In baseball
Mahomet-Seymour 13, Mount Zion 5. Mahomet-Seymour picked up where it left off in its suspended game against Apollo Conference rivals Mount Zion. The game resumed Tuesday in Mount Zion with the Bulldogs leading 7-1 in the fourth inning, and they used a five-run top of the seventh to close out the league victory. Alex McHale went 1 of 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI to lead M-S, while Cade Starrick finished 3 of 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI and Carter Johnson was 2 of 4 with two runs scored and two RBI of his own.
Rantoul 11, Arthur Christian 3. Rantoul took the early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but it was’t until a seven-run effort in the bottom of the fifth that the Eagles put Arthur Christian away for Tuesday’s nonconference victory. Bryce Sjoken allowed three runs on six hits and two walks and struck out seven in 42/3 innings for the win for Rantoul (9-19). Sjoken helped his own cause, going 3 of 3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Holden Cargo also drove in two runs for the Eagles. Brock Helmuth was 2 of 4 to lead the Conquering Riders (10-9).
In softball
Class 1A Heyworth Regional
Heyworth 7, Blue Ridge 0. Five runs from Heyworth in the bottom of the third inning of Tuesday’s regional semifinal were too much for Blue Ridge to overcome. Two more runs in the fourth from the Hornets simply sealed the deal. Cassie Zimmerman‘s fourth-inning single was the only hit the Knights (11-14) mustered against top-seeded Heyworth. Ellie Schlieper took the loss after allowing seven runs — five earned — on 12 hits and three walks in six innings.
Class 1A Macon Meridian Regional
Le Roy 2, Arcola 1. Le Roy entered postseason play shouldering some disappointment after dropping its regular season finale to Tri-Valley at the HOIC Showcase at Illinois Wesleyan. A loss that snapped a six-game winning streak. Three days later, the Panthers were back on top with a hard-fought regional semifinal victory against Arcola. Lilly Long was nearly untouchable in the circle for Le Roy (28-6) giving up an unearned run on one hit and three walks and striking out 15. Long also went 2 of 3 and drove in both of the Panthers’ runs. Kacie Sisk had the lone hit for the Purple Riders (14-10).
Tuscola 4, Macon Meridian 3. Tuscola’s regional semifinal win against Central Illinois Conference rivals Macon Meridian went down to the wire with two lead changes in the last three innings before the Warriors held off a potential seventh-inning comeback by the Hawks. Ella Boyer finished 2 of 3 with a home run and three RBI to pace Tuscola (21-11) offensively. Ava Boyer scored two runs and drove in one herself. Isabelle Wilcox got the win for the Warriors after giving up three runs — two earned — on 11 hits and two walks to go with three strikeouts in seven innings.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
Milford/Cissna Park 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Milford/Cissa Park’s Kirstyn Lucht threw her second shutout in as many days to help the Bearcats top Georgetown-Ridge Farm in regional semifinal action. Lucht struck out four and scattered three hits in five innings. Brynlee Wright provided the offensive punch for M/CP (17-5), going 3 of 3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored, and Lauryn Hamrick went 1 of 3 with two RBI. Jordan Silvey finished 2 of 2 for the Buffaloes (6-18).
Salt Fork 12, Armstrong-Potomac 2. Salt Fork scored four runs in the bottom for the first inning, four more in the bottom of the second and eventually finished off its regional semifinal victory against Armstrong-Potomac with one run in the bottom of the sixth. Alexa Jamison was nearly perfect at the top of the lineup, going 4 of 5 at the plate with a double, home run, two RBI and three runs scored for the Storm (23-8). Kendyl Hurt finished 2 of 3 with three RBI and three runs scored and also got the win after giving up two runs — one earned — on three hits and one walk while striking out seven in a complete game effort. Karli McGee rounded out Salt Fork’s top batters going 2 of 4 with a double and two RBI. Cami Saltsgaver was 1 of 3 with a home run and two RBI for the Trojans (15-14).
Class 1A Villa Grove Regional
Villa Grove 15, Heritage/Academy High 0. Villa Grove scored at least two runs in every inning, maxing out its offense with a seven-run effort in the bottom of the second, and cruised to Tuesday’s regional semifinal win against Heritage/Academy High. Maci Clodfelder set a single-season program record for the Blue Devils (20-10-1) hitting 55 RBI this spring and got there with a monster performance that saw her finish 3 of 4 with a home run, two runs scored and a game-high four RBI. Kayln Cordes and Alison Pangburn combined for five hits and had three runs and three RBI apiece. Alexandria Brown pitched a one-hitter for Villa Grove and struck out eight in four innings. Faith Latham had the lone hit for the Hawks (1-14).
Watseka 16, Tri-County 6. Watseka scored in every inning but the first, with nine runs in the final two innings securing the Warriors’ regional semifinal win against Tri-County. Brianna Denault led the way offensively for Watseka (17-8), finishing 3 of 5 at the plate with a triple, RBI and four runs scored. Elizabeth Wittenborn added three singles and two RBI, Sarah Parsons went 2 of 3 with two runs scored and Becca Benoit chipped in a solo home run in the 10-run victory. The Titans (3-18) got two hits from Mollie Pollock, while Lily Brown drove in two runs and Shaylun Christenberry added three RBI.
Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional
Normal U-High 13, Clinton 5. Clinton had the early advantage in Tuesday’s regional semifinal with a pair of runs in the third inning providing a 3-1 lead, but Normal U-High outscored the Maroons 12-2 in the final 31/2 innings for the win. Reice McCormick went 2 of 4 with two doubles and two RBI for Clinton (9-22), and Heidi Humble finished 2 of 3 with a solo home run and two runs scored.
Class 2A Herscher Regional
Hersher 11, Prairie Central 1. Prairie Central couldn’t build off the momentum of Monday’s regional quarterfinal blowout of Momence, and the Hawks (12-16) had their season come to an end in a six-inning rout.
Class 2A Iroquois West Regional
Pontiac 15, Iroquois West 0. Home-field advantage didn’t pan out for Iroquois West (7-18) in Tuesday’s regional semifinal loss to Pontiac.
Kankakee Bishop McNamara 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had won three of its last four games heading into Tuesday’s regional semifinal against Bishop McNamara, but the Falcons (10-15) couldn’t keep their winning ways going in a five-run loss.
Class 2A Sullivan Regional
St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Sullivan 0. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Alyssa Acton tossed a complete game shutout, striking out two and scattering five hits in seven innings to lead the Spartans past Sullivan for a regional semifinal win. A balanced offense provided the necessary run support for SJ-O (25-10). Shayne Immke finished 3 of 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Acton helped her own cause going 2 of 3 with a double and two RBI and Peyton Jones also drove in two runs in the win. Bella Brownlee was 2 of 2 to lead Sullivan (17-12).
Nontournament
Bloomington 4, Danville 0. Danville’s Kendall Rannenbarger and Maya Gagnon had two hits apiece, but it wasn’t enough for the Vikings (6-14) against Big 12 rivals Bloomington. The Raiders took the early lead with one run in the bottom of the second inning and added insurance runs in the fourth and sixth innings for the win.
Centennial 8, Champaign Central 2. Centennial set the tone for Tuesday’s rivalry win with four runs in the top of the first inning. Champaign Central answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but the Chargers (12-12) scored four unanswered to close out what will be the first of three straight games against the Maroons (14-17). The two teams will be back in action Thursday and then meet again May 23 in the Class 3A Mount Zion Regional. Zoe Goodreau got the win for Centennial and struck out 14 while giving up five hits in seven innings. Goodreau was also 1 of 3 with a home run and two RBI, and Maiyah Flemons went 2 of 3 with a solo home run and three total runs scored. Bridget Lee and Abby Boland had a double and an RBI each to lead Central.
In boys’ tennis
At Urbana. Uni High had to work a little longer Tuesday against Mattoon than it did Monday against Maroa-Forsyth, but the result was the same — a 9-0 victory for the Illineks. Taehan Lee led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles for Uni High. Robert Gao also won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 5 singles, and Wesley Lu posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles. The most dramatic win came at the top of the Illineks’ singles lineup, with Aryan Sachdev pulling off a come-from-behind 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 victory in the No. 1 spot. Uni High was just as effective in doubles play. Jack Holder and Lee won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, and Eli Khuri-Reid and Jaewoon Jung did the same with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.