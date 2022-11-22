In boys' basketball
At Cerro Gordo/Bement Turkey Tournament
Decatur Lutheran 70, Arthur Christian 50. A near double-double from Kyson Pflum wasn't enough for Arthur Christian in Tuesday's loss to LSA. The sophomore forward put up 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Conquering Riders (0-2) in the loss.
At Effingham St. Anthony Tournament
Rantoul 51, Mattoon 50. Three Rantoul players hit double figures, and Tyler Merrill was clutch at the free throw line down the stretch to secure the one-point victory. Jacksen Adkins paced the Eagles (1-1) with 13 points. Conner Smith and Kyrin Martin also chipped in 10 points apiece in the win.
At GCMS Turkey Tournament
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58, Hoopeston Area 34. A strong second quarter from GCMS turned the tide of Tuesday's game in favor of the host team. The Falcons outscored Hoopeston Area 18-2 in the second frame and never looked back in the 24-point victory. Brayden Elliott scored 14 points to lead a balanced offense for GCMS (2-0), with Ty Cribbett chipping in 10 points and five other players scoring. Kendrick Sigerill had nine points to lead the Cornjerkers (1-1).
Lexington 69, Armstrong-Potomac 39. An early lead didn't last for Armstrong-Potomac. Lexington bounced back after scoring just five points in the first quarter to lead at halftime and used a monster 27-point fourth quarter to run away from the Trojans. Kollin Asbury scored 12 points to lead A-P (1-1), and Evan Schluter also had 11 points.
Prairie Central 86, Fisher 15. Smothering defense at one end of the court and a balanced scoring attack at the other helped Prairie Central rout Fisher. The Hawks (1-0) had 25 steals as a team and were led offensively by Drew Haberkorn and Dylan Bazzell with 16 points each. Levi Goad also hit double digits with 14 points in the win.
At Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Thanksgiving Tournament
Belleville West 68, Mahomet-Seymour 63. Mahomet-Seymour turned its halftime deficit into a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs weren't able to hold on against Belleville West in an overtime loss. Dayton Eisenmann made four three-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points to go with three steals for Mahomet-Seymour (1-1) and was one of three Bulldogs in double figures. Byron Lynch added 12 points, and Trey Peters finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in the loss.
Centennial 57, Danville 47. Centennial outscored Danville 23-11 in a pivotal third quarter and topped its Big 12 rivals in tourney play in Lincoln. A 15-point, 10-rebound double-double from Sathvik Thatikonda was tops for the Chargers (1-1). Gurmane Springfield added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the win, and Todd Makabu finished with 10 points and five rebounds. The Vikings (0-1) also had three players in double figures, but less overall depth. JaVaughn Robinson paced Danville with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had 11 points and Jonathan Ireland added 10 points.
At Normal Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament
Lowpoint-Washburn 68, Blue Ridge 58. Blue Ridge found itself down double digits after one quarter and couldn't bounce back in its season-opening loss. Zach Lewis led the Knights (0-1) with 12 points, while Gabe Strough chipped in 11 points in the loss.
At Schlarman Topper Classic
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 78, Milford 50. Isaiah Tidwell owned the first half, Brett Meidel took over in the second and both scored 18 points in BHRA's big win against Milford. The game-high effort from both Tidwell and Meidel was supplemented by eight other players scoring for the Blue Devils (2-0) in the rout. Sawyer Laffoon led the Bearcats (0-1) with 17 points, and Adin Portwood finished with 16 points.
At Tri-County Turkey Tournament
Judah Christian 55, Martinsville 52. Judah Christian used a breakthrough third quarter to turn a four-point halftime deficit into a three-point victory and a second win in as many days of tourney action. Aidyn Beck scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to lead the Tribe (2-0). Tucker Bailey also finished in double figures with 10 points for Judah, including eight in the second half.
Oakwood 66, Chrisman 36. Oakwood stepped on the gas in the second quarter, turning a nine-point lead after one quarter into a 24-point halftime lead in its blowout win against Chrisman. Dalton Hobick led all scorers with 16 points for the Comets (2-0), who also got 13 points from Alec Harrison and 11 points from Brody Taflinger. Coilton Brazelton paced the Cardinals (0-2) with 11 points, while Nicholas Eddy came up just short of a double-double with nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Villa Grove 78, Tri-County 34. Villa Grove's Layne Rund tapped into his inner Steph Curry on Tuesday to lead the Blue Devils (1-1) past host Tri-County. Rund made six of Villa Grove's eight three-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points. Lukas Shadwick put up 11 points for the Blue Devils, and Kyler Williams added 10 points in the win. Jacob Smith knocked down Tri-County's lone three-pointer and had eight points for the Titans (0-2).
Non-tournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 46, Sullivan 43. A halftime deficit didn't deter ALAH from victory Tuesday at Sullivan, as the Knights rallied in the final two quarters for the win. Wyatt Higgins was 11 of 21 from the field and paced ALAH (1-0) with 25 points, four rebounds and two steals. Connor Nettles also had 12 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds in the win.
La Salette 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42. La Sallete won the battle for Georgetown thanks to a fourth quarter rally against Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Eamon Martin scored a game-high 22 points for the Lions (1-0) in the win, and Charles Prather contributed 10 points. Cameron Steinbaugh put up a team-high 18 points for the Buffaloes (0-1), while A'Jhon Watson was also in double figures with 15 points.
Pleasant Plains 43, Monticello 27. Monticello actually had the early lead, but the Sages lost it by halftime and went scoreless in the fourth quarter in their season-opening loss. Trey Welter had nine points, three assists and two rebounds for Monticello (0-1), while Raiden Colbert added six points and two rebounds.
Tuscola 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28. Tuscola locked up PBL defensively, allowing just single digits in all four quarters, to open the season with a definitive road win. Jordan Quinn scored a game-high 20 points and hauled in eight rebounds for the Warriors (1-0), who also got 10 points from Kam Sweetnam and had seven other players score in the win. Kayden Snelling paced the Panthers (0-1) with 12 points.
Westville 57, North Vermillion (Ind.) 46. A pair of 20-point performances helped Westville start its season on a high note. Drew Wichtowski and Kamden Maddox got hot from three-point range for the Tigers (1-0), making four and three, respectively, to both hit the 20-point mark in the win.
In girls' basketball
At Oakwood Comet Classic
Tri-County 65, Casey-Westfield 17. A 15-point first quarter lead set Tri-County well on its way to Tuesday night's blowout victory against Casey-Westfield. The Titans (4-1) pushed their advantage to 28 points at halftime and cruised to the win. Josie Armstrong knocked down three three-pointers and led Tri-County with 17 points and seven steals. Kaylin Williams added 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and Thaylee Barry had 12 points in the win.
Tuscola 50, Uni High 14. Ella Boyer made three three-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter to stake Tuscola (6-0) to more than enough of a lead in Tuesday's blowout. Boyer finished with six made three-pointers and doubled up the Illineks by herself with a game-high 28 points. Emma Murawski had six points for Uni High (2-2).
Non-tournament
Athens 47, Clinton 33. Clinton's rough November continued Tuesday with a fourth straight loss thanks to some third quarter struggles against Athens. Clara Dempsey made a three-pointer and paced the Maroons (1-4) with nine points.
Blue Ridge 31, Champaign Academy 22. Blue Ridge and Champaign Academy were deadlocked at 10-10 at halftime before the Knights pulled away in the third quarter for the nonconference win. Ava Austin led Blue Ridge (2-3) with 10 points as part of a balanced scoring effort that saw four of her teammates score at least four points. Sophia Libman also had 10 points for the Owls.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 53, Warrensburg-Latham 42. Cerro Gordo/Bement might have gone a week between games to start the season, but the Broncos didn't lose any of their momentum from a win in their opener with Tuesday's victory against Warrensburg-Latham. Haley Garrett scored 22 points to lead CG/B (2-0), and the Broncos had six other players score.
Metamora 41, Mahomet-Seymour 36. Mahomet-Seymour was outscored in both the third and fourth quarters, as Metamora mounted a second half comeback and handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Savannah Orgeron led Mahomet-Seymour (4-1) with 16 points and two blocks, and six other Bulldogs scored in the loss.
Okaw Valley 40, Arthur Christian 19. Arthur Christian dropped its season opener Tuesday despite a solid all-around performance from Addi Erwin. The sophomore guard put up nine points, 13 rebounds and six steals in the loss for the Conquering Riders (0-1).
Paris 51, St. Joseph-Ogden 21. St. Joseph-Ogden hung with Paris in the first half, but the Spartans couldn't recover after going scoreless in the third quarter. Five of the six SJ-O players that got in the game scored, with Addy Martinie leading the way for the Spartans (1-3) with six points.
Watseka 56, Milford 24. Ten different players scored for Watseka, as the Warriors doubled up Milford by halftime and routed their Vermilion Valley Conference rivals in a game that nonetheless didn't count in the VVC standings. Becca Benoit scored a game-high 17 points to lead Watseka (4-1). Hunter Mowrey was 8 of 12 from the free throw line and had 14 points for the Bearcats (0-6).
In wrestling
At Clifton. Rantoul opened its season with a pair of losses Tuesday, falling 36-33 to Kankakee and 71-6 to Clifton Central. Drew Owen posted a pinfall victory in 1 minute, 34 seconds at 220 pounds for the Eagles' lone win against Kankakee in a contested match. The same was true for Elijah Hudspath in his 2:50 pinfall victory at 195 pounds against Central.