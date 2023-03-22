In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 14, Heritage 2. A 10-run third inning allowed the host Trojans (2-0) to put away the Hawks (0-2) after 3 1/2 innings of nonconference action. Landon Freeman drove in three runs to pace A-P’s offense, which claimed two RBI from Colton Murphy plus two hits apiece from Lane Morgan and Cole Bailey. Haiden Davis and Brennon Struck each logged one RBI for Heritage.
➜ Manteno 8, Milford 7. The visiting Panthers scratched across three runs in the top of the fifth inning versus the Bearcats (0-1), proving critical when the game was called after five innings, making it official, because of weather. Max Cook (2 for 2, three RBI) was Milford’s hitting leader, complemented by Sawyer Laffoon (1 for 1, two walks, two RBI, two runs) and Adin Portwood (2 for 3, three runs).
➜ Oakwood 15, Danville 0. Bryson Marcinko went 3 for 3 with three RBI and three runs scored to propel the host Comets (2-0-1) to a comfortable non-league victory over the Vikings (0-2). Joshua Ruch also drove in three runs for Oakwood, which picked up two hits from each of Matthew Miller and Travis Tiernan along with three runs scored by Grant Powell. The last of that group threw all four innings of play, striking out seven while allowing two hits. Zach Spencer and Kody Meeker recorded those hits for Danville.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Cissna Park 5. The host Panthers (1-1) scored at least two runs in each of the first four innings and took down the Timberwolves (1-2) in a nonconference game called after 4 1/2 innings, making it official, because of weather. PBL benefited from seven walks and four Cissna Park fielding errors. Aiden Johnson and Jeremiah Ager each accounted for three RBI, with teammates Kayden Snelling and Connor Vaughn adding two RBI apiece. Ryan King gave two RBI to the Timberwolves’ cause.
➜ Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy 20, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8. A nine-run seventh inning against the Falcons made the final score more lopsided in GCMS’ first of two games on the day in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Brayden Elliott tripled and drove in four runs for the Falcons, who accepted RBI from Mason Kutemeier, Altin Nettleton and Chase Minion.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 18, Tuscola 0. Kendrick Johnson fired a four-inning no-hitter for the visiting Spartans (1-2), striking out seven hitters in a nonconference win over the Warriors (0-2). The only player to reach base against Johnson did so via fielding error. Braxton Waller gave his teammate sufficient support, going 3 for 3 with a home run, six RBI and three runs scored. Taylor Voorhees also hit a longball, and Jack Robertson went 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored.
➜ Unity 15, Westville 12. Two-hit, three-RBI showings from Austin Langendorf and Brock Suding spurred the visiting Rockets (1-0-1) to a nonconference win over the Tigers (2-1) in an offensive battle. Nolan Remole and Aiden Porter dished out two hits and two RBI apiece to further help Unity.
➜ Virginia Episcopal School 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Elliott knocked in both of the runs scored in this game by the Falcons (0-3), but they couldn’t generate any additional offense in their second loss of the day at Myrtle Beach, S.C. Kellan Fanson and Elliott combined to generate six strikeouts pitching for GCMS, but they also issued a collective seven walks.
In softball
➜ Fisher 12, Urbana 0. Kylan Arndt crafted a five-inning one-hitter in the pitcher’s circle for the visiting Bunnies (2-1), who steamed past the Tigers (0-1) in a nonconference meeting. Arndt walked one and struck out seven in her complete-game effort, and she helped herself at the plate by going 2 for 2 with three RBI. Kailey May bashed a home run and drove in two runs for Fisher, which snagged two more RBI apiece from Paige Hott, Kimberly Schoonover and Peyton Murphy. Lorelie Yau notched Urbana’s lone hit.
➜ Gardner-South Wilmington 18, Iroquois West 3. Nine runs against the visiting Raiders (0-1) in the bottom of the fourth inning led to an early conclusion of this nonconference game. Abby Kraft and Nautica McNeely each drove in one run for IW, and Amelia Scharp stole two bases.
➜ Hoopeston Area 18, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. Riley Miller’s two hits and three RBI fronted a four-inning, nonconference win for the host Cornjerkers (2-0) over the Panthers (0-3). Jersey Cundiff, Aubreyana Inman and Tobi West each swatted three hits for Hoopeston Area, with Cundiff and Inman joined by Maddie Barnes and Melina Vogel as two-RBI producers.
➜ Le Roy 12, Clinton 2. Natalie Loy homered among three hits and drove in six runs for the host Panthers (4-0), who continued their blistering start to the season with a five-inning, nonconference triumph over the Maroons (1-2). Finley Howard also clubbed a homer and tallied three RBI for Le Roy, which plated two more RBI from Emily Bogema as backing for Haley Cox’s two-hit, four-strikeout pitching outing. Heidi Humble and Alaina Soberalski each provided one RBI for Clinton.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 15, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6. Brynlee Wright doubled twice among three hits and drove in three runs as the visiting Bearcats (1-1) garnered a win over the Blue Devils (0-2) that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Lillie Harris carded another three RBI for M/CP to go with Lydia Puetz’s two hits and Kirstyn Lucht’s one RBI. Ella Myers and Draycee Nelson each desposited a home run for BHRA, with Myers netting four RBI overall.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 27, Westville 6. The visiting Spartans (2-2) had a third inning to remember versus the Tigers (2-1), tallying all 27 of their runs within it to overcome a 6-0 deficit and grab a four-inning, nonconference win. Alyssa Acton bashed both a grand slam and a solo home run in the frame, which also included dingers from Addy Martinie and Kat Short. Martinie, Shayne Immke, Peyton Jones and Addison Frick each finished with three hits as SJ-O became the rare team to find an answer to Westville star pitcher Abby Sabalaskey, tagging her for seven runs. Lilly Kiesel’s two RBI and Jazmyn Bennett’s two hits led the Tigers.
➜ Sullivan 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 0. Maddy Probus turned in a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts for host Sullivan (1-1), keying a non-league victory over the Broncos (0-2). Addison Minor’s three RBI led Sullivan’s attack, which soaked up two RBI from each of Probus, Chloe Smith and Harmony Ray.
➜ Tuscola 9, Monticello 4. The host Warriors (2-0) authored a 9-0 lead through four innings and overcame the Sages (1-2) in a nonconference event that was called after 5 1/2 innings, making it official, because of weather. Ava Boyer slashed two home runs, walked twice, drove in five runs and scored thrice to fuel Tuscola’s offense, which also included one RBI apiece from Ella Boyer and Alaina Smith. Marrissa Miller (two hits, one RBI) and Cassidee Stoffel (one hit, one RBI, one run) paced Monticello.
➜ Unity 18, Villa Grove 8. A nonconference slugfest between the host Rockets (5-1) and Blue Devils (1-2) ended with the former side victorious after five innings. Eight different Unity players drove in at least one run each, led by a six-RBI day from Ruby Tarr (3 for 4) and three RBI from Reece Sarver (2 for 3). Jenna Adkins (2 for 2, three walks, two RBI, four runs) and Reagan Little (4 for 4, two RBI, four runs) also stood out offensively for the winners. Maci Clodfelder smacked a home run and drove in four runs for Villa Grove, which grabbed two RBI from Logan Lillard.
➜ Watseka 24, Donovan 23. An absolutely wild nonconference showcase saw the host Warriors (2-0) rally for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the contest, then walk off with a run in the bottom of the eighth. Christa Holohan went 5 for 6 with three doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored to bolster Watseka, which received other strong offensive efforts from Brianna Denault (4 for 5, four stolen bases, one RBI) and Becca Benoit (4 for 6, three RBI, four runs).
In girls’ soccer
➜ Monticello 1, Decatur Lutheran 0. Leah Renne booted the ball into the back of the net following an Addison Finet corner kick seven minutes into the second half, lifting the host Sages (3-1) to a narrow nonconference triumph. Ally Nebelsick turned in a one-save clean sheet at goalkeeper for Monticello.