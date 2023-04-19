In baseball
Arcola 10, Arthur Christian 6. The Purple Riders (6-2) outrode the Conquering Riders (3-5) in Arthur after Jackson Griffith picked up three hits and Gerardo Alanis, Anthony Garza, Braden Phillips and Tanner Thomas collected two hits apiece. Cody Kuhns paced Arthur Christian with two hits, a pair of runs and an RBI, while Caden Henry plated two runs and Brock Helmuth and Joe Theriault drove in additional runs.
Champaign Central 16, Peoria 0. The Maroons (11-3) had little issue with the Lions in a Big 12 Conference victory at Spalding Park, thanks in large part to three RBI from Owen Hobbs, three hits and two RBI from Aiden Elliott and four innings of two-hit, six strikeout ball from Kendall Crawford.
Grant Park 9, Watseka 2. Watseka (1-9) suffered a nonconference setback on its home field despite a pair of hits and three stolen bases from Austin Morris.
Hoopeston Area 18, Donovan 6. Mason Rush and Ethan Steiner each collected four hits and Wyatt Eisenmann added three hits to propel the Cornjerkers (5-12) to a nonconference win.
Mahomet-Seymour 3, Pontiac 2. A close nonconference contest tilted toward the host Bulldogs (14-3) after they scored three runs in the first inning and held on as Pontiac plated runs in the top of the sixth inning and top of the seventh inning. Blake Wolters led the Bulldogs with two of their three hits and an RBI. Tyson Finch added the other and drove in a run, as did Mateo Casillas. Casillas pitched 1/3 of an inning after Mason Orton delivered 6 2/3 innings and allowed five hits while striking out 10 batters.
Milford 11, Clifton Central 1. Payton Harwood struck out eight Comets in four innings on the mound and Chase Cluetter, Max Cook, Adin Portwood and Beau Wright each collected two hits to power the host Bearcats (6-7) to a nonconference win.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Cissna Park 0. The host Panthers (8-7) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in claiming a nonconference win that snapped a five-game losing streak. Extra bases were common for PBL over the course of the contest; a double and a triple represented Kayden Snelling’s two hits while Jeremiah Ager and Aiden Johnson legged out triples, as well. Snelling drove in six runs and Johnson scored thrice, while Kayden Vance allowed just three hits and retired four batters on strikes in five innings of pitching. Mason Blanck, Colson Carley and Jream Renteria each collected hits for the Timberwolves (5-10).
St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Oakwood 0. Spartans coach Josh Haley earned his 400th win after SJ-O’s offense cruised in an 11-hit showing. Keyed by two hits apiece from Nolan Earley, Taylor Voorhees and Braxton Waller, the host Spartans (15-4) posted three runs in the first inning and four runs in the sixth inning to bookend a showing that also included RBI from Adam Price and Jack Robertson. Connor Hale struck out 10 Comets batters in the six-inning nonconference win; Dalton Hobick and Brody Taflinger picked up the lone two hits for Oakwood (12-4-1)
St. Thomas More 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Cooper Hannagan, Cole Kemper and Wilson Kirby each tallied two hits to power the Sabers’ offense in a nonconference road triumph. STM (6-6) scored three runs in the first and seventh innings and carded two runs in the fourth inning to maintain control of the game. Kellan Fanson, Mason Kutemeier and Chase Minion all doubled for the Falcons (6-8).
Schlarman 13, Heritage 4. A six-run third inning stood out for the visiting Hilltoppers (1-6) as they toppled the Hawks in nonconference play. Chris Brown and Ricky Soderstrom each collected two hits while Noah Berryman and Liam Billings notched doubles to help the Hilltoppers’ cause. Rylan White hit a triple to lead the Hawks (1-12).
Unity 6, Argenta-Oreana 0. The Rockets (15-1-1) were unfazed during a nonconference road win over the Bombers (2-9) that represented their fifth win in a row. Austin Langendorf struck out eight batters and also collected two hits and plated two runs in three appearances at the plate. Easton Cunningham, Tyler Henry and Dylan Moore each had two-hit games, as well, with Henry and Moore each driving in one run apiece.
Villa Grove 8, Fisher 4. The Blue Devils (7-7) scored eight runs on just three hits — one apiece from Parker Knierim, Thomas Vandeventer and Luke Zimmerman — in a nonconference road win. Quinn Kuhns paced Fisher (2-9) with three hits and Jeremiah Todd collected two hits of his own, as pitcher Cooper Clark fanned five batters in six solid innings for Villa Grove.
Westville 14, Tri-County 0. Westville (16-2) collected 11 hits to back up a strong performance from pitcher Landon Haurez, who fanned nine batters and allowed just one walk in a complete six innings of work. Evan McMasters and Zach Russell each drove in three runs while combining for five hits — McMasters blasted a home run, as well — while Haurez added two hits and Kamden Maddox hit a deep fly of his own. Matthew Darling, Cade Schaumburg and Jace Smith added hits to round out Westville’s offense, while the Titans (1-8) were motored by two hits apiece from Jackson Ehlers and Caden Logan.
In softball
Blue Ridge 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. A seven-run second inning made the difference for Blue Ridge (4-9) in a nonconference road triumph. Both of Carsyn Stiger’s hits were doubles, while Cassie Zimmerman added a double as part of a three-hit, three-RBI effort. Lily Enger and Alexis Wike added two hits, as well, while Ellie Schlieper struck out 10 batters and allowing just three hits. Kendyl Badgley, Tanner Graham and Devani McClatchey combined for the three hits for PBL (2-12).
Champaign Central 22, Richwoods 0. A 14-run second inning and 21 hits over the course of a Big 12 Conference contest allowed the Maroons (6-9) to capture an easy win on their home turf. Kaitlyn Helm and Tayten Hunter each notched four hits apiece — including a triple from Helm — while Hunter struck out 11 batters in the four-inning triumph. Ryan Barrett and Bridget Lee each added three hits apiece.
Covington (Ind.) 12, Oakwood 5. Oakwood (5-14) suffered a road setback after nonconference opponent Covington collected 13 hits during an interstate battle. The Comets were dealt a road loss despite two hits from Lacey Harrison.
Iroquois West 23, Donovan 6. Aubrey Wagner tossed five innings of no-hit ball while allowing seven walks and striking out six batters to lead the Raiders (3-9) to a nonconference home win. Iroquois West’s offense backed her up with 19 hits and capitalized on eight errors committed by Donovan’s defense. Jersey Fowler and Amelia Scharp each netted four hits while Jessye Rodriguez and Abby Kraft tallied three hits apiece. Wagner added two base hits and scored three runs to support her own cause.
Milford 9, Clifton Central 8. An offensive battle favored the host Bearcats (10-1) after Brynlee Wright notched four hits in as many at-bats, Addison Lucht collected three hits including a triple and Lillie Harris found two hits while driving in a trio of runs. Kirstyn Lucht earned the win in the circle after amassing four strikeouts against the nonconference Comets.
St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Mattoon 2. The Spartans (12-7) captured a comfortable nonconference victory on their home field thanks to a bevy of capable offensive showings. Peyton Jones drove in three runs and notched hits in three of her four at-bats and legged out a double to pace an offense that also included three hits and two doubles from Addison Frick and home runs from Shayne Immke and Addy Martinie. Timera Blackburn-Kelley allowed just four hits and went the distance in the circle to lock the victory.
Salt Fork 16, Schlarman 0. Alexa Jamison drove in three runs with two hits — including a home run — while Macie Russell collected three hits and Kendyl Hurt added two hits to lift Salt Fork (13-4) past Vermilion Valley Conference opponent Schlarman (0-6).
Tuscola 6, Teutopolis 4. Isabelle Wilcox did it all for the host Warriors (10-6) as she earned the win in the circle with 41/3 innings of five-hit ball and added two hits and an RBI on offense. Zoey Thomason added two hits and Ava Boyer, Makenna Fiscus, Claire Meyer, Addy Ring and Alaina Smith all added hits to help Tuscola to a nonconference win.
Villa Grove 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6. Host Villa Grove (11-7) overcame a 4-0 deficit after the second inning and scored three runs in the third inning and three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to capture a nonconference win. Olivia Jones, Allison Pangburn and Hayden Thomas each collected two hits while Pangburn and Piper Kiser had drove in two runs apiece. Alexandria Brown and Maci Clodfelder’s lone hits were both doubles. Brynn Boundy, Brooklyn Robinson and Mallory Rosendahl collected two hits apiece for the Falcons (4-6).
Watseka 12, Grant Park 2. The Warriors’ bats were on full display in a nonconference home triumph as Brianna Denault hit a home run and plated three runs, Sarah Parsons blasted a grand slam and Kaylie Lange hit an RBI double and scored twice. Parsons earned the win in the circle to give Watseka (8-4) its third win in its last four tries.
Westville 4, Monticello 3. A pitchers’ duel that took 11 innings to settle tilted in favor of Westville (14-1), which earned a nonconference road win after Abby Sabalaskey struck out 22 Sages and allowed seven hits while walking five batters. That effort was barely enough to hold Reese Patton at bay after Monticello’s hurler pitched 102/3 innings and fanned nine batters while allowing 11 hits. Sabalaskey and Ariel Clarkston hit doubles to key the Tigers’ offense, while Clarkston added a home run and Lilly Kiesel hit a pair of singles. Catie Swartz hit three singles to pace Monticello (6-7).
In girls’ soccer
Arthur Christian 8, Cornerstone 0. Five first-half goals helped the Conquering Riders (5-6-1) earn an East Central Illinois Conference victory on their home field. Liana Kauffman netted a hat trick to pace Arthur Christian’s offense, while Malaya Brady, Brilleigh Mast and Lucy Rutledge each added additional goals to cement the final outcome. Brady added two assists, with Rutledge, Phoenix Kelmel and Emma Skowronski adding assists as well.
Champaign Central 6, Bloomington 0. Champaign Central (3-3-3) also scored five goals in the second half to reign victorious in Big 12 play. Grace Pelz assisted on Cricket Wagner’s first-half goal to put the Maroons ahead on their home field before the second half opened with a Grace Deering goal from Caroline Blount, a Blount strike on a dish from Avery Hall and a Pelz score on another assist from Pelz. Cate Liay von Bodman scored two unassisted goals in the 69th and 72nd minutes to add a measure of insurance, while goalkeeper Meg Rossow collected three saves.
Mahomet-Seymour 9, Taylorville 0. The host Bulldogs (6-2-2) cruised to an Apollo Conference victory after netting seven goals in the opening half. Nine different players scored for Mahomet-Seymour: Abby Bunting, Emma Dallas, Taylor Dietz, Elle Hubble, Alaina Jared, Lauren Nelson, Shaelynn Standifer, Janel Straub and Kallie Stutsman . Hubble assisted on three goals while Nelson and Straub chipped in for two assists apiece.
Uni High 6, St. Teresa 1. The Illineks (2-6-1) scored five goals in the second half to pull away in a nonconference contest. Miriam Arend and Sarisa Chansilp scored two goals apiece while Annie Bilderback and Cali Cooper added additional goals to help Uni’s cause. Arend, Eve Anderson, Sophie Anderson, Anna Williams and Khuyen Nguyen assisted on the Illineks’ goals and goalkeeper Cora Lewis-Patterson added four saves.
Urbana 2, Danville 1. Sammi Christman scored twice for Urbana (7-8-1) in a Big 12 triumph over host Danville (4-7). Her first goal was assisted by Celia Barkley while Chloe Sikora picked up an assist on the latter, an offensive showing that was complemented by eight saves from Nox MacDougall.
In boys’ track and field
At Normal. Centennial suffered an 82-51 setback to host Normal Community despite individual wins from DJ Dixon (400 meter dash, 53.7 seconds), Josh Herb (800 run, 2:25.2), Aaron Hendron (10:09) and Nathan Piercy (pole vault, 2.59 meters).
In girls’ track and field
At Normal. Host Normal Community defeated Centennial 91-54 despite individual wins from the Chargers’ Nina Brown (100 dash in 12.0, 200 dash in 25.4), Kaylee Sweikar (800 run, 2:44.2), Alicia Thomas (300 hurdles, 51.4) and Noelle Hunt (long jump, 5.42).