Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
In boys’ basketball
Arcola 50, Sullivan 44. Arcola flipped a one-point deficit after one quarter into a one-point lead at halftime before pulling away just enough in the final two quarters to top Sullivan in nonconference action Tuesday night. Jackson Miller made three three-pointers and led the Purple Riders (3-4) with 21 points. Brett Bushue
- finished with a game-high 23 points for Sullivan (1-5).
Arthur Christian 73, DeLand-Weldon 20. Arthur Christian was red hot from beyond the arc and made 12 three-pointers in its nonconfernece win against East Central Illinois Conference rivals DeLand-Weldon (0-7). Kyson Pflum
- scored a team-high 15 points the Conquering Riders (5-5) and also had seven rebounds, as 12 of 14 players scored in the win.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 67, Oakwood 41. BHRA used a 24-point outburst in the third quarter to pull away from Oakwood in what had been a competitive Vermilion Valley Conference matchup to that point. Hayden Rice paced the Blue Devils (6-1) with a game-high 15 points and was joined in double figures by Brett Meidel with 12 points and Ayden Ingram with 10 points. Joshua Ruch
- scored nine points to lead the Comets (8-3).
Centennial 68, Rantoul 56. Centennial pulled away from Rantoul thanks to a 19-point effort in the third quarter and then used that newfound advantage to fend off a late charge from the Eagles in Tuesday night’s nonconference matchup in Rantoul. Preston Sledge put up a monster game with 33 points for the Chargers (4-5), who also got 17 points from Sathvik Thatikonda. Conner Smith led Rantoul (2-6) with 17 points, and Jaylen McElmurry
- chipped in 15 points.
Chrisman 61, Cissna Park 42. Chrisman snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first VVC victory of the season with Tuesday’s home win against Cissna Park. The Cardinals (3-7) started strong and finished strong against the Timberwolves, with Nic Eddy leading the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Francis also had 17 points and five assists in the win. Gavin Spitz
- paced Cissna Park (0-8) with 20 points.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58, Paxton Buckley-Loda 38. A 33-13 second-half advantage helped GCMS turn a deadlocked game at halftime into a decisive home win against PBL. Seth Kollross scored a game-high 17 points for the Falcons (7-1), who got scoring contributions seven other players in the nonconference win. Kayden Snelling
- led the Panthers (2-6) with 11 points.
Hoopeston Area 53, Westville 46. Hoopeston Area used its 11-point third quarter advantage to push its lead to double figures, creating enough of a cushion to hold on during Westville’s charge in the fourth quarter and secure the VVC win. Anthony Zamora scored a team-high 15 points for the Cornjerkers (4-5), who also got 10 points off the bench from Trenton Montez in the league win over the Tigers (4-2)
- .
Iroquois West 53, Watseka 21. Iroquois West stayed unbeaten in early VVC action with Tuesday’s 32-point victory against Watseka (4-5). Both teams started slow before the Raiders (5-2) turned it on in the second quarter to take what turned out to be an insurmountable lead. Cannon Leonard had 19 points and seven rebounds for Iroquois West, Kyler Meents chipped in 14 points and Sam McMillan made it three Raiders in double figures with 12 points. Hagen Hay
- made a pair of three-pointers and was one of three Warriors with six points.
Mahomet-Seymour 74, Taylorville 52. Shorthanded Mahomet-Seymour still had four players in double figures in Tuesday’s Apollo Conference road win at Taylorville. The Bulldogs’ efficiency was a difference maker, as the team shot 56 percent overall, 46 percent from three-point range and 92 percent at the free-throw line. Adam Dyer had 15 points, five assists, three blocks, two steals and two rebounds to lead M-S (4-5), while Jake Waldinger added 15 points, two rebounds and two assists. Dayten Eisenmann also scored 14 points, and Trey Peters
- rounded out the Bulldogs’ top scorers with 10 points.
Milford 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21. Milford held G-RF to single digits in all four quarters and overcame its own slow start to put together a 33-point VVC road win Tuesday night. Adin Portwood outscored the Buffaloes by himself, knocking down five three-pointers and scoring 24 points for the Bearcats (5-2). Sawyer Laffoon added 14 points in the win. Cameron Steinbaugh
- finished with 10 points for G-RF (2-4).
Monticello 56, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 34. Monticello set the tone in the first quarter by shutting out ALAH to build a quick 15-point lead, and the Sages used that early advantage to come away with the decisive road win. Trey Welter scored a game-high 14 points to lead Monticello (4-3) and also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Easton Frederick
- made three three-pointers and paced the Knights (4-5) with a team-high 10 points.
St. Thomas More 71, Fisher 24. Five players in double figures propelled STM to Tuesday night’s blowout nonconference victory at Fisher. The Sabers (5-5) used that potent — and balanced — offense to take a 13-point lead in the first quarter and never look back. Ryan Hendrickson led the way for STM with 17 points, and Peace Bumba, Owen Yeager, Wilson Kirby and Andrew Tay all finished with 11 points. Ryan Hopkins
- had eight points to lead the Bunnies (2-7).
Salt Fork 67, Armstrong-Potomac 45. Salt Fork’s fast start made all the difference Tuesday night in its 22-point VVC victory against Armstrong-Potomac. The Storm dropped 27 points in the first quarter and had the Trojans’ final total by halftime for more than enough cushion to close out the win. Garrett Taylor paced Salt Fork (6-0) with 22 points, and Blake Norton was right behind him with 21 points. Evan Webb also chipped in 10 points in the win. Kollin Asbury
- scored a game-high 29 points for A-P (2-5).
Tuscola 54, Heritage 22. Tuscola’s Jackson Barrett was nearly unstoppable from three-point range Tuesday night, burying six and leading the Warriors with 20 points in their rout of Heritage. Chris Boyd also got to double figures — and a double-double — with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Tuscola (6-1) in the win. Drew Williams
- did most of the scoring for the Hawks (2-6), putting up 14 of their 22 points.
Unity 65, Champaign Central 56. Unity fell behind after one quarter Tuesday to Champaign Central at the Rocket Center, but used its home-court advantage to piece together a come-from-behind victory in nonconference action. The Rockets (4-2) held the Maroons (1-4) scoreless for the first 6 minutes of the fourth quarter to finish off their comeback and remain above .500 for the season. Henry Thomas scored a game-high 25 points for Unity, with Dalton O’Neill turning three three-pointers into 16 points and Austin Langendorf chipping in 10 points in the win. Chris Bush led Central with 20 points and 10 rebounds and was joined in double figures by David Riley
- with 13 points.
In girls’ basketball
Cerro Gordo/Bement 49, Clinton 25. Cerro Gordon/Bement got back on track after Monday’s loss to Tri-County with a 24-point home win against Clinton. Haley Garrett scored 18 points for the Broncos (9-2), and Jazzi Hicks added 15 points in the win. Avery Smith
- ’s seven points led Clinton.
Champaign Central 75, Rantoul 40. The Champaign Central duo of Nevaeh Essien and Kennedy Ramshaw stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday night in the Maroons’ blowout nonconference home win against Rantoul that was basically decided by halftime. Essien scored a game-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals for Central (7-8), while Ramshaw finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Tashay Jackson-Roper and Ta’Niya Poke
- both had 10 points for the Eagles (0-7).
Prairie Central 44, Beecher 26. Prairie Central’s Mariya Sisco flirted with a triple-double Tuesday night but had to settle for her second double-double of the year in the Hawks’ big road win. She ultimately led Prairie Central (6-4) with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, while Chloe Sisco
- also scored 14 points in the win.
In boys’ swim and dive
At Champaign. Centennial’s Matthew Piercy won two individual events and swam on a pair of winning relay teams to help the Chargers beat Big 12 rival Bloomington 112-69 in Tuesday’s dual meet at Unit 4 Pool. Piercy placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 22.50 seconds, and also took first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.51. The Centennial senior also swam a leg on the Chargers’ first place 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams. Three other Centennial swimmers won their events Tuesday. Andrew Hemming placed first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:09.36, Gyujin Lee swam the 100-yard freestyle in a winning time of 52.42 seconds and Evan Piercy
- took first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.40.
At Urbana. Urbana won two event titles, including a 1-2 sweep in 1-meter diving, but the Tigers couldn’t quite match Normal U-High in Tuesday’s dual meet at the Urbana Aquatic Center. The Pioneers’ 10 wins paved the way for their 103-77 victory. Urbana’s Jack Perry took first in 1-meter diving with 163.15 points and was followed by teammate Max Kooper with 138.40 points. Jesse Wald
- claimed the Tigers’ other event win after placing first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 1.27 seconds.
In wrestling
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour improved to 10-1 on the season with a 68-12 victory against Clinton with nine contested wins and three by forfeit. Justus Vrona started the night off on a high note for the Bulldogs with a pinfall victory in 1 minute, 35 seconds at 120 pounds. That fell just short of the quickest win of the night, though, with Camden Heinold posting a pinfall victory in 1:26 at 132 pounds for M-S. The Bulldogs’ Brennan Houser might have been the most dominant winner of the night, though, with a 23-8 technical fall at 182 pounds. Both of Clinton’s victories came by pinfall, with Kristan Hibbard
- winning in 1:37 at 170 pounds.
Three girls’ matches were also contested Tuesday in Mahomet. Clinton won twice, with Rihanna Ortiz winning by pinfall in 3:53 at 106 and Kyndall Taylor doing the same at 160 pounds in 26 seconds. The Bulldogs’ lone girls’ win came from Kalista Granadino at 120 pounds with a 4:33 pinfall victory.
At Monticello. Monticello finished Tuesday’s double dual meet by tying Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39-39 and just edging Ridgeview/Lexington 45-36. Drake Weeks was one of five four winners in competitive matches for the Sages, winning by pinfall in 1 minute, 50 seconds at 126 points against Westville/G-RF and in a 28-second pinfall against Ridgeview/Lexington. Caleb O’Linc had a similar line for Monticello at 195 pounds with a pair of pinfall victories in 27 seconds and 2:46 in those same matches, respectively. Westville/G-RF’s most impressive win was Jesse Irelan
- ’s 12-second pinfall victory at 106 pounds.
At Warrensburg. St. Thomas More posted a pair of close victories Tuesday at Warrensburg-Latham, beating Riverton 30-24 and Decatur Eisenhower 24-21. The Sabers’ Robert Vavrik delivered a quick pinfall victory at 285 pounds against Riverton and won his match in just 55 seconds. Brody Cuppernell also had a 1:34 pinfall victory against the Hawks at 195 pounds. St. More’s Philip Christhilf
- was even more dominant in his win at 145 pounds against Eisenhower, with a pinfall victory in just 23 seconds.
Scott Richey