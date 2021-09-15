In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 0. Lily Jameson helped facilitate a two-set Vermillion Valley Conference win for Armstrong-Potomac, dishing 17 assists and adding five kills in the Trojans’ 25-11, 25-14 road win over Oakwood (1-5). Kyla Bullington was also instrumental for the Trojans (9-4), adding six digs, five blocks and five kills.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Villa Grove 0. Eight kills from Charley Condill and six kills from Ashley Seegmiller led ALAH past Villa Grove, 25-9, 25-14. Alisha Frederick and Sarah Rafferty combined for 26 kills to help the Knights (7-3) clinch the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Logan Lillard paced the Blue Devils (3-7) with three kills.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Schlarman 0. The host Blue Devils (4-7) rushed past the Hilltoppers (0-4) in a Vermilion Valley Conference meeting — 25-18, 25-8.
➜ Centennial 2, Urbana 0. Centennial rolled past Urbana in a Big 12 Conference rivalry match, winning 25-13, 25-16. Kelsie Pitcher led the way for the Chargers (6-11) with 10 assists, five digs and three kills, with Ashlyn Perry adding nine digs. Urbana (1-4) was led by a strong all-around effort from Sammi Christman, who recorded six digs and three blocks.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Peoria Richwoods 0. Champaign Central (9-5) made quick work of Peoria Richwoods to notch a two-set road victory in Big 12 play. Sydnie Williams, Brooklynn Hubbard and Maryn Thompson each collected four kills for the Maroons, while Claire Boettcher racked up 20 assists and six digs.
➜ Chrisman 2, Iroquois West 0. Chrisman (3-1) scored its first Vermilion Valley Conference win in a 25-18, 25-8 road win at Iroquois West (1-7). The triumph came on the strength of six kills and six digs from Maecy Johnson and 11 assists from Kendl Lemmon. Madi Scheurich's five kills and Maggie Thorne's nine assists paced IW in defeat.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park (6-3) to a two-set win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-7), collecting 16 assists and three aces to key the Timberwolves to a 25-22, 25-23 win. Brooklyn Stadeli tallied nine kills and Morgan Sinn added five digs to seal the Vermilion Valley Conference road win.
➜ Fieldcrest 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. GCMS fell on the road to Heart of Illinois Conference opponent Fieldcrest, 25-14, 25-20. The Falcons (4-6) were led by Kira Fuoss’ six assists and six digs, while Savannah Shutmate added five kills and a block.
➜ Flanagan-Cornell 2, Fisher 0. Kallie Evans slammed eight kills for Fisher and Ella Harsiem added seven more, but Fisher (3-9) was defeated 25-9, 25-22 by Flanagan-Cornell in a Heart of Illinois Conference home loss.
➜ Monticello 2, Sullivan 0. Monticello dispatched Sullivan (0-10) in a 25-12, 25-19 nonconference win. Home-court advantage was kind to the Sages (8-5), who relied on nine kills from Hannah Swanson and six kills from Renni Fultz, while Lizzie Stiverson facilitated the scoring with 20 assists.
➜ Okaw Valley 2, Blue Ridge 0. Despite 17 digs and seven kills from Gracie Shaffer and five kills from Jaclyn Pearl, Blue Ridge (16-2) was upended by Lincoln Prairie Conference foe Okaw Valley 25-18, 25-22.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tuscola 0. PBL (6-3) scored a nonconference home win over Tuscola, 25-13, 25-18. The Warriors (6-8) were paced by six kills from Amelia Bosch and three kills from Kate Dean in the loss.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Watseka 0. Fourteen combined kills from Mallory Monahan and Julia Johnson helped propel St. Thomas More (10-0) to a nonconference win over Watseka, 25-17, 25-15. Anna McClure chipped in six digs and two aces for the Sabers, and Caroline Kerr notched 18 assists. Sydney McTaggart collected 14 digs for the Warriors (7-6).
➜ Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The host Storm (5-5) moved back to .500 with a 25-15, 25-10 Vermilion Valley Conference win versus the Cornjerkers (6-6). Kendyl Hurt's eight kills led Salt Fork.
➜ Taylorville 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Avery Allen’s five kills weren’t enough to push the visiting Bulldogs (12-4) past their Apollo Conference opponent in a 25-16, 25-17 decision.
➜ Tri-County 2, Arcola 0. Tri-County took down Arcola (1-4) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference road victory, 25-10, 26-24. Josie Armstrong was key for the Titans (3-5) as she tallied 19 assists and three kills, while Sami McClain chipped in four kills.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 9, Meridian 4. Landon Lawson and Austin Stoner each scored three goals to lift Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran (7-4-1) to a nonconference win over Meridian. Lawson also collected four assists in addition to the hat trick while Carson Boyer, Bullveye Woodhall and Rylan Lawson each scored an additional goal.
➜ Bloomington 4, Danville 0. Despite 15 saves from goalkeeper Tyler Finley, Danville (2-6-2) fell to Bloomington at home in a Big 12 loss. The Purple Raiders scored twice in each half.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 9, Unity 0. The visiting Rockets (0-9) permitted nine first-half goals en route to an Illini Prairie Conference loss.
➜ Champaign Central 3, Peoria Richwoods 1. A trip up Interstate 74 was kind to Champaign Central as it rolled past Richwoods for a road win in Big 12 play. Kyle Johnson scored two goals to give the Maroons (7-3) an early boost before Diego Zarco connected on a penalty kick for Central’s third goal. Cooper Carson chipped in an assist for the Maroons.
➜ Hoopeston Area 4, Iroquois West 1. Hoopeston Area improved to 6-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference play after downing Iroquois West (4-7). The Cornjerkers (9-4-1) took their first lead 20 minutes into the game with a header from Kayden Wallace and never looked back in the road win, with Talen Gredy adding two goals and Nick Hofer chipping in another.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 1, Mattoon 0. The Bulldogs (7-2) snuck past Apollo Conference foe Mattoon in a road victory. A good pass from Anthony Ramirez allowed Clayton Gibson to assist on Titus Payne’s first-half goal, which proved to be the game-winner as lightning forced the game to be called at halftime.
➜ Monticello 9, Rantoul 2. Monticello opened Illini Prairie Conference play with a bang in a home win against Rantoul (2-4). Dylan Ginalick scored three goals within an eight-minute span in the first half to lift the Sages (9-2-1) to an early lead, which was cemented by two goals each from Levi Stephens and Rylan Good. Alex Gonzalez and Eliud Echeverria scored the Eagles’ two goals.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 3, Centennial 1. The visiting Chargers (4-2-1) came up a bit short to a Big 12 Conference powerhouse. Lucas Pianfetti prevented the shutout with a second-half goal for Centennial, whose Derek Skaar finished with nine keeper saves.
➜ St. Thomas More 8, Olympia 0. Goals came early and often for St. Thomas More (11-0) against Olympia as the Sabers cruised to an Illini Prairie Conference win on the road. The Sabers were undeterred by the 61-mile trip as Immanuel Nwosu, Daniel Messeh and Cabott Craft each scored two goals. Mitchell Hynds and Jack Rentschler also connected with the back of the net while Nwosu picked up three assists.
➜ Urbana 1, Normal West 0. Urbana snuck past Big 12 opponent Normal West in a home win. The match was tied at halftime before Jordan Perez scored on an assist from Noah Barkley, propelling the Tigers (7-0) to their third one-goal win of the season. Urbana goalkeeper Chase Mandra saved eight shots.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Arcola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond cruised to a home win at Kaskaskia Country Club, downing Tuscola 160-210. Braden Kauffman shot the lowest round of the day, with his even-par 36 helping setting the tone for Arcola/ALAH’s balanced team effort. Clay Seal carded a 38, while Tuscola was led by Brayden Gough’s 45.
➜ At Loda. Milford emerged victorious in a three-team meet with Cissna Park and Buckley Christ Lutheran, winning 190-206-244 at Lakeview Country Club. The Bearcats’ Owen Halpin topped the individual scoreboard by shooting a 45, while teammate Salym Estes was close behind with a 47. Luke Petry shot a 50 for Cissna Park, and Gavin Spitz led the way for Christ Lutheran with a 55.
➜ At Paris. Paris hosted Marshall, Salt Fork and Westville at Eagle Ridge Golf Course and emerged with a 163-180-221-265 victory. Ty Williamson’s final score of 51 led Westville, while Hunter Wantland shot a 55 to lead Salt Fork.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Beecher. Seven strokes separated first place from fourth place in a quadrangular at Cardinal Creek Golf Course, and it was Iroquois West that came out ahead. The Raiders' 221 team total put them over the top of Watseka (222), host Dwight (225) and Seneca (228). IW's Adelynn Scharp grabbed medalist honors with a 46, and she was backed by McKinley Tilstra's 55 and Destiny Thomas' 56. Watseka received a 51 from Jasmine Essington and a 54 from Allie Hoy.
➜ At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour edged Mattoon 196-199 to score a narrow triumph at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Ainsley Winters shot a 39 to lead the way for the Bulldogs, with Maddy Clark (48), Kayla McKinney (54) and Emma Dallas (55) rounding out the winning effort.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Tuscola. Tuscola defended its home course at Wimple Park and notched a team victory against Heritage, Cumberland, Villa Grove and Champaign Academy High. Zach Ruwe of Heritage placed first overall with a time of 18 minutes, 30 seconds, with Tuscola’s Josiah Hortin (18:51.2) and Jackson Barrett (18:51.7) close behind. Tuscola’s Will Foltz turned in a time of 20:03 — good for eighth overall — while Kurt Zimmerman finished 11th overall at 20:41 to lead Villa Grove. Academy High’s Ian Weible placed 14th overall with a time of 20:56.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Tuscola. Sophie Libman of Champaign Academy High was fastest among all runners at a six-team event at Tuscola’s Wimple Park, cruising to victory with a time of 22 minutes, 18 seconds. Tri-County’s Matilde Larsen was second with a time of 24:13, followed by a 24:15 performance from Tuscola’s Rylie Vanausdoll. Cumberland was victorious as a team with 29 points, but Villa Grove finished in second with 44 points and a slew of strong performances, led by Emma Buesing’s 25:20.
In girls' tennis
➜ At Normal. Urbana fell to Normal West 9-0 in a Big 12 Conference dual as the Wildcats swept four of six singles matches in straight sets. The Tigers fared a bit better in doubles action, with Alisa Tangmunarunkit and Matika Pounginjai dropping an 8-3 decision at No. 3 and Myra Stevens and Eisla Madigan falling 8-2 at No. 2.
In girls’ swim & dive
➜ At Champaign. In a three-team meet against Mahomet-Seymour and St. Thomas More at Unit 4 Pool, host Centennial emerged with a 138-117-34 triumph. Marin McAndrew won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.62 and Elise Maurer dashed through the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:27.24 to pace the Centennial attack. Brooke Gardner (197.60 in diving) Annika Scott (6:23.76 in the 500-yard freestyle) and the relay team of Maurer, Lily Kelly, Noelle Hunt and Lin Gilbertz (4:32.67 in the 400-yard relay) also scored wins for the Chargers.
➜ At Urbana. Elena Poulosky prevented host Urbana from being shut out of event wins during a dual versus Charleston at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center, as she captured the diving title with a score of 143.15. The Trojans defeated the Tigers 104-77 in team scoring during this nonconference event.