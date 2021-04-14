In boys’ soccer
➜ Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 3, Arthur Christian 0. Caden Henry made five saves and Brock Helmuth stopped three shots, but Arthur Christian (6-6) fell in East Central Illinois Conference action.
➜ Champaign Central 6, Danville 0. Six different Champaign Central players scored in the blowout win against Big 12 rivals Danville. Goalkeepers Amar Koric and Nate Allen combined for the shutout, which was a second straight for the Maroons (8-2-2). Danville goalkeeper Tyler Finley faced a veritable onslaught, finishing with 27 saves for the Vikings (0-8-2).
➜ Grant Park 2, Iroquois West 0. Iroquois West got 13 saves from goalkeeper Tony Espinosa, but the Raiders (7-5-1) were shut out for the second time this week.
➜ Hoopeston Area 4, Blue Ridge 3. Hoopeston Area closed out its spring season on a winning streak, topping Blue Ridge on Tuesday after beating Clifton Central on Monday. Talen Gredy and Ben Brown had two goals apiece for the Cornjerkers (5-7), and Nick Hofer assisted on all four scores. Austin Hobbs led the Knights (2-5-4) with a hat trick, scoring twice in the second half in a comeback attempt.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 4, Mattoon 2. Mahomet-Seymour trailed at halftime after being held scoreless, but the Bulldogs rallied with a big second half for the Apollo Conference win. Nate Lundstrom had a hat trick within 10 minutes of the start of the second half for M-S (9-0-2), and Elijah Warren also found the back of the net to round out the Bulldogs’ scoring.
➜ Monticello 8, Illinois Valley Central 2. Monticello wrapped up its home-and-home with IVC this week, adding another big win at home Tuesday after doing the same Monday in Chillicothe. Jake Edmondson and Ian Whetstone scored two goals apiece to lead the Sages (11-2-3), who also got one goal and two assists from Dylan Ginalick.
➜ Normal 2, Centennial 0. Sophomore goalkeeper Derek Skaar made 16 saves, including a penalty kick, but Centennial (2-9) fell to Big 12 rivals Normal.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Judah Christian 2. Oakwood/Salt Fork won for the second time this week and fourth match in a row in its close victory against Judah Christian. Sam Howie scored twice for the Comets (12-1-1) with Brady Tevebaugh assisting both times, and O/SF benefited from a Judah own goal in the win. Bobby Rodriguez and Caleb Crowley scored for the Tribe (4-7-1).
➜ St. Thomas More 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Homer Radden‘s first-half goal turned out to be all St. Thomas More would actually need, but three more goals after halftime, including another from Radden, pushed the Sabers (10-2-2) to an even bigger Illini Prairie Conference win. Radden also had an assist, while Cabott Craft finished with one goal and two assists in the win. SJ-O goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum had 15 saves for the Spartans (5-7-1).
➜ Unity 8, Rantoul 3. Unity notched its first win of the season Tuesday, with the Rockets taking down Illini Prairie rivals Rantoul in their highest-scoring match of the season, too. Andrew Miller led Unity (1-9) with a hat trick, and both Zach Ohlsson and Gabe Pound scored two goals each. Alexandro Gonzalez also scored two goals for the Eagles (0-6).
➜ Urbana 15, Peoria 2. Urbana scored a season-high 15 goals, topping its previous high by nine, to take down Big 12 rivals Peoria. Sam Rummenie paced the Tigers (8-2-3) with three goals and one assist, but he was far from the only offensive weapon on the field. Jordan Perez, Noah Barkley, Jackson Kirkland and Kevin Perez-Briseno all had two goals apiece and combined for seven assists in the win.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 6, Argenta-Oreana 3. Ethan Neufeld had two goals and one assist and Landon Lawson put up the reverse with one goal and two assists, but Argenta-Oreana (2-6-2) fell in nonconference action to Warrensburg-Latham.
In volleyball
➜ Arcola 2, Blue Ridge 1. Arcola needed a slew of extra points in a marathon third set, but the Purple Riders secured a 14-25, 25-15, 32-30 comeback victory for just their second win this month. Ariana Warren and Makenzie Thomas had eight kills apiece for Arcola (3-9), while Delaney Melton finished with a team-high 25 digs and Lizzie Budd had 11 digs, nine assists and two kills. Jenna Mozingo led the Knights (7-3) with 30 digs, Gracie Shaffer had 25 assists and Nadia Beadle put down 14 kills.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 2, Villa Grove 1. Argenta-Oreana won consecutive matches for just the second time all season with Tuesday’s 25-21, 21-25, 25-14 Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Villa Grove. Keely Meador led the Bombers (4-8) with 13 kills, three blocks and three digs to go with 23 digs, seven kills and two aces from Morgan Klover. Vanessa Wright paced the Blue Devils (4-8) with seven kills.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. A strong serve helped Armstrong-Potomac outlast BHRA 25-15, 24-26, 25-22 in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Emma Franzen led the Trojans (7-5) with five aces and also had 15 digs and six kills, while Reece Adkins added four aces and six kills in the win.
➜ Arthur Christian 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Arthur Christian won its fifth straight match, dropping East Central Illinois Conference rivals DeLand-Weldon 25-11, 25-14. Chloe Mast led the Conquering Riders (11-4) with nine assists, and Ava Yoder put up four kills, four digs and four aces in the win.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Dwight 0. Cissna Park followed up Monday’s sweep of Iroquois West with another Tuesday against Dwight, taking the Sangamon Valley Conference match in matching straight sets 25-16, 25-16. Mikayla Knake put up 24 assists for the Timberwolves (8-5), while Emma Morrical led the team with seven kills and Audrey Kaeb finished with eight digs and three aces.
➜ Heritage 2, Sangamon Valley 0. Heritage won for the second time this week and fourth match in a row after taking care of business against Lincoln Prairie foes Sangamon Valley 25-12, 25-18. Bri Struck had 10 kills and five digs for the Hawks (5-7), who also got six kills, six digs and two aces from Kiley Knoll and 21 assists and five digs from Mary Roland.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Clinton 0. Judah Christian won its first nonconference match of the season Monday, sweeping Clinton 25-14, 25-18. Ella Carder led the Tribe (8-2) with 12 assists and five digs, while Maggie Pritts had six digs and four kills and Klementine Davis finished with six digs, three kills and two aces.
➜ Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Milford dropped the first set to Hoopeston Area, but the Bearcats rallied for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-8 victory that extended their winning streak to nine. Hunter Mowrey‘s double-double with 28 assists, 15 digs and two aces for good measure was tops for Milford (11-1), and Caley Mowrey was a force at the net and service line with 13 kills, six blocks and three aces. Ali Watson paced the Cornjerkers (3-11) with 11 kills.
➜ Normal 2, Centennial 0. Leah Luchinski had 11 assists, four kills and one ace and Kelsie Pitcher finished with seven digs and six kills, but Centennial couldn’t get past Big 12 rivals Normal in a 27-25, 25-19 victory for the Ironmen.
➜ Paris 2, Tuscola 1. A career-high 21 kills from Kate Dean wasn’t enough for Tuscola, as Paris grinded out a 25-20, 12-25, 25-19 nonconference victory. Jessie Martin also had 28 assists and 12 digs for the Warriors (6-8) in the loss.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Watseka 0. PBL got back on track Tuesday with a 25-8, 25-14 sweep of Watseka, snapping the Warriors’ five-match winning streak in the process. Makenna Klann paced the Panthers (12-2) with 22 assists, six digs, one ace and one kill, while Addison Oyer had nine kills, five digs and one ace in the Sangamon Valley Conference win. Sydney McTaggart finished with 10 digs and one ace to lead Watseka (9-4).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Prairie Central 0. St. Joseph-Ogden bounced back from a Monday loss to St. Thomas More with a 25-15, 25-16 Tuesday sweep of Prairie Central in an Illini Prairie showdown. Kennedi Burnett wound up one kill short of a double-double leading the Spartans (13-3) with 10 digs, nine kills and one ace. Rebecca Steinbach‘s 22 assists set a balanced SJ-O attack, with Shayne Immke adding seven kills and Payton Vallee six. Briley Hoffman led Hawks (1-10) with six assists, and Jenni Slagel had a team-high four kills.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. St. Thomas More won its fourth straight match and remained unbeaten in Illini Prairie action with an easy 25-10, 25-11 sweep of Central Catholic. Caroline Kerr paced the Sabers (12-1) with 20 assists, Colleen Hege had nine digs and six aces, Mallory Monahan put down a team-high six kills and Sophie Vavrik added four kills of her own in the win.
➜ Tri-County 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Tri-County ran its winning streak to six with Tuesday’s 25-21, 25-19 Lincoln Prairie sweep of ALAH. Melia Eskew paced the Titans (10-2) with 24 assists, three kills, two digs and one ace, and Kaylenn Hunt finished with 14 kills, five digs and four blocks. Mackenzi Bowles led the Knights (7-5) with nine kills and two digs, while Alisha Frederick put up eight assists, three digs, two kills and one ace.
➜ Unity 2, Monticello 0. Unity’s winning streak reached three with a 25-12, 25-18 sweep of Monticello in Illini Prairie play. Taylor Henry led the Rockets (6-4) defensively with 15 digs, while Emma Bleecher finished with 11 kills and four blocks and Maddie Reed had 13 assists and two aces. Addison Schmidt had eight digs for the Sages (5-8) to go with Hailey Peirce‘s four kills.