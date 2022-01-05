In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 56, Blue Ridge 19. Beau Edwards’ 13 points keyed the visiting Purple Riders (5-7) past the Knights (1-12) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game. Alex Kuhns provided 12 points for Arcola, which netted 10 points from Tanner Thomas and nine points from Braden Shonkwiler. Zach Lewis led Blue Ridge in scoring with six points. Isaac Price chipped in five points and Wyatt Pearl put forth four points as well.
➜ Cissna Park 54, Westville 47. Cissna Park headed home with a close Vermilion Valley Conference road win thanks to solid performances from the duo of Gavin Savoree and Malaki Verkler. Verkler scored a team-high 18 points for the Timberwolves (6-10), while Savoree pitched in 15 points on the strength of three three-pointers. Bryce Burnett scored a team-high 13 points for Westville (9-7), while teammate Kamden Maddox joined him in double figures with 11 points.
➜ Cumberland 66, Heritage 27. The host Hawks (1-13) couldn’t muster up enough offense during their LPC setback. Aaron Coffin’s nine points paced Heritage and was closely followed by Drew Williams’ seven points.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 67, Prairie Central 55. Missing three players in this nonconference game, the visiting Hawks (12-3) came up short as EP-G had five players finish in double figures scoring. Dylan Bazzell and Tyler Curl achieved that feat for Prairie Central, tallying 15 and 11 points, respectively, to go with eight points apiece from Andy Krenz and Drew Haberkorn.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65, Fisher 35. The visiting Falcons (7-7) emphatically ended a three-game losing streak, rushing past the rival Bunnies (0-11) in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Fisher’s offense was led by Blake Terven (10 points), Kobe Bishop (eight points) and Tim Booth (seven points).
➜ Iroquois West 77, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42. Iroquois West took a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never relinquished it during a VVC home win. Cannon Leonard was unstoppable for the Raiders (11-2), pouring in a game-high 31 points to go along with a game-high 18 rebounds. Sam McMillan added 10 points and four rebounds for IW, while the trio of Peyton Rhodes, Kyler Meents and David Zavala each finished with six points as the Raiders led 43-18 at halftime. Cale Steinbaugh accounted for more than half of the offensive production for the Buffaloes (6-11), with the G-RF standout supplying a team-high 26 points.
➜ Judah Christian 88, Uni High 68. In an East Central Illinois Conference game between two teams that hadn’t played in nearly a month — Judah since Dec. 7 and Uni High since Dec. 10 — it was the host Tribe (3-5) that prevailed over the Illineks (5-6). Aidyn Beck’s big night of 26 points and four three-pointers was significant for Judah, as were double-digit scoring efforts from Tucker Bailey (14 points), Josiah Brown (11 points), Joseph Limentato (10 points) and Judah Ruhlig (10 points). Ethan Mok-Chih sank six three-pointers on his way to 30 points for Uni High, which garnered 18 points from Ian Evensen and 14 points from Titus Kyles (four threes).
➜ LeRoy 48, Clinton 39. The visiting Panthers (9-3) staved off the Maroons (5-11) in a non-league event.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 50, Rantoul 36. Quenton Rogers connected three times from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points for the visiting Bulldogs (8-7) as they secured a nonconference victory over the Eagles (0-11). M-S crafted a 17-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back, with two of Rogers’ triples coming in that period. Blake Wolters contributed 10 points overall for the Bulldogs. Rantoul took in double-digit point totals from Marcus Lee (18 points) and Avontay Anderson (11 points), with Lee draining a trio of three-pointers himself.
➜ Oakwood 57, Hoopeston Area 45. The visiting Comets (14-4) pulled ahead 20-7 in the first eight minutes of play and used that early edge to knock off the Cornjerkers (5-11) in VVC play. Eight of Josh Ruch’s team-best 15 points came in the first quarter for Oakwood, which bagged 12 points from Gaven Clouse, 10 points from Tanner Pichon and nine points from Grant Powell. Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown led all scorers with 24 points, and he was backed by seven points apiece from Wyatt Eisenmann and Nick Hofer.
➜ Okaw Valley 52, Cerro Gordo/Bement 45. The visiting Broncos (12-2) saw a five-game win streak come to an end with this nonconference defeat. Tyson Moore’s 18 points and Connor Brown’s 17 points accounted for most of CG/B’s offense.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 62, Williamsville 55. Another big scoring performance from Ty Pence helped the host Spartans (12-2) end a two-game skid in this nonconference outing. Pence finished with 25 points, including a 9-of-10 shooting mark from the free-throw line, and he was complemented by Logan Smith’s 11 points and Coy Taylor’s eight points. Key non-scoring contributions came from Pence (six rebounds, three steals), Smith (five rebounds) and Andrew Beyers (four assists).
➜ Teutopolis 54, Monticello 51. The visiting Sages (14-1) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in this nonconference battle. Being outscored 15-7 in the second quarter and 12-6 in the fourth quarter ultimately doomed Monticello, which was powered by 19 points from Ben Cresap on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. Trevor Fox and Dylan Ginalick each chipped in nine points for the Sages, with Ginalick providing seven assists to go with Joey Sprinkle’s four assists and Tanner Buehnerkemper’s seven rebounds.
➜ Watseka 59, Chrisman 42. Playing for the first time since Dec. 21, the visiting Warriors (6-8) pulled off a VVC win over the Cardinals (2-11). Hunter Meyer sank nine field goals on his way to 18 points for Watseka, the latter mark matched by teammate Jordan Schroeder. Braiden Walwer’s 10 points and Jobey Grant’s eight points also helped the victors. Karsen Lewsader went off for Chrisman, bucketing 30 points on 11 made field goals, but none of his teammates scored more than five points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 65, Arthur Christian 34. Shaylie Miller and Claire Seal each narrowly missed a double-double as the host Knights (16-1) earned their seventh win in a row by topping the Conquering Riders. Miller compiled 16 points and nine steals for ALAH, and Seal finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Kailee Otto added 12 points and Alexa Miller contributed seven assists for the winners.
➜ Monticello 42, Hoopeston Area 37. The host Sages (12-6) picked up their third consecutive win during a nonconference game against the Cornjerkers (4-10). Hoopeston Area received a double-double from Tori Birge in the form of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Claire Dixon added seven points.
➜ Uni High 50, Villa Grove 23. Dina Hashash threw down 22 points for the host Illineks (9-6), who picked up a nonconference win versus the Blue Devils (0-9). Lara Marinov’s 12 points also aided Uni High in its first game since Dec. 16. Vanessa Wright generated 10 points for Villa Grove, which added six points from Kaylee Arbuckle.
➜ Watseka 60, Chrisman 28. The visiting Warriors darted out to a 20-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up in a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Allie Hoy dropped in a game-high 19 points for Watseka (12-2), with teammate Sydney McTaggart not far behind with 17 points. Mallory Dirks added seven points for the Warriors. Kendl Lemmon paced Chrisman (2-5) with 12 points and Kendall Tevebaugh chipped in nine points.