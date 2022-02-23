In girls' basketball
Class 2A Peotone Sectional
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Prairie Central 48. Ella Armstrong and Chloe Sisco engaged in a back-and-forth battle during a semifinal game on Tuesday night. Armstrong and the top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden team will see their season continue, while third-seeded Prairie Central suffered a season-ending loss. Armstrong posted 24 points to lead the top-seeded Spartans to a 58-48 victory over third-seeded Prairie Central (24-9). Sisco had 24 points, as well, in the loss. SJ-O (24-7) will meet top-seeded Fieldcrest at 7 p.m. Thursday in Peotone for the sectional championship.
Fieldcrest 56, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33. The third-seeded Panthers (12-18) were unable to pull an upset on the top-seeded Knights in the night's second semifinal, resulting in PBL's season coming to a close.
Class 1A Tuscola Sectional
Effingham St. Anthony 53, Tri-County 45. The top-seeded Titans hadn't lost to a Class 1A opponent all season entering this sectional semifinal. That changed as the Bulldogs outscored Tri-County 34-26 in the second half en route to victory. Bella Dudley provided 21 points, three assists and four steals to lead the Titans (27-4), who also saw a 13-game win streak come to an end. Josie Armstrong (nine points), Kenzie Hales (seven points) and Kaylin Williams (two points, five rebounds, four steals) also aided Tri-County's cause.
Neoga 41, Tuscola 34. In a rematch of December's Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship game, the third-seeded Warriors (24-8) were unable to gain revenge on the top-seeded Indians and dropped out of the postseason with this semifinal loss. Neoga led after each quarter, pulling away down the stretch with a 19-15 scoring edge in the second half. Ella Boyer's 12 points led Tuscola in scoring, while Sophie Kremitzki (seven points, three rebounds, five assists), Maddie Stahler (five points), Sydney Moss (four points, nine rebounds) and Harley Woodard (three points, seven rebounds) also chipped in.
In wrestling
Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Dual-Team Sectional
At Chatham. Mahomet-Seymour took care of business, holding off Bethalto Civic Memorial for a 38-34 victory on Tuesday night to advance to this weekend’s dual-team state tournament. The eight-team quarterfinals begin on Saturday at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. The Bulldogs picked up wins from Caden Hatton at 106 pounds, Camden Heinold at 120, Reese Wilson at 126, Braeden Heinold at 152, Jacob Dobbins at 160, Mateo Casillas at 195, Colton Crowley at 220 and Camden Harms at 285.
Class 1A Unity Dual-Team Sectional
At Tolono. Unity won eight matches by pinfall and added another technical-fall win to cruise to a 65-18 victory against Anna-Jonesboro on Tuesday night. Shane Ogden (126 pounds), Ryan Rink (132), Halen Daly (138), Nat Nosler (160), Kyus Root (170), Hunter Eastin (195), Karson Richardson (220) and Chance Ingleman (285) all pinned their opponents, with Richardson doing so in an impressive 11 seconds. Tavius Hosley (145) earned a 16-0 win by technical fall. By virtue of their win, the Rockets will compete in the round of eight at the dual-team state tournament on Saturday.
Class 1A Tremont Dual-Team Sectional
At Tremont. Ridgeview/Lexington won five contested matches and added three wins via forfeit to qualify for the dual-team state tournament with a 43-32 victory against Prairie Central on Tuesday night. The Hawks, meanwhile, won six contested matches. Anthony Wolinsky (113 pounds), Danny Tay (120) and William Carmichael (152) all won by fall for Ridgeview/Lexington, which also procured wins from Caeden Lopshire at 160 (12-10 decision) and Braydon Campbell at 126 (13-5 major decision). The six wins for Prairie Central came from Wyatt Strait at 106 (fall), Tyler Bippus at 138 (16-1 technical fall), Ayden Mackey at 145 (fall), Owen Steidinger at 170 (5-1 decision), Hunter Shawback at 182 (fall) and Connor Steidinger at 195 (fall).