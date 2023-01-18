In boys’ basketball
Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, Tremont 34. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley secured its spot in the tournament semifinals after turning second- and third-quarter advantages into an 18-point victory against Tremont on Tuesday at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. The Falcons (13-6) will face Eureka at 8 p.m. Friday at IWU. Zach Barnes scored 13 points in the win against Tremont, and Chase Minion added 12 points for GCMS in the win.
Vermilion County Tournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 83, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s three-point lead at the end of the first quarter on Georgetown-Ridge Farm ballooned to 22 at halftime, 39 points after three quarters and 54 points by the final buzzer Tuesday in Danville. Brett Meidel scored a game-high 19 points for the Blue Devils (15-5). Amani Stanford and Ayden Ingram added 11 points apiece, and seven other players scored in the win. Aaron Maquet had nine points to lead the Buffaloes (4-14).
Oakwood 77, Armstrong-Potomac 45. Oakwood jumped on Armstrong-Potomac in the first quarter to build and early 15-point lead and never looked back in its second straight tournament victory. Tanner Pichon scored all 11 of his points in the first quarter as one of four Oakwood players to hit double figures. Brody Taflinger made four three-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points for the Comets (15-6), and Dalton Hobick and Alec Harrison chipped in 16 points apiece in the win. The Trojans (5-13) got a game-high 25 points from Kollin Asbury .
Salt Fork 42, Westville 41. Salt Fork trailed after one quarter, at halftime and at the end of the third quarter Tuesday against Westville. Then the Storm put together a fourth-quarter rally good enough to eke out the one-point victory against Westville. Blake Norton scored 21 points to lead Salt Fork (18-1) and was joined in double figures by Garrett Taylor with 11 points. Kamden Maddox put up 19 points for the Tigers (12-8).
Non-tournament
Argenta-Oreana 75, Blue Ridge 55. Argenta-Oreana started strong with 21 points in the first quarter and finished stronger with 23 in the fourth to wrap up its 20-point Lincoln Prairie Conference victory at home. Jamario Barbee led the Bombers (9-10) with 15 points and was one of four A-O players in double figures. Jaylnn Flowers added 13 points, and Tyson Oros and Chase Lough had 11 points each in the win. Isaac Price paced the Knights (7-14) with 14 points, and Zach Lewis had 10 points.
Arthur Christian 44, Judah Christian 32. Arthur Christian held Judah Christian to single digits in all four quarters of Tuesday’s East Central Illinois Conference and pulled away in the third quarter for the double-digit road win. Kyson Pflum paced the Conquering Riders (16-8) with 15 points, with Brock Helmuth chipping in 11 points in the win. Braydon Mora and Josh Kursell finished with 10 points apiece for the Tribe (5-11).
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 69, Villa Grove 57. An efficient Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond offense was the difference maker in Tuesday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference victory for the Knights. ALAH finished its 12-point victory against Villa Grove shooting 62 percent overall, 41 percent from three-point range and 90 percent at the free throw line. Connor Nettles led the Knights (9-11) with 23 points, five assists and four steals. Wyatt Hilligoss added 20 points, five steals and five rebounds and Jayce Parson had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 87, Uni High 43. Uni High faced a double-digit deficit after one quarter and couldn’t make up the difference in Tuesday’s East Central Illinois Conference loss to Cornerstone Christian. Teo Chemla paced the Illineks (1-16) with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals, and John Brownridge added 10 points and two rebounds.
Decatur Lutheran 76, Heritage 49. Three monster quarters from Decatur Lutheran was too much for Heritage in a tough home loss. The Hawks (6-14) trailed by nine points after one quarter and 23 by halftime in the nonconference defeat. Drew Williams scored a team-high 17 points for Heritage, and Julliyan Gray and Rylan White had 11 points each.
Iroquois West 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 50. Iroquois West extended its winning streak to eight straight games with Tuesday’s nonconference home win against Gardner-South Wilmington. The Raiders (15-3) lost their halftime lead in the third quarter but outscored the Panthers 15-10 in the fourth for the win. Sam McMillan led Iroquois West with 17 points, Cannon Leonard chipped in 15 points and Tyler Read added 12 points to make it three in double figures.
Monticello 58, Olympia 47. Monticello saw its early lead turn into a halftime tie against former Illini Prairie Conference rivals Olympia, but the Sages dropped 22 points in the third quarter and held the Spartans to just seven points in the fourth for Tuesday’s nonconference home win. Raiden Colbert paced Monticello (12-7) with 21 points, two rebounds and two steals, and Tylor Bundy added 12 points, three rebounds and two steals in the win.
Mount Zion 55, Rantoul 51. Rantoul lost its first-quarter lead by halftime of Tuesday’s home game against Mount Zion, and the Eagles couldn’t get it back in the four-point loss. Conner Smith scored a team-high 15 points for Rantoul (6-13) and was joined in double figures by Jaylen McElmurry with 11 points.
St. Anne 72, Watseka 33. An early deficit proved too much for Watseka to overcome in Tuesday’s nonconference road loss at St. Anne, which extended the Warriors’ losing streak to eight games. Dane Martin scored 10 points for Watseka (6-13) in the loss.
Tuscola 85, Warrensburg-Latham 33. Tuscola set the tone for Tuesday’s Central Illinois Conference game by taking a 13-point lead against Warrensburg-Latham after one quarter. Then the Warriors put the game away in the second, turning a 29-point halftime lead into a 52-point victory. Kam Sweetnam put up 21 points to lead Tuscola (16-3) and was joined in double figures by Sawyer Woodard with 15 points, Josiah Hortin with 13, Parker James with 12 and Jackson Barrett with 11. Jordan Quinn fell just short of that mark with eight points but stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks.
Unity 43, St. Thomas More 36. Unity nearly doubled up St. Thomas More in the fourth quarter in a pivotal turn of events as the Rockets used that advantage to pull off the comeback victory in Illini Prairie Conference action. Henry Thomas went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter — and 8 of 10 for the game — and led Unity (12-7) with 11 points. Andrew Thomas and Jay Saunders added 10 points apiece in the win. Andrew Tay was the high scorer for the game with 12 points for the Sabers (12-7), while Owen Yeager finished with 11 points.
Washington 52, Mahomet-Seymour 47. Some missed free throws and layups late cost Mahomet-Seymour what would have been a signature road win Tuesday with Washington winning in overtime. The Bulldogs (7-10) were just 3 of 10 from the free-throw line for the game and shot 40 percent overall and 33 percent from three-point range. Dayten Eisenmann and Byron Lynch finished with 11 points apiece to lead Mahomet-Seymour, and Wyatt Bohm put up 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks in the loss.
In girls’ basketball
Champaign Central 49, Bloomington 47. Champaign Central fended off a fourth-quarter rally from Bloomington to snap its three-game losing streak and get back to .500 in Big 12 play with Tuesday’s road win. Kennedy Ramshaw had 13 points and five rebounds for the Maroons (11-12), and Loreal Allen chipped in 11 points in the win.
Cissna Park 64, Schlarman 5. Cissna Park turned lockdown defense into a major rout Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action against Schlarman (0-8). Addison Lucht was at the forefront of that defensive effort for the Timberwolves (18-4) with seven steals and also shot 11 of 13 from the field for a game-high 22 points. Lauryn Hamrick also added 10 points, three steals and three rebounds in the win.
Morton 47, Mahomet-Seymour 23. Mahomet-Seymour was held to single digits in each of the first three quarters Tuesday against Morton and even a better fourth quarter wasn’t enough to knock off the Central Illinois powerhouse. Savannah Orgeron knocked down three three-pointers and finished with a team-high nine points for the Bulldogs (17-6).
In boys’ swimming
At Champaign. Centennial won eight of 12 events and swam away with Tuesday’s three-team meet against St. Thomas More and Danville. The Chargers scored 269 points for the win, with the Sabers finishing second with 89 points and the Vikings third with 73 points. Centennial’s Andrew Hemming put together the most dominant performance of the meet with his win in the 200-yard individual medley. Hemming finished in 2 minutes, 28.59 seconds to beat his closest competitor by nearly a full minute. Tyler Oatman won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.65, Evan Piercy took first in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.05 seconds and they were joined by Teofilo Carrillo and Louis Tran on the winning 200-yard medley relay team with a time of 2:00.86.
St. Thomas More got a win in the 100-yard breaststroke from Dylan Hill in 1:24.28 and also took home the win in the 200-yard freestyle relay behind Lucas Dixon, Phil Withers-Sickles, Joseph Ulozas and Blake Bermingham. Alexander Faulkner was a double winner for Danville placing first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:50.57 — as the only swimmer under 2 minutes — and first in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.27 seconds.
In wrestling
At Effingham. Mahomet-Seymour followed up its dominant Saturday at the Marty Williams Invitational with two more big wins Tuesday against Effingham and Mattoon. The Bulldogs won 13 of 14 matches and crushed the Flaming Hearts 77-3 albeit with several forfeits. Mahomet-Seymour’s Colton Crowley posted the quickest win of the match by beating Effingham’s Jerimah Lurton at 220 pounds with a pinfall victory in 47 seconds. The Bulldogs’ Camden Heinold also dictated his match at 132 pounds with a 15-0 technical fall victory in 2:57 against Baker Moon. Mahomet-Seymour’s Gabby Dawson came up just short in a 7-6 sudden victory loss to Effingham’s Hailey Printz in the lone girls’ match. The Bulldogs followed up their almost sweep of Effingham with a 57-18 win against Mattoon. Camden Harms posted a 54-second pinfall victory for Mahomet-Seymour at 285 pounds against JD Sullivan. Mateo Casillas nearly matched him with a 56-second pinfall victory at 195 pounds for the Bulldogs against the Green Wave’s Camden Jordan.
At Stanford. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher picked up an easy 60-20 road win Tuesday against Olympia. Gage Martin got things started for the Falcons with a 17-second pinfall victory at 106 pounds against Ryan Ballinger. That was one of three sub-1 minute pinfall victories for GCMS/Fisher. Aiden Sancken pinned Olympia’s Aycen Aldus in 50 seconds at 195 pounds, and the Falcons got a win from Aydin Cornell at 285 pounds with a 38-second victory against Cohen Maness.