In boys’ basketball
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
➜ Rochester 70, Rantoul 58. Three double-digit scoring performances weren’t enough to lift the Eagles (3-7) past the Rockets in each team’s tournament debut. Rantoul was outscored in each quarter but the fourth. The Eagles received 14 points apiece from Conner Smith and Jacksen Adkins, each of whom added five rebounds. Kyrin Martin tossed in 12 points and six rebounds.
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
➜ Prairie Central 77, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 27. A 29-7 second-quarter scoring advantage allowed the top-seeded Hawks (11-0) to dispatch the 16th-seeded Chiefs in an opening-round game. Tyler Curl recorded 21 points for Prairie Central, which will face eighth-seeded Peoria Christian at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a quarterfinal game. In this victory, the Hawks also received 12 points from Dylan Bazzell, 11 points from Levi Goad and seven points from Avery Elder.
➜ Unity 62, Illini Central 26. The fifth-seeded Rockets (7-3) tallied at least 11 points in each quarter, dispatching the 12th-seeded Cougars in a first-round matchup. Twelve of the 14 players who suited up for Unity scored at least two points, led by Henry Thomas with 13 points on the power of three three-pointers. Jay Saunders (nine points) and Dalton O’Neill (seven points) were other standouts for the Rockets, who will face fourth-seeded Petersburg PORTA on Wednesday in a 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal game.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament
At Broadlands
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 41, Heritage 38. Kollin Asbury was the star of the show for the Trojans, who began their tournament with a narrow victory against the host Hawks. Asbury netted 20 points for A-P and was complemented by Cain Buhr’s nine points and Cole Bailey’s seven points. Rylan White sank a trio of three-pointers and finished with 11 points for Heritage, which claimed nine points from Drew Williams and eight points from Timmy Wilson.
➜ Salt Fork 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32. The Storm boasted a 39-20 lead by halftime against the Buffaloes, ultimately cruising to victory in each side’s tournament opener. Garrett Taylor and Blake Norton each reached double figures scoring for Salt Fork, with the former putting up 20 points and the latter accounting for 15 points. Blake Hettmansberger’s eight points and Jameson Remole’s seven points also stood out. Cameron Steinbaugh’s 11 points and Aaron Maquet’s 10 points led G-RF.
➜ Salt Fork 73, Armstrong-Potomac 27. The Taylor-Norton combination again proved potent for the Storm (11-0), which stayed unbeaten on the season and moved to 2-0 in the tournament. Each athlete finished with 20 points in this game, and Salt Fork added seven points apiece from Hettmansberger and Kamdyn Keller. A-P (3-7), which fell to 1-1 in the tournament, received nearly all of its scoring from Asbury (21 points).
➜ Heritage 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63. Five players reached double figures scoring for the host Hawks (3-7), who ended a four-game skid and defeated the Buffaloes (2-7) to move to 1-1 in the tournament. White buried five three-pointers and finished with 15 points for Heritage, whose output was closely followed by those of Julliyan Gray (14 points), Robert Holloman (13 points), Williams (12 points) and Wilson (10 points). G-RF, which is 0-2 in the tournament, received all of its points from four players: Steinbaugh (22 points), Maquet (18 points, four threes), A’Jhon Watson (13 points) and J.J. Hall (10 points).
At Bismarck
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 54, Indiana Math & Science 42. Brett Meidel produced nine of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, helping the host Blue Devils overcome a 34-32 deficit through three periods and earn a tournament-opening win versus the Titans. Ayden Ingram banked seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as well for BHRA, which gained 11 points from Isaiah Tidwell.
➜ Milford 73, Villa Grove 38. Nine different athletes pocketed at least two points each for the Bearcats, who began their tournament stay by overwhelming the Blue Devils. Sawyer Laffoon drilled three three-pointers in a 15-point outing for Milford, which snared 14 points from Gavin Schunke, 13 points from Adin Portwood and nine points from RJ Mann. Villa Grove, which trailed just 24-20 at halftime, was powered by Lukas Shadwick’s 13 points, Robert Fancher’s eight points and Peyton Smith’s six points.
➜ Milford 72, Indiana Math & Science 50. Laffoon bucketed three more three-pointers and 24 more points overall as the Bearcats (10-3) improved to 2-0 in the tournament by besting the Titans. Portwood wasn’t far behind his teammate in scoring with 23 points for Milford, and the two combined to shoot 14 of 17 from the free-throw line.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 82, Villa Grove 55. Putting four players in double figures gave the host Blue Devils (10-2) more than enough power to overcome the Blue Devils (4-7) and move to 2-0 in the tournament. Hayden Rice was at the head of that quartet with 18 points, sinking four three-pointers. He was followed by Meidel with 17 points and both Ingram and Tidwell with 14 points. Villa Grove, which slipped to 0-2 in the tournament, was led by the trio of Shadwick (15 points), Layne Rund (14 points) and Fancher (13 points).
Tri-County Holiday Tournament
➜ Martinsville 29, Westville 26. Neither team got much going offensively in its tournament opener, and it was the Bluestreaks who took down the Tigers (7-4) by game’s end. Kamden Maddox poured in eight points to pace Westville, which snared five points apiece from Zach Russell and Cade Schaumburg.
➜ Lawrenceville 66, Tri-County 43. The host Titans (1-10) trailed 20-4 after one quarter and were unable to catch up to the Indians in a tournament-opening setback. Tri-County’s Jacob Smith was on fire from three-point range, hitting six of those shots as part of a 22-point outing. Tyler Hutchinson was the team’s next-best scorer with six points.
➜ Paris 60, Chrisman 27. After obtaining a 9-7 lead in the first quarter, the Cardinals (4-9) struggled to keep up with the Tigers and dropped their tournament opener. Nic Eddy scored nearly all of Chrisman’s points, finishing with 17 points. Triston Lehmkuhl added four points.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
➜ Sullivan 53, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville 44. Sullivan improved to 1-1 in the tournament by skating past the Panthers. Brett Bushue potted 19 points for Sullivan, which gained 10 points from Cooper Christensen and nine points from Kyle Corkill.
➜ Arcola 39, Sullivan 36. Jackson Miller connected on a three-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining to break a tie, pushing the Purple Riders past Sullivan (2-8) in pool play. Arcola moved to 2-0 for the tournament as both Gerardo Alanis and Braden Phillips scored 11 points, Miller finished with nine points and Aldo Garcia added seven points. Sullivan, which went 1-2 in pool play and will face Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City in Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. fifth-place game, was led here by Bushue’s 17 points and Camden Watkins’ eight points.
➜ Dieterich 56, Arcola 35. The Purple Riders (5-7) closed out pool play with a loss to the host school despite 11 points from Garcia, eight points from Miller and seven points from Alanis. Arcola will meet Grayville at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the third-place game.
Kankakee Holiday Tournament
➜ Momence 68, Cissna Park 41. The Timberwolves (1-12) fell behind 20-5 in the first quarter and wound up suffering a Blue Division first-round loss as a result. Gavin Spitz bagged a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds for Cissna Park, which accepted nine points from Gabe Bohlmann. Seth Walder chipped in four points and four assists. The Timberwolves will face Grant Park at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Blue Division’s consolation semifinals.
Legends of Winter Roundball Classic
At St. Louis
➜ Hazelwood (Mo.) East 61, Urbana 46. The Tigers (0-10) began their tournament with a loss to the Spartans and still are searching for their first win of the season.
Nontournament
➜ Hoopeston Area 65, Cerro Gordo/Bement 53. The host Cornjerkers (7-7) lunged out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and stemmed the comeback bid by the Broncos (8-7) to pick up a nonconference win. Anthony Zamora fired 17 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists and five steals for Hoopeston Area, which added 12 points apiece from Owen Root and Kendrick Sigerill along with 12 rebounds from Sigerill.
In girls’ basketball
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
➜ Champaign Central 64, St. Anthony 52. The Maroons opened their tournament stay by pulling away in the fourth quarter for the win. Addy McLeod scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the final eight minutes for Central, which led 43-38 at the end of the third quarter. Braelyn Alexander had a stellar all-around game, compiling 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Nevaeh Essien (10 points, eight rebounds), Kennedy Ramshaw (eight points) and Loreal Allen (eight points) all chipped in during the win.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 59, Richland County 26. Savannah Orgeron drained four three-point shots in the first quarter alone, giving the Bulldogs an early boost as they eventually pulled away from the Tigers in each team’s tournament opener. Orgeron finished with 22 points for M-S, scoring at least two points in each quarter, and she added three rebounds. Also aiding the Bulldogs’ cause were Durbin Thomas (13 points, four steals), Grace Binkley (seven points), Chloe Pruitt (six points, four rebounds) and Abby Bunting (six points, three rebounds, three blocked shots).
➜ Galesburg 55, Sullivan 30. The tournament opener didn’t end well for Sullivan, which nearly was doubled up by the Silver Streaks.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 49, Altamont 26. The Bulldogs (12-3) improved to 2-0 in the tournament and extended their overall win streak to six games by topping the Indians. Orgeron again led all scorers with 17 points for M-S, also blocking two shots. Kylie Waldinger provided 10 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs, who gained six points from Pruitt and a five-point, four-steal outing from Thomas.
➜ Galesburg 65, Champaign Central 50. McLeod authored an effort of 20 points, four rebounds and four steals for the Maroons (9-9), who were missing three typical rotation players — Ramshaw among them — and couldn’t keep pace with the Silver Streaks. Alexander (seven points, four rebounds, two assists) and Carleigh Parks (five points, seven rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots) also showed out for Central, which moved to 1-1 in the tournament.
➜ St. Anthony 61, Sullivan 47. The tournament’s opening day ended on a sour note for Sullivan (5-9), which fell to 0-2 in the event with a loss to the Bulldogs.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
➜ Neoga 82, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 29. The Panthers hung tough with the state-ranked Indians, trailing 21-12 after one quarter. But a 26-6 scoring disadvantage in the second quarter proved too much to overcome, as PBL fell to 0-2 in Gold Pool play. Trixie Johnson potted 10 points and secured six rebounds for the Panthers, who gained eight points from Morgan Uden and five points from Emily Robidoux.
➜ Tuscola 55, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24. Ella Boyer sank four three-pointers on her way to 18 points for the Warriors, who improved to 2-0 in Gold Pool Play by defeating the Falcons. Ava Boyer popped off for 11 points as Tuscola garnered at least three points from eight total athletes. Sydney Moss turned in eight points for the Warriors, who received 10 rebounds from Harley Woodard, six steals apiece from Ava Boyer and Lia Patterson, and five steals from Ella Boyer. GCMS, which dropped to 1-1 in the Gold Pool, was led by Sophia Ray’s 14 points and six rebounds plus Raegan Tompkins’ two points, six rebounds and four steals.
➜ Clinton 53, Monticello 21. Heidi Humble neared a triple-double for the Maroons (10-7), who earned a spot in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. championship game by defeating the host Sages (4-11) in a Purple Pool finale. Humble turned in 17 points, eight rebounds and eight steals for Clinton, which added 13 points apiece from Regan Filkin and Avery Smith. Clara Dempsey chipped in five points and five assists for the Maroons, who will battle Tuscola in the title game inside Art ‘Buz’ Sievers Center. Monticello’s Lydia Burger filed a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Maia High added five points and 10 boards. The Sages will play in the seventh-place game versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 10 a.m. Wednesday inside Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium.
➜ Ridgeview 42, Stark County 41. The Mustangs (7-10) built a 21-11 halftime advantage and held off the Rebels down the stretch to finish 2-1 in the Purple Pool. Mackenzie Wesson’s double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds fronted Ridgeview’s effort, which included Brinley Stevens’ eight points and six rebounds, Claire Edwards’ eight points and Annalyn Harper’s seven points, seven rebounds and six steals. The Mustangs will meet Neoga in Wednesday’s 2 p.m. third-place game, held inside Sievers Center.
➜ Tuscola 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22. Izzy Wilcox drained three three-pointers as part of a 15-point outburst for the Warriors (17-0), who moved on to the championship game with a 3-0 record in the Gold Pool. Ella Boyer (12 points, three three-pointers), Woodard (11 points, six rebounds) and Ava Boyer (five rebounds, three assists, three steals) were other stars for Tuscola, which draws Clinton in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. final at the Sievers Center. The Panthers (8-6) end pool play 0-3 and will face host Monticello in Wednesday’s 10 a.m. seventh-place game at Miller Gym. PBL was led in this game by Johnson’s 10 points and Robidoux’s five points, nine rebounds and five steals.
➜ Neoga 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28. The Falcons (5-10) wrapped up Gold Pool play with a 1-2 record and will meet Stark County in Wednesday’s 11:30 a.m. fifth-place game at Miller Gym. Powering GCMS in this loss to the Indians were Lizzy Giroux (eight points), Mindy Brown (seven points) and Mallory Rosendahl (six points).
Blue Devil Classic
At Bismarck
➜ Cissna Park 50, Armstrong-Potomac 42. Addison Lucht swished three three-pointers and logged 22 points for the Timberwolves, who held off the Trojans in each squad’s tournament debut. Lucht tallied 17 of her points after halftime for Cissna Park, which garnered at least three points from six other athletes. Mikayla Knake (eight points) and Josie Neukomm (six points) led that contingent. A-P’s Kyla Bullington led all scorers with 25 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Brynn Spencer and Cami Saltsgaver each added six points.
➜ Lexington 27, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22. A low-scoring tournament opener went in favor of the Minutemen over the host Blue Devils, with Lexington outscoring BHRA 9-4 in the fourth quarter. Mayzee Myers paced the Blue Devils in scoring with eight points, followed by teammates Draycee Nelson and Mikayla Cox with four points apiece.
➜ Unity 36, North Vermillion (Ind.) 16. The Rockets put on a defensive clinic against the out-of-state Falcons, shutting them out in the second quarter and allowing no more than seven points in any one period. On the other side of the ball, Raegan Stringer provided 12 points and four assists to lead Unity’s offense, which added eight points and five rebounds from Addison Ray plus six points and six rebounds from Reagan Little.
➜ Benton (Ind.) Central 57, Salt Fork 50. The Storm trailed by 11 points at halftime versus its out-of-state opponent and couldn’t fully recover in a tournament-opening setback. Alexa Jamison tossed in 23 points to key Salt Fork’s attack, which acquired 12 points from Macie Russell and four points apiece from Bracie Hird and Shelby McGee.
➜ Oakwood 46, Lexington 37. Addie Wright hit 8 of her 10 free throw opportunities as part of an 18-point afternoon for the Comets, pushing them to a tournament-opening win against the Minutemen. Jaydah Arrowsmith and Nikita Taylor each poured in 10 points for Oakwood, which led 23-16 at halftime.
➜ Salt Fork 31, Armstrong-Potomac 18. The Storm (6-4) outscored the Trojans (9-4) by a 22-9 margin in the second half en route to a win in each team’s second game of the day. Salt Fork improved to 1-1 in the tournament behind stellar defense, plus 18 points from Jamison and seven points from Russell. Jamison shot 6 of 7 from the free-throw line, and Russell went 5 of 6 from the charity stripe. A-P, which fell to 0-2 in tournament play, was led by seven points apiece from Bullington and Saltsgaver.
➜ Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29. Stringer compiled 17 points, six assists and four rebounds as the Rockets (10-3) improved to 2-0 in the tournament by topping the host Blue Devils (3-9). Meredith Reed (nine points, six rebounds), Miller (seven points, 10 rebounds) and Little (six points, nine rebounds) also made an impact for Unity. BHRA, which is 0-2 in the tournament, was led by Natalie Clapp’s seven points and Myers’ six points.
➜ Cissna Park 52, Oakwood 29. Lucht delivered another 20 points for the Timberwolves (12-2) in their second victory of the day, this one coming versus the Comets (8-8). Knake hit four three-pointers and logged 15 points for Cissna Park as well. Taylor’s 10 points and Wright’s nine points fueled Oakwood, which is 1-1 in the tournament.
Charleston Holiday Tournament
➜ Tri-County 54, Danville 14. The Titans boasted a 27-1 lead after one quarter versus the Vikings (1-12), propelling them to a win in the tournament’s second day. Josie Armstrong offered up 16 points, three assists and five steals for Tri-County to go with Kaylin Williams’ 10 points and nine rebounds, Kenzie Hales’ 10 points and Thaylee Barry’s seven points. Danville, which fell to 0-3 in tournament action, was led by Amara McFarland’s eight points.
➜ Tri-County 41, Jacksonville 25. Barry’s 12 points and Armstrong’s 11 points were critical for the Titans (12-5), who improved to 2-1 in the tournament by staving off the Crimsons. Hales and Ona Pellicer each added seven points for Tri-County, which picked up five points, eight rebounds and five steals from Williams.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
➜ Marshall 52, Arcola 51. The Purple Riders led the Lions 33-29 after three quarters but were stunned over the last eight minutes of play, taking a one-point defeat. Kacie Sisk buried 20 points for Arcola, which secured nine points apiece from Eva Hopkins and Kelsey Moore while falling to 1-1 in the tournament.
➜ Dieterich 38, Arcola 36. A 27-26 lead through three quarters didn’t hold up for the Purple Riders (8-4), who took their second narrow loss of the day when the host Movin’ Maroons rallied. Sisk tallied 13 points, Makenzie Thomas put up 11 points and Jacey Kessler added seven points for Arcola, which finished 1-2 in pool play and will face Casey-Westfield in Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. fifth-place game.