In boys’ cross country
At Rantoul. Rantoul placed three runners in the top four and a fourth in the top nine to top Tuscola and Armstrong-Potomac in a three-team meet. The Eagles’ Caleb Neitzel was the top individual finisher, covering the course in 18 minutes, 28 seconds. Aiden Pacunas (18:42) and Tayon Swift (18:58) rounded out Rantoul’s top finishers in third and fourth, respectively. Armstrong-Potomac’s Luke Gordon finished second in 18:34, and Tuscola’s runner-up team finish was paced by Jackson Barrett in fifth in 19:01.
In girls’ cross country
At Rantoul. Rantoul’s Angelle Wrobel was the top individual finisher in 20 minutes, 24 seconds in Tuesday’s three-team meet against Tuscola and Armstrong-Potomac. The Warriors were the only team to field enough runners for a team score and took home the team title behind Laney Cummings’ runner-up finish in 21:39. Armstrong-Potomac was paced by Gracie Gordon in 24:02.
In boys’ golf
At Danville. Danville got a 1-2 finish from Cabot McLaughlin and Ryan Jaruseski in its dual match victory against Westville. McLaughlin earned medalist honors with a 46, and Jaruseski shot a 49. Kenny Clarkston and Noah Crose shot matching 52s for the Tigers.
At Danville. Schlarman’s Gabe Huddleston earned medalist honors with a 43 and led the Hilltoppers to a team title at Wolf Creek Golf Club against Salt Fork and Villa Grove/Heritage. Brody Althaus carded a 48 to lead the Storm, while Liam Barr led the Blue Devils with a 51.
At El Paso. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Connor Engel tied for third with a 79 and helped the Falcons place third as a team at the Heart of Illinois Conference tournament. LeRoy placed fifth as a team, and Fisher was ninth. Ty Egan shot an 86 and placed 13th to lead the Panthers, while the Bunnies were led by Jacob Reynolds in a tie for 37th with a 103.
At Moweaqua. Sullivan cruised to a 43-stroke victory in claiming the Central Illinois Conference championship at Moweaqua Golf Course. The Redskins also swept the all-conference honors, with individual CIC champion Drew Rogers leading a 1-5 finish. Rogers shot a 4-over 76 to claim medalist honors and was followed closely by teammate Logan Westjohn at 6-over 78. Clinton finished third as a team, with Tuscola rounding out the area finishers in fifth. Brooks Cluver paced the Maroons with an 87, while Nate Thomason shot a 90 to lead the Warriors.
At Onarga. Iroquois West edged out Grant Park by five strokes at Shagbark Golf & Country Club behind a career-best performance from Kade Kimmel, who finished one stroke shy of medalist honors with an even-par 36.
In girls’ golf
At Champaign. Two of the best teams in the area squared off Tuesday at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, with St. Thomas More coming out on top with a 12-stroke victory against Monticello. Individual medalist honors, though, went to the Sages’ Ashley Long, who carded a 2-over 38. Mia Kirby shot a 7-over 43 to pace the Sabers.
At Danville. Salt Fork’s Amelia Birge shot a 54 for her second career medalist finish at Wolf Creek Golf Club. Birge was the Storm’s only golfer, which gave Villa Grove/Heritage the default team win. Kyleigh Block shot a 58 to lead the Blue Devils.
At El Paso. LeRoy was the top area finisher at the Heart of Illinois Conference tournament, placing fifth as a team behind a 15th place individual finish from Morgan Shreves with a 110. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Halie Heinz shot a 108 to finish 14th competing as an individual. Fisher’s Isabella Smith-Fawver tied for 19th with a 114.
At Moweaqua. Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus shot an 88 to both win an individual Central Illinois Conference title and lead the Warriors to the team championship at Moweaqua Golf Course. Fiscus was joined on the all-conference team by teammates Zoey Thomason, who shot a 106 and finished fifth overall. Sullivan finished fourth as a team, with Alyssa Shriver placed second with a 96 to also earn all-conference honors.
At Onarga. Prairie Central’s Katelynd Winterland earned medalist honors with a 4-over 40 to lead the Hawks to the team win at Shagbark Golf & Country Club. Iroquois West finished second behind Adelynn Scharp‘s 43, while Blue Ridge was in third with Ashlyn Voyles carding a 46.
In girls’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Centennial won three events and used its superior depth to beat Charleston and Danville in a three-team meet. The Chargers scored 156 points, beating the Trojans by 32 and Vikings by 54. Centennial’s victories came from Hannah Hong in 1-meter diving (305.05 points), Ava Bernacchi in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 11.16 seconds) and Abby Good in the 50-yard freestyle (26.80 seconds). Danville also won three events, with Natalie Porter placing first in both the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.67) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.73) and Amelia Burgin winning the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.23).
At Normal. Urbana’s best effort in Tuesday’s dual with Big 12 rival Normal, a 132-50 win for the Ironmen, came in 1-meter diving. That’s where the Tigers put together a 1-2 finish, with Gwen Schiff placing first with 180.10 points and Kira Buford-Rucker right behind with 145.85 points.
At Stanford. Anna McClure and Mary Beth Franey went 1-2 in the 50-yard freestyle, but St. Thomas More fell on the road at Olympia. The host Spartans posted an 88-28 victory. McClure won the 50 freestyle in 27.02 seconds, finishing just ahead of Franey, who covered the distance in 28.99 seconds.
In girls’ tennis
At Champaign. Champaign Central put together a near sweep at Lindsay Tennis Center with an 8-1 victory against Mahomet-Seymour. Claudia Larrison did did put together a sweep for the Maroons, winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. So did Central’s team of Candace Wilund and Brooke Sholem in a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles.
At Normal. Centennial struggled on the road in a 7-2 loss Tuesday at Big 12 rivals Normal. The Chargers’ wins both came in singles action, with Leah Luchinski winning 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Sarah Park posting a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles.