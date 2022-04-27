In baseball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Westville 7. BHRA fended off a late Westville rally and eked out the win despite the Tigers scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in their comeback attempt. Drake Nelson was 3 of 5 with a double, triple and two RBI for the Blue Devils (15-5), Owen Miller doubled twice and scored two runs and Tuff Elson launched a solo home run in the win. Kamden Maddox finished 1 of 3 with a triple and two RBI for Westville (14-7).
Bloomington 12, Champaign Central 2. Jake Munroe homered and Kendall Crawford singled and scored for Central, but the Maroons (16-5) couldn’t overcome Big 12 rivals Bloomington and dropped their second straight conference road game in as many days.
Central A&M 15, Tuscola 14. All extra innings did Tuesday in Assumption was create an opportunity for more runs. Tuscola scored two runs in the top of the eighth, and Central A&M countered with three of its own for the walk-off Central Illinois Conference win. Easton Cunningham was 3 of 5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI for the Warriors (6-11). He also took the loss after giving up five runs — just one earned — on three hits and three walks while striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings of relief. Nate Thomason scored four times for Tuscola, and Chase Jones drove in two runs in the loss.
Cissna Park 23, Judah Christian 2. Cissna Park dictated how this nonconference game would go from the start. The Timberwolves (5-9) scored six runs in the top of the first inning and got to 23 before Judah Christian pushed its lone runs across in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game. Gavin Spitz went 3 of 5 with three runs scored and five RBI to lead Cissna Park, Mason Blanck was 1 of 3 with a double, two runs and four RBI and Brayden Bruens also doubled in his lone at bat and drove in three runs. Jacob Kursell‘s sixth inning double accounted for the only runs for the Tribe (0-5).
Hoopeston Area 13, St. Anne 3. Hoopeston Area extended its winning streak to three with the nonconference home win. Derek Drayer provided much of the run production for the Cornjerkers (9-13) with a 2 of 4 showing at the plate that yielded five RBI. Ben Brown was also 2 of 4 with four RBI, and Grant Morgan went 2 of 2 and scored four runs in support of Ethan Steiner‘s win.
Oakwood 22, North Vermillion (Ind.) 2. Oakwood’s cross-border excursion ended in a rout. The Comets (11-8) never trailed after scoring two runs in the top of the first inning and blew out North Vermillion after scoring eight runs in the second, six more in the third and six final runs in the fifth. Bryson Myers finished 2 of 4 with a double and four RBI to lead Oakwood, Matthew Miller went 1 of 2 with three RBI and Loudyn Hughes and Joshua Ruch drove in two runs apiece. Grant Powell gave up two runs on three hits and struck out six in three innings for the win.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Seven runs scored in each of the first two innings helped PBL put together a dominant nonconference home win against Armstrong-Potomac. Charles Cambridge went 2 of 3 with two runs scored and three RBI to lead the Panthers (8-12-1), while Aiden Johnson and Charlie Pound drove in two runs each. Johnson got the win after giving up an unearned run two hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts. Cain Buhr had both hits for the Trojans (4-8).
St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. SJ-O’s string of blowouts continued Tuesday with a five-inning nonconference home win. A seven-run fourth inning was the tipping point for the Spartans (20-2), who ran their winning streak to 12 straight games. Adam Price went went 2 of 2 with a double and four RBI for SJ-O, while Tyler Altenbaumer was 1 of 3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Caleb Ochs picked up the win after giving up just one unearned run on four hits to go with four strikeouts in a complete game effort. Hunter Brewer and Mason Kutemeier both doubled for the Falcons (7-6).
St. Thomas More 11, Tri-County 1. Four runs in the bottom of the first inning simply set the tone for STM in Tuesday’s nonconference home game. The Sabers (6-6) scored three more runs before Tri-County got on the board and finished off the run-shortened victory with another four-run effort in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan Hendrickson led STM offensively, going 2 of 4 with a home run and four RBI. Jimmy Henderson got the win for the Sabers after giving up just one hit and striking out three in three innings. Jackson Ehlers had the lone hit for the Titans (5-9).
Salt Fork 7, Milford 6. Salt Fork had to wait more than two weeks to finish off its Vermilion Valley Conference game against Milford that started April 8 that was suspended with the two teams tied. Tuesday’s walk-off win was worth the wait after Derrek Richards delivered with an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh for the win. Hayden Prunkard also went 2 of 4 with two doubles and three RBI for the Storm (9-7). Blake Norton got the win after giving up one unearned run in two hitless innings of relief. Nicholas Warren and Chase Clutteur drove in two runs apiece for the Bearcats (9-8) in the loss.
In softball
Argenta-Oreana 14, Clinton 4. Argenta-Oreana watched Clinton keep pace through two innings, but the Bombers scoring in every inning but the fourth — including six runs in the sixth — led to a run-shortened Central Illinois Conference home win. Ava Armstrong provided some pop at the bottom of the A-O (10-5) lineup, going 4 of 4 with four doubles and four RBI. Miriah Powell doubled twice and homered while driving in three runs, and Michelle Hollon also homered and finished with three RBI in the win. Kianna Easton finished 1 of 3 with a double and three RBI for the Maroons (2-13).
Armstrong-Potomac 10, Watseka 9. Armstrong-Potomac took the final lead in Tuesday’s back-and-forth game Vermilion Valley Conference against Watseka on a solo home run by Denley Heller in the top of the seventh inning. The Trojans (8-9) held on to that lead and the win after escaping a bases-loaded jam with just one out in the final half inning. Heller, who also got the win, went 3 of 4 with two home runs and three RBI to lead A-P. Carlyn Crozier also homered for the Trojans. Jasmine Essington was 3 of 4 with three RBI for the Warriors (9-5).
Casey-Westfield 20, Salt Fork 5. Salt Fork fell behind by six runs before it even got a chance at bat against Casey-Westfield, and the Warriors put the game out of reach with 11 more runs in the top of the second in Tuesday’s nonconference matchup in Catlin. Brynlee Keeran went 1 of 2 with a home run and three RBI for the Storm (7-7), and Kendyl Hurt was 1 of 2 with a double and two RBI in the loss.
Champaign Central 15, Peoria Richwoods 9. Champaign Central pushed its winning streak to four and got back above .500 in Big 12 action with Tuesday’s road win at Richwoods. Kaitlyn Helm went 3 of 4, doubling in the fifth inning and homering in sixth, and drove in four runs for the Maroons (8-11). Tayten Hunter also had three hits for Central, and Alexa Sutton and Abby Boland finished with two hits apiece. Sutton also got the win after giving up eight runs on 10 hits and striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.
Charleston 6, Unity 5. Unity had multiple chances at a key nonconference road win Tuesday at Charleston, but the Trojans came through in three straight big moments and got a walk-off home run from Karah Moore in the bottom of the ninth for the win. Taylor Henry and Maddie Reed also hit solo home runs for the Rockets (15-5), and Elise Swanstrom drove in two runs in the loss.
Danville 12, Rantoul 0. Danville used an eight-run second inning to put Tuesday’s nonconference road game out of reach against Rantoul. Lily McKiernan was 1 of 4 with a double and three RBI for the Vikings (9-5), Kaleah Bellik went 3 of 4 with a double and two RBI and Karli Johnson finished 2 of 2 with a double and also drove in two runs in the win.
Fisher 12, Eureka 7. Fisher took care of business on the road with a needed strong offensive performance in Tuesday’s Heart of Illinois Conference win at Eureka. Abbie Stipp led the way at the plate for the Bunnies (10-3) with a 2-of-4 effort that included two doubles and two RBI. Alexis Moore went 2 of 3 with two runs scored and one RBI for Fisher, which won its fourth straight game. That win belonged to Kylan Arndt, who struck out 10 and gave up seven runs — five earned — on nine hits and four walks in seven innings.
LeRoy 13, Hoopeston Area 2. Steady production at the plate helped LeRoy top Hoopeston Area in Tuesday’s nonconference showdown. The Panthers (16-5) scored at least one run in five of seven innings and took advantage of some miscues by the Cornjerkers for the win. Lauren Bossingham, Emily Mennenga and Lilly Long had two RBI apiece in a balanced effort for LeRoy, with six of their teammates each drove in a run.
Mattoon 9, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6. An early deficit proved too much to overcome for ALAH in Tuesday’s nonconference road loss at Mattoon. Kailee Otto went 3 of 4 with a double and three RBI for the Knights (13-6), and Alisha Frederick was 2 of 4 with two doubles and two RBI.
Monticello 3, Urbana 1. An early lead for Urbana looked like it might hold with Allison Deck dealing in the circle, but Monticello rallied to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning and score the go-ahead runs in the seventh for Tuesday’s nonconference road win. Lizzie Stiverson finished 1 of 3 with an RBI for the Sages (8-9), and Addison Wallace and Rosa Baker also drove in one run apiece. Macey Hicks got the complete game victory for Monticello after giving up one run on three hits and striking out five in seven innings. Deck also went the distance for the Tigers (4-7) and struck out 16. Lorelie Yau scored Urbana’s lone run in the bottom of the first inning.
North Vermillion (Ind.) 17, Oakwood 9. Oakwood scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut into its deficit, but North Vermillion’s early lead was too much to overcome for the Comets (4-15). Savannah Nevitt and Samantha Dunavan both went 2 of 4 with two RBI in the loss.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Centennial 1. PBL turned a scoreless tie through three innings into a nonconference road win Tuesday at Centennial thanks to three straight run-scoring innings. Averi Garret went 3 of 4 with an RBI to lead the Panthers (5-14) as one of five players with multiple hits. Emma Steiner was also one of those five and helped her own cause, as she got the complete game victory after allowing a single unearned run on six hits while striking out nine. Avery Loschen and Claire Davison had two hits apiece for the Chargers (3-11).
St. Josepn-Ogden 10, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. A four-strikeout shutout from Alyssa Acton helped SJ-O take down GCMS on Tuesday in a nonconference showdown in St. Joseph. Acton helped her own cause with two hits, and Addison Frick, Addy Martinie, Kelsey Martlage and Grace Osterbur also had two hits apiece for the Spartans (16-7). A two-run walk-off double by Jacey Lewis ended the run-shortened game.
Tuscola 19-9, Central A&M 6-1. Tuscola brought out its big bats for Tuesday’s Central Illinois Conference doubleheader sweep of Central A&M. Emily Czerwonka, Ella Boyer, Isabelle Wilcox and Ava Boyer all homered for the Warriors (15-3) in the 19-6 victory, with Czerwonka and both Boyers driving in three runs apiece. Wilcox, Kari Pierce and Taylor Musgrave also had two RBI apiece in that win. Wilcox, Ava Boyer and Zoey Thomason homered in the 9-1 win, and Thomason led the way with three RBI.
Westville 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Lani Gondzur got her first win of the season and Abby Sabalaskey her first save, as the Westville duo combined to throw a one-hitter in the Tigers’ Vermillion Valley Conference home win. Gondzur gave up one run on one hit and struck out two in 5 1/3 innings, while Sabalaskey had four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief. Sabalaskey also had two hits for Westville (17-2), and Rylee Jones drove in two runs in the win. Ella Myers scored the lone run for the Blue Devils (8-6).
In girls’ soccer
Decatur St. Teresa 5, St. Thomas More 1. St. Thomas More’s rough week continued with Tuesday’s nonconference home loss to St. Teresa. Natalia Andino Guerra scored the lone goal for the Sabers (4-10-2) off an assist by Mary Katheryn Kluesner.
Judah Christian 1, Macon Meridian 1. Judah Christian took the lead in the first half with Hannah Jackson scoring off an assist by Brelyn Riesberg, but Meridian answered in the second half to force a tie Tuesday in Champaign. Goalkeeper Ava Carder made 15 saves for the Tribe (0-4-3).
Mahomet-Seymour 9, Charleston 0. Another day, another Apollo Conference shutout for Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs (13-0) scored eight of their nine goals in the first half and remained unbeaten on the season after routing the Trojans. Cayla Koerner led M-S with three goals and two assists, while Brea Benson chipped in two goals and two assists. Emma Dallas also had two goals and Lauren Schnepper one goal and one assist in the blowout victory.
In boys’ tennis
At Urbana. Centennial won five of six singles matches and two of three in doubles to beat Uni High 7-2 on Tuesday. Max Braun was perfect at No. 1 singles for the Chargers with a 6-0, 6-0 victory and teamed up with James Braun for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, too. Tyler Luchinski battled at No. 5 singles for Centennial and won the only three-set match of the night 7-5, 2-6, 10-6. Uni High’s Jack Holder got a 6-4, 6-0 victory at No. 6 singles.
At Urbana. Urbana and Decatur St. Teresa split singles action Tuesday at Blair Park, so it was the Tigers’ advantage in doubles that pushed them to a 5-4 victory. Urbana’s Jaylin Ward and Matthew Isaacs teamed up for a come-from-behind 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory at No. 2 doubles, and Santiago Gonzalez and Luke Pankau delivered a perfect 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles.
In boys’ track and field
At Arcola. Unity’s eight event wins, including three relays, helped the Rockets edge out the host team by two points 61-59 in the Arcola Triangular. Unity was solid in the sprints, with Camdin Mette winning the 100-meter dash in 11.93 seconds and Jay Saunders placing first in the 200-meter dash in 24.48 seconds. Mette also ran on the Rockets’ winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams. Kareem Trejo was a double winner for Arcola and placed first in the 400-meter dash in 54.58 seconds and first in the triple jump with a mark of 35-8 3/4. Villa Grove finished third in the team standings and got a win in the high jump at 5-10 from Layne Rund.
At Gibson City. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James broke his own meet record in the 3,200-meter run Tuesday in the Falcon Invite and helped the Panthers finish first in the eight-team event. James ran 9 minutes, 50.03 seconds to win the 3,200 and break his record by 13 seconds, and he doubled up with a win in the 1,600-meter run in 4:49.81. Salt Fork’s Garrett Taylor also won two events and helped the Storm finish second as a team. Taylor threw 53 feet, 8 inches to win the shot put and dominated the discus field with a throw of 177-0. Nathan Kirby added wins in the 200-meter dash in 22.86 seconds and 110-meter hurdles in 15.45 seconds for Salt Fork. Ridgeview was third as a team thanks to the efforts of Brayden Campbell, who won the 100-meter dash in 11.86 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 51.63 seconds.
At Pontiac. Mahomet-Seymour won four events, including two relays, and edged out Prairie Central for first place at the Pontiac Relays. Hayden Grotelueschen won the 1,600-meter run for the Bulldogs with a time of 5 minutes, 8.17 seconds, and Robert Byron crushed the discus field with a winning throw of 157 feet, 5 inches. Mahomet-Seymour ended with 1091/2 points as a team, and Prairie Central was close behind in second with 105 points thanks to six event wins. The Hawks got a win in the 100-meter dash from Ashtin Elder in 12.38 seconds, and Isaiah Adams set a personal record with a mark of 43-4 to win the triple jump.
At Rantoul. Centennial held its own in the sprints and won five total events to win Tuesday’s five-team meet at Rantoul with 68 points — a half point more than the host Eagles. Jordan Griggs won the 100-meter dash for the Chargers in 11.92 seconds, and Alex Geissler added a win in the 400-meter dash in 51.33 seconds. Rantoul’s edge came in the distance events, with Aiden Pacunas placing first in the 3,200-meter run in 10:41.89. Danville was fourth as a team, and Matthew Thomas was first in three events with wins in the pole vault with a mark of 11 feet, 10 inches, 110-meter hurdles in 16.32 seconds and 300-meter hurdles in 43.76 seconds. St. Thomas More’s Cabbot Croft won the long jump at 21-3 and the 200-meter dash in 24.19 seconds, and the Sabers finished fifth as a team.
In girls’ track and field
At Arcola. Arcola won seven of 12 events and scored 67 points as a team to top Villa Grove by 27 points in the dual meet. Jacey Kessler won the triple jump for the Purple Riders with a mark of 28 feet, 31/4 inches and also finished second in the high jump at 4-4 behind teammate Crystal Ramirez‘s winning jump of 4-10. Villa Grove’s Carley Eads swept the throws with a first-place finishes in the shot put at 24-11 1/2 and discus at 83-0.
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour’s Cece Abramson and Ava Boyd both set personal records and helped the Bulldogs finish second to Mount Zion on their home track. Abramson won the triple jump for M-S with a personal best of 32 feet, 6 1/2 inches, and Boyd took first in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 32.53 seconds. Champaign Central was third as a team and got a shot put win from Nevaeh Essien with a throw of 31-5 1/2. Rantoul placed third as a team behind triple winner Brianna Davis, who won the 100-meter dash in 12.93 seconds, the 100-meter hurdles in 14.75 seconds and the high jump at 5-2. Centennial was fifth as a team with Noelle Hunt winning the 200-meter dash in 27.64 seconds.
At Urbana. Unity won 11 of 18 events and cruised to a first-place finish in the four-team meet at Urbana with 109 points. Danville was second with 53 points, Mattoon followed in third with 52 and the host Tigers fourth with 44. Kayla Nelson won two events for the Rockets, placing first in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 7 inches and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.41 seconds. Nevaeh Jones led Danville with a win in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.73 seconds, and Urbana’s Ziniera Edwards took first place in the discus with a throw of 109-6.