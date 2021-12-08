In boys’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
At Decatur
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 68, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 42. Tyson Moore led the Broncos (6-0) with 26 points, while Connor Brown was right behind with 25. With the win, No. 3 seed Cerro Gordo/Bement is set to face No. 2 seed Meridian in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Nontournament
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 64, Cissna Park 40. The Blue Devils (5-3) bounced back from a loss to Prairie Central behind a 23-point outing from Brett Meidel. Braden Sackett and Ned Hill both added eight points for the Blue Devils in the Vermilion Valley Conference win. For Cissna Park, Gabe Bohlman led the way on 11 points. Gavin Spitz pitched in nine, while Ethan Huse and Tyler Neukomm both had seven points for the Timberwolves (1-4).
➜ Decatur Lutheran 56, Arthur Christian 39. Three freshmen — Brock Helmuth, James Lee and Kyson Pflum — led the way with 30 combined points, but it wasn’t enough for the Conquering Riders (2-5), who were seeking their second victory in a row. Helmuth scored 14, Lee added nine, all on three-pointers, and Pflum and Cole Gabriels both scored seven points.
➜ Judah Christian 52, Salt Fork 51. Freshman Tucker Bailey nailed a three-pointer with 2.8 seconds left to lift Judah Christian to victory on Tuesday. Aidyn Beck had a productive night for the Tribe, scoring 23 points, including five three-pointers. Bailey finished with 12 and Evan Payan added seven points in the win for Judah Christian (2-5). Colden Earles had 18 points and Garrett Taylor added 15 for Salt Fork (1-3), but it wasn’t enough.
➜ LeRoy 68, Fisher 29. Kobe Bishop had 14 points for the Bunnies (0-6), but it was the Panthers (6-1) who rolled on Tuesday, winning their sixth straight game.
➜ Milford 43, Westville 34. The Bearcats (3-4) opened conference play on the right foot as Adin Portwood led the way with 18 points, Will Teig scored 12 and Nick Warren tacked on nine. Westville (3-1) got 11 points from Drew Wichtowski, seven from Bryce Burnett and six from Cole Maxwell.
➜ Monticello 49, Williamsville 28. The Sages (5-0) earned the victory as Dylan Ginalick led a balanced scoring effort with 10 points. Ben Cresap added nine points and brought down six rebounds, while Joey Sprinkle totaled eight points and five rebounds. Drew Sheppard led the Sages on the glass, with nine rebounds, while tacking on four points.
➜ Oakwood 49, St. Thomas More 47. The Comets (9-2) narrowly defeated the the Sabers (5-3) as Dalton Hobick went off for 21 points and Josh Young scored 16. STM took a one-point lead into the half but couldn’t hold on in the second, as Justen Green scored 16 points, Patrick Quarnstrom added 14 and Blake Staab pitched in six.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 75, Hoopeston Area 46. The Spartans (6-0) continued their hot start as Ty Pence scored a game-high 18 points. Logan Smith and Evan Ingram pitched in as well, scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively. For Hoopeston (1-6), Ben Brown had 12 points, Preston Van de Veer added 11 and Anthony Zamora had 10 as the Cornjerkers lost their third in a row in the nonconference slate.
➜ Tuscola 85, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 38. Jalen Quinn scored 27 points and passed Nick Bates to become the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night with 1,598 career points, while also registering seven assists. Jordan Quinn and James Parsley added 10 points each for Tuscola (3-1), and Easton Cunningham scored nine points in the nonconference meeting. The Knights (4-2) dropped their second game in a row as Reggie Edmonds scored 16 points, making four three-pointers. Quentin Day and Jayce Parsons added seven and six points, respectively.
➜ Unity 58, Marshall 51. Blake Kimball scored 14 points to lead the way for the Rockets (3-1) in this nonconference matchup, making three three-ponters. Austin Langendorf followed with 13, while Henry Thomas scored 10. Will Cowan added seven and Tristan Price pitched in six.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 58, Arcola 33. Tanner Thomas scored 11 points, Alex Kuhns scored eight and Beau Edwards added six, but it wasn’t enough for the Purple Riders (1-3) to get back on the right track.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 41, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 14. The Purple Riders got 14 points from Ariana Warren, including two three-pointers, while Avery Kessler had seven and Jacey Kessler had six. Arcola has won two in a row after losses at Central A&M and Salt Fork.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 37, Meridian 30. The Broncos (5-4) picked up the win thanks in large part to Jazzi Hicks and Haley Garrett, who scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.
➜ Clinton 46, Mt. Zion 42. Kaitlyn Rauch exploded for 27 points and Mallory Cyrulik provided 13 as the Maroons earned another nonconference win to move to 8-1. Rauch and Kylie Raymer each hit a three-pointer for the Maroons.
➜ Kankakee 59, Champaign Central 54. Braelyn Alexander scored 11 points to lead Central (4-6) in a close loss on Tuesday. Jalay Jones added nine points and four rebounds, while Nevaeh Essien scored eight points and brought down nine boards. Alex Parastaran and Addy McLeod each tacked on seven points.
➜ Peotone 52, Watseka 43. The Warriors (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday. Allie Hoy led Watseka with 13 points, while Sydney McTaggart was close behind with 12, but it wasn’t enough to earn the road win. Addi Edwards also had six points and Raegan Gooding added five.
➜ Tri-County 50, Neoga 42. Bella Dudley led the way for the Titans (8-1), with 14 points and six steals, while Kaylin Williams and Josie Armstrong each added 11 points. Williams also tallied nine rebounds in Tri-County’s latest victory.
In wrestling
➜ At Clifton. Oakwood/Salt Fork defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 67-6 as Carter Chambliss (120 pounds) won on an 8-3 decision and Reef Pacot (132) won via a 12-0 major decision, while Pedro Rangel (126), Reid Dazey (145) and Bryson Vasquez (160) won via fall. Quincy Jones (220) picked up a win via a fall, the lone wrestler to score for the Spartans.
➜ At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac narrowly defeated host Danville 42-36 as Gracie Pattison (106 pounds), Gianna Ingargiola (113), Evan Parish (132), Kenny Merrill (138), Logan Hughes (145), Karson Stevenson (152) and Hunter Wilson (285) all won their matches.
➜ At Fairbury. Clinton earned a hard-fought win over host Prairie Central, 45-36 on Tuesday, as Jeremiah Ortiz (106 pounds), Cayden Poole (126), Trevor Willis (152), Kristian Hibbard (170) and Kaedyn Sloat (195) picked up wins. John Traub (120), Jerome Brown (138), Owen Steidinger and Duane Lewis (220) all wrestled for wins for the Hawks.
➜ At Lincoln. Mahomet-Seymour won a pair of duals on Tuesday night — 48-26 over Chatham Glenwood and 45-33 over Centennial — as Caden Hatton (113 pounds), Braeden Heinold (152), Brennan Houser (170) and Mateo Casillas (195) won twice for the Bulldogs. In the Chargers’ loss to M-S, the quartet of Declan Pate (120), Trevor Schoonover (126), Nick Pianfetti (138) and David Navarra (182) all won by fall.
In boys swim and dive
➜ At Normal. Centennial ranked second and Champaign Central placed third in a Big 12 Conference triangular that was won by host Normal Community 145-93-86. The runner-up Chargers’ lone event win came from its 200-yard medley relay tandem of Matthew Piercy, Alex Geissler, Ahmed Al-Bulushi and Jesse Fewkes (1 minute, 52.26 seconds). The third-place Maroons snagged event victories from Avi Rhodes in diving (166.05) and Thomas Hobson in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.75). Geissler added runner-up finishes in the 50 freestyle (24.28), 500 freestyle (5:28.45) and 400 freestyle relay (3:38.09), while Central’s Aidan Williams claimed second place in the 200 freestyle (2:02.16), 100 freestyle (52.24) and 200 freestyle relay (1:42.96).
➜ At Urbana. Normal West won nine of 12 events en route to a 155-140-19 triangular triumph over host Urbana and St. Thomas More at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. The second-place Tigers scored event victories from Jack Lusakembi in diving (142.75) and its 200-yard freestyle relay unit of Zach Menard, Deniz Schlieker, Max Kwon-Allred and Willem Alleyne (1 minute, 44.11 seconds). The third-place Sabers picked up an event win of their owncourtesy Blake Bermingham in the 100 backstroke (1:11.56). Urbana’s Jesse Wald was runner-up in four events: the 200 medley relay (1:57.49), 200 freestyle (2:10.81), 500 freestyle (5:53.01) and 400 freestyle relay (3:55.76). Bermingham added to his meet haul by ranking second in the 50 freestyle (24.47).