In baseball
➜ Unity 13, Mt. Zion 3. Damian Knoll earned his third victory of the season on the mound as the Rockets (21-2) rolled to a nonconference win at home. Tyler Hensch smacked a two-run homer and Austin Langendorf hit a three-RBI double. Dillon Rutledge added two RBI on two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Blake Kimball singled twice, added an RBI and scored three runs. The Rockets have won 18 games in a row, with their last loss coming on March 19.
In softball
➜ Bloomington 5, Danville 2. The Vikings (9-7) raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but couldn’t hang on in Big 12 Conference action. Ka’Leah Bellik went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBI.
➜ LeRoy 12, Lena-Winslow 11. Haley Cox doubled and singled with four RBI to lead the Panthers (21-5) to a nonconference win in Rosemont. Cox also went 4 2/3 innings in the circle, striking out five, walking four and giving up three earned runs on seven hits. Natalie Loy doubled and singled, driving in one run, while Lilly Long hit an RBI double. Callie Warlow doubled and singled, Lauren Bossingham drove in a run and Emily Mennenga singled twice and drove in one run.
➜ Unity 9, Pontiac 3. Taylor Henry doubled and singled twice to drive in a pair of runs, boosting the Rockets (18-5) in a road win in Illini Prairie Conference play. Ruby Tarr went 2 for 3 at the plate, singling twice, stealing three bases and drawing a walk. Gracie Renfrow hit an RBI single, and Grace Frye also drove in a run and singled. Henry also pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on 12 hits while striking out five and walking three.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 4, St. Thomas More 1. Leilani Sayavongsa got the Sabers (5-11-2) on the board in the second half, with Emma Devocelle serving up the assist, but it wasn’t enough in the Illini Prairie Conference setback.
➜ Champaign Central 8, Danville 1. Sophomore striker Sophia Adams went off for a hat trick to help the Maroons (8-6) roll to a Big 12 Conference win on the road versus the Vikings (4-9-2). Lainey Somers was instrumental in the win as well, assisting on three goals and scoring two herself, with the assists coming from Claudia Larrison and Paige Deering. Grace Pelz scored the first of her two goals on the day on a feed from Grace Deering in the first half. Larrison assisted on Somers’ first-half goal, which put Central up 4-0. Danville pulled one back just before the break, but the Maroons answered with four more goals in the second half.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 3, Judah Christian 2. Emma Schultz and Hannah Jackson found Maggie Pritts for two goals as the Tribe (0-7-3) built a lead in the opening half. But the Lions stormed back with three goals after the break to earn the nonconference win. Judah Christian keeper Ella Carder made 16 saves to keep her team in it.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Mattoon 3. The Bulldogs (15-1) clinched the Apollo Conference title as Cayla Koerner scored two goals and posted two assists on Tuesday. Mattoon scored three first-half goals to keep the game knotted at the break, but the Bulldogs were able to push through for the result in the second half and finish Apollo play at 9-0. Brea Benson scored twice and assisted once, and Lauren Schnepper added a goal and an assist. Delaney King also assisted as M-S bounced back from its first loss of the season, a 3-2 defeat at Dunlap on Monday.
➜ Urbana 8, Peoria 1. Celia Barkley scored two goals and provided two assists to headline a goal-scoring frenzy on Tuesday as the Tigers (4-7-2) cruised to their first Big 12 Conference win this season. Barkley set up Sammi Christman on two goals. Bienvenue Lugano opened the scoring on a first-half feed from Cassie McQueen, who also assisted on Barkley’s first goal. Macy Wirtz scored a penalty kick and added a second goal on an assist from Christman. McQueen tallied the Tigers’ last goal in the second half on an assist from Wirtz. Hannah Null came up with three goalkeeper saves.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Champaign. Centennial defended its home track to win the five-school Twin City Invitational with a team score of 118 points as Kemoni McCullough ran 23.43 seconds to win the 200-meter dash, Alex Geissler took first in the 800 run with a time of 2 minutes, 2.84 seconds and Aaron Hendron recorded a 4:39.06 to win the 1,600 run. Centennial’s 400 relay team of Jordan Griggs, Daniel Lacy, Braylon Peacock and McCullough won with a 42.60, and its 800 relay team of Kaleb Johnson, Mello Law, Tahj Bradley and Peacock also won with a 1:32.91. Jordan Steward won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 11 1/4 inches. Urbana took second as a team with 103 points. Jackson Gilbert won the 100 dash with a time of 11.59, and Sam Lambert clocked a season-best 10:06.11 to win the 3,200 run. The Tigers’ 1,600 relay team of Terrell King, Noah Barkley, Cedric Sabin and Gilbert won with a time of 3:28.63, and Gideon Kapongo cleared 5-8 to win the high jump. Champaign Central snagged third place as a group with 80 points. In the 400 dash, the Maroons’ Garrett McNeilly (52.58) finished ahead of teammate Ronald Baker III (53.42) to win. Central’s 3,200 relay team of Cooper Sweet, Jakob Riley, Isaac Turk and Fynn Bright won with a time of 8:43.08. Uni High was the fourth-place team with 57 points. The Illineks’ Gabe Davis won discus with a toss of 123-5, a personal record. Judah Christian, which placed fifth as a team with 30 points, was keyed by Daryl Okeke sweeping the hurdles by running 15.78 to win the 110s and 41.82 to win the 300s.
➜ At Chillicothe. St. Joseph-Ogden generated 113 1/3 points to prevail in the 11-team Illini Prairie Conference Meet. Other local scores were Monticello’s third-place 87 points, Prairie Central’s fourth-place 76, Rantoul’s sixth-place 67 1/3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s seventh-place 61, Unity’s eighth-place 59 1/3 and St. Thomas More’s 11th-place 10. SJ-O claimed three event victories, as Aidan McCorkle took the 400-meter dash title in 51.65 seconds, Spencer Wilson prevailed in the 800 run in 2 minutes, 4.87 seconds and Brock Trimble snagged the discus crown with a throw of 144 feet, 2 inches. Monticello won the most events of local squads with four. Jacob Tackett placed first in both the 100 dash (11.40) and 200 dash (22.63) and led off victorious tandems in the 400 relay (44.02) and 800 relay (1:32.19). Mick Wright and Peyton Scott participated in both of those relays as well. Prairie Central took in event wins from Dylan Bazzell in high jump (6-4) and Drew Fehr in pole vault (14-0). Rantoul’s KeJaun Caradine was champion of the triple jump at 41-3 1/4. PBL’s Ryder James swept the longest-distance races, winning the 1,600 run in 4:31.55 and the 3,200 run in 9:41.30. STM took an event win from Cabott Craft in long jump (20-5 3/4).
➜ At Sullivan. Aian Fryman leaped 19 feet, 1 1/4 inches to finish second in the long jump and help Sullivan win its own nine-team event with a score of 120. Ben Bushue also finished in second in pole vault by clearing 12-5 1/2. Ryan Villalobos finished the 300-meter hurdles in 46.84 seconds to take third. Arcola placed fourth with 72 points, and Tuscola followed with 61 points to finish fifth. Arcola’s Beau Edwards logged 51.66 to win the 400 dash, and Mitchel Myers took second in the discus with a throw of 155-0. Tuscola’s Chris Boyd won the discus with a throw of 170-6 and took first in the shot put with a toss of 60-11/4.
➜ At Watseka. Fernando Orellana clocked 12.02 seconds to win the 100-meter dash, won the 300 hurdles in 45.54 and took second in long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 11 3/4 inches to lead Watseka in a triangular meet against Manteno and Herscher. The Warriors won their triangular with a team score of 75 points. Jordan Schroeder won the 200 dash for Watseka with a 25.06 and took the 400 dash with a 56.96. Drew McTaggart won the 1,600 run by recording a time of 5 minutes, 23.70 seconds, and Peter Miller took first in the 800 run with a time of 2:35.15.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Chillicothe. Unity outlasted St. Joseph-Ogden and nine other programs to win the Illini Prairie Conference Meet, with the Rockets' 129 1/2 points a shade better than the Spartans' 122 1/2. Other local team scores were Monticello's 77 1/2, which tied it for third; Rantoul and Paxton-Buckley-Loda each producing 58 points, which tied them for sixth; and both Prairie Central and St. Thomas More generating six points, which tied them for 10th. Kayla Nelson won the 200-meter dash outright for Unity with a time of 27.56 seconds, and she shared the top spot in the 100 dash at 13.67. The Rockets added an event win from Erica Woodard in the 3,200 run (11 minutes, 17.92 seconds). SJ-O's lone event win came from Grace Schmitz in pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches), and Monticello secured one event victory thanks to Mabry Bruhn in the 1,600 run (5:22.44). Rantoul's Brianna Dixon was a three-event winner, as she swept the hurdles races (16.58 in the 100s, 48.20 in the 300s) and also ranked first in high jump (5-3 3/4). PBL acquired an outright event victory from Trixie Johnson in the 800 run (2:23.03) and a share of the 100 dash title from Lillianna Frichtl (13.67).
➜ At Sullivan. Tuscola took second place in a nine-squad event with a score of 109 points as Kenna Clodfelder jumped 30 feet, 11 inches to win in triple jump. The Warriors’ grabbed runner-up field event finishes from Natalie Hasting in shot put (30-9 3/4), Alyssa Williams in long jump (16-2 1/4) and Harley Woodard in high jump (4-4). Sullivan finished in fourth as a team with a score of 69 1/2 points as Cassidy Short leaped 16-5 inches to win the long jump, and Isabella Harden won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 15 minutes, 17.09 seconds. Sullivan’s 400 relay team of Madalyn Booker, Alaina Moore, Jalexis Barrett and Short won with a 53.76, and Short, Moore, Barrett and Izabelle Hay won the 800 relay by logging a time of 1:54.51. Hay, Booker, Kiley Dyer and Hannah Righter ran a 4:40.97 in the 1,600 relay to claim first place, Hay ran 17.50 to win the 100 hurdles and Booker also won the 400 dash with a 1:04.10. Arcola took fifth as a team with a score of 54 1/2 points. Purple Riders jumper Crystal Ramirez cleared 4-9 3/4 to win high jump. Kelsey Moore won the 300 hurdles by clocking 55.83.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Wesley Lu and Zev McManus-Mendelowitz shut out their opponents in straight-sets wins at No. 4 and No. 5 singles, respectively, to help the Illineks roll to a 7-0 nonconference victory over Danville. Taehan Lee earned a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles for Uni High, and Mason Miao picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles. In No. 1 singles, Aryan Sachdev won 6-4, 3-2 (retirement). Kevin Chen and Swapnil Kumar teamed up for an 8-4 win at the No. 1 doubles slot, and Jaewoon Jung and Jack Holder blanked their No. 2 doubles opponent 8-0.