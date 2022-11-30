Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
At St. Joseph
➜ Watseka 36, La Salette 28. Braiden Walwer put down 11 of his game-high 19 points in the second half to push the Warriors (1-1) to their first win of the young season, holding off the Lions (2-4). Walwer sank a trio of three-point baskets on the day. Tucker Milk and Dane Martin each provided five points for Watseka. La Salette was paced offensively by Eamon Martin (nine points) and Augustine Blood (six points).
➜ Oakwood 63, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 38. Jackson Dudley swished four three-point shots as part of a 17-point effort for the Comets (7-0), who kept their unbeaten streak going by thumping the Knights (1-2). Oakwood claimed three other double-digit point scorers on the evening: Tanner Pichon (12 points), Joshua Ruch (11) and Alec Harrison (11). Wyatt Hilligoss shot 4 of 6 from the free-throw line as part of a 12-point outing for ALAH, which took in 10 points from Clay Seal.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 85, Cissna Park 19. Ty Pence began his senior season with a 23-point output for the host Spartans (1-0), who overwhelmed the Timberwolves (0-3) in the night’s finale. SJ-O poured on the points from other sources, as well, including Tanner Siems (17 points), Tanner Jacob (13 points) and Brock Trimble (11 points). Trimble connected on three three-point shots.
Nontournament
➜ Blue Ridge 64, DeLand-Weldon 22. In the second game between these teams over the last four days, the host Knights (2-3) secured a nonconference victory over the Eagles (0-3). Blue Ridge led 20-2 after eight minutes of play and never relented, with Colin Michaels’ 20 points making up nearly a third of the team’s offense. Zach Lewis (11 points), Wyatt Pearl (10 points) and Wesley Clark (10 points) also chipped in. Brendan Price led D-W’s offense with eight points.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 49, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 41. The visiting Broncos (3-2) ended a two-game skid with this nonconference triumph. Tyson Moore (18 points) and Konnor Waterhouse (13 points) were big reasons why CG/B came out on top.
➜ Clinton 58, Olympia 50. The visiting Maroons (4-1) held a 48-28 lead through three quarters and ultimately hung on down the stretch to secure a nonconference win. Mason Walker banked 12 of his team-best 17 points in the first quarter to kickstart Clinton, which earned 14 points from Brooks Cluver and 12 points from Dawson Graves.
➜ Heritage 65, Uni High 45. Drew Williams hung 25 points for the visiting Hawks (2-3), who bested the Illineks (0-6) in nonconference play. Robert Holloman stepped up with 19 points for Heritage, which netted seven points apiece from Julliyan Gray and Rylan White. John Brownridge starred for Uni High, recording 19 points and six steals to go with Teo Chemla's 15 points and Coleman Clougherty's eight points and six rebounds.
➜ Iroquois West 35, Ridgeview 34. A back-and-forth nonconference contest ended with the visiting Raiders (3-2) pulling off the narrowest of wins over the Mustangs (2-3). Cannon Leonard and Tyler Read accounted for nearly all of IW’s points, with the former scoring 16 and the latter producing 15 on five three-point makes. Ridgeview had a bit more balance in its offense, led by Cam Kelly (13 points) and Eli Beitz (eight points).
➜ Le Roy 56, Argenta-Oreana 44. The visiting Panthers (4-1) used an 18-8 scoring cushion in the first quarter to pull away from the Bombers (1-4) in non-league play. Jack Edmundson’s game-best 27 points included a 9-of-10 free-throw ledger for Le Roy, which accepted 20 points from Jasper Tarr. Jalynn Flowers’ 14 points and Jamario Barbee’s 11 points led A-O in the loss.
➜ Martinsville 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55. The Buffaloes fell to 1-3 on the season with this nonconference road loss to the Bluestreaks.
➜ Monticello 48, Riverton 35. Eli Craft recorded a career-high 15 points for the host Sages (1-1), who bested a nonconference foe at the Sievers Center. Other key contributors for Monticello were Trey Welter (eight points, two assists), Drew Sheppard (seven points, five rebounds) and Jack Weidner (four points, two rebounds, one blocked shot).
➜ Prairie Central 74, Dwight 53. The visiting Hawks (5-0) put four players in double figures scoring en route to a lopsided nonconference win. Drew Haberkorn was atop that list with 21 points, followed by teammates Dylan Bazzell (15 points), Camden Palmore (15) and Tyler Curl (11).
➜ Salt Fork 53, Arcola 36. Blake Norton sank 10 field goals — nine of the two-point variety — and tallied 25 points for the visiting Storm (1-0) in a season-opening triumph versus the Purple Riders (1-1). Garrett Taylor offered up 16 points for Salt Fork in the non-league win, and Hayden Chew added six points. Arcola’s top two scorers for the night were Jackson Miller with 13 points and Ryan Lindstrom with 12 points.
➜ Tuscola 71, Villa Grove 18. Eight different athletes landed at least four points apiece for the visiting Warriors (2-0) as they cruised to a Douglas County rivalry win over the Blue Devils (3-3). Kam Sweetnam and Jordan Quinn each swished 13 points for Tuscola to go with Jackson Barrett’s 11 points and Josiah Hortin’s 10 points. Quinn and Parker James each added seven rebounds. Brady Clodfelder’s seven points and Robert Fancher’s five points led Villa Grove.
➜ Unity 55, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46. Jay Saunders bucketed 12 points as one of eight players to hit at least one field goal for the visiting Rockets (1-0), who opened their season by knocking the Blue Devils (4-1) from the unbeaten ranks. Unity’s nonconference victory also included 11 points from Austin Langendorf and 10 points from Henry Thomas. BHRA’s Hayden Rice was the game’s high scorer with 19 points, connecting on five three-point shots, while three of his teammates added six points each.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 33, Covington (Ind.) 28. The host Trojans (5-1) extended their win streak to four games by defeating an out-of-state opponent in a competitive affair. Cami Saltsgaver potted 12 points to front the A-P attack, which received six points apiece from Kyla Bullington and Gigi Mulvaney.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48, Maroa-Forsyth 44. The visiting Knights (5-1) outscored the Trojans 16-9 in the fourth quarter to pick up a nonconference victory. Kailee Otto banked 14 points and brought down seven rebounds for ALAH, which saw Claire Seal nearly log a double-double (12 points, nine rebounds). Mackenzie Condill (10 points, three steals) and Charley Condill (seven points, 12 rebounds) also chipped in for the Knights.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33, Chrisman 15. Sydney Spesard neared a double-double for host Buffaloes (5-2), generating 11 points and eight rebounds in a win over the Cardinals (1-6) that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Addi Spesard was a force on the boards for G-RF, hauling in 19 rebounds to go with four points scored. Kendall Roberts added eight points and six assists. Two-thirds of Chrisman’s offense came from Makenzie Mitchell, who scored 10 points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 64, Bloomington Central Catholic 38. Savannah Orgeron pocketed 19 points for the host Bulldogs (5-1) as they romped past a nonconference enemy. Chloe Pruitt’s 13 points and Kylie Waldinger’s 11 points also aided M-S’s cause, as did Abby Bunting’s five points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks and Durbin Thomas’ seven points and four rebounds.
➜ Prairie Central 52, LaSalle-Peru 45. Chloe Sisco dropped 20 points — including five three-point conversions — for the visiting Hawks (3-3), who got back to .500 for the season with a nonconference win. Mariya Sisco shot 6 of 9 from the free-throw line on her way to a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double for Prairie Central, which added seven points from Marissa Collins.
➜ St. Thomas More 63, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37. Maddy Swisher went off for 20 points as the visiting Sabers (3-1) eclipsed the Falcons (2-4) in non-league action. Joining Swisher in double figures scoring for STM were Ruari Quarnstrom (12 points), Audrey Gooding (11) and Emily Herges (10). Anna Warren’s 11 points and Sophia Ray’s six points keyed GCMS in defeat.
➜ Tri-County 60, Marshall 50. The visiting Titans (6-2) bounced back from a one-point loss to Tuscola in their last game by outlasting a nonconference opponent here.generated a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds for T Kaylin Williams ri-County, also providing four assists and five steals. Josie Armstrong led the team in scoring with 18 points, while Kenzie Hales, Thaylee Barry and Ona Pellicer each added 10 points.
➜ Unity 50, Cissna Park 38. Raegen Stringer poured on the offense for the host Rockets (5-1), finishing with 28 points on 8-of-12 free-throw shooting to help hand the Timberwolves (6-1) their first loss of the season. Lauren Miller did a bit of everything for Unity, booking nine points, nine rebounds and six assists. Addison Ray (five points) and Meredith Reed (seven rebounds) also provided key contributions. Cissna Park grabbed 16 points from Mikayla Knake and a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double from Brooklyn Stadeli.
➜ Watseka 60, Dwight 34. The host Warriors (6-1) are on a four-game win streak following this nonconference success, in which nine athletes produced at least two points. Becca Benoit led that crop with 17 points, with Haven Meyer (12 points) and Brianna Denault (nine points) also faring well. Megan Martin and Ava Swartz led Watseka in rebounding with eight and six boards, respectively.