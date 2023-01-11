Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 63, Heritage 41. Argenta-Oreana (8-9) snuck past Lincoln Prairie Conference adversary Heritage (4-14) because of Ethan Mahan’s 14-point effort and an additional nine points apiece from Tyson Oros and Jalynn Flowers. Drew Williams scored 16 points and Aaron Coffin scored nine points on three three-pointers to pace the Hawks.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 68, Blue Ridge 51. Jayce Parsons scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out five assists to lead ALAH (8-10) in a Lincoln Prairie win. Wyatt Hilligoss (17 points, six rebounds) and Connor Nettles (15 points) also chipped in. Corbin Colbert led Blue Ridge (7-12) with 17 points.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 72, Armstrong-Potomac 21. Ayden Ingram dropped 23 points to power the Blue Devils to a road win in Vermilion Valley Conference play, leading an offense that also featured 19-point outings from Brett Meidel and Hayden Rice. The host Trojans were paced by Kollin Asbury and his 13 points.
➜ Danville 67, Urbana 40. After leading 31-26 at halftime of this Big 12 Conference game, the visiting Vikings (6-10) surged down the homestretch to end a four-game skid and knock off the rival Tigers (2-13). O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had a massive scoring night for Danville, tallying 31 points to go with 11 points from Jonathan Ireland, nine points from Diddy Robinson and eight points from Devan Larkin. Urbana saw balance in its scoring but didn't have anyone surpass 10 points, a total produced by Kyree Hillsman. Malcolm Morris and Makel Belle each added eight points.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42, Fisher 30. The Bunnies (2-13) couldn’t overcome a slow start as the host Chiefs motored ahead to a 24-13 halftime advantage. Fisher was led in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss by Ryan Hopkins’ 10-point effort and eight points and eight rebounds from Cam Grant.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 43, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 37. Despite 14 points from Seth Barnes and 12 points from Seth Kollross, the Falcons (12-5) suffered a road setback in HOIC play. Kollross muscled down eight of the Falcons’ 24 rebounds and GCMS’ defense forced the Titans to create 10 turnovers.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Watseka 35. JJ Hall scored 17 points and Cameron Steinbaugh added 12 points to lift the Buffaloes (4-11) past the Warriors (6-11) in Vermilion Valley play. Aaron Maquet added eight points in the home win, while Watseka was keyed by Tucker Milk’s team-best 12 points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 45, Schlarman 37. Anthony Zamora scored 15 points and Owen Root added 13 points to pace a VVC victory for the Cornjerkers (10-9) against the Hilltoppers (5-9).
➜ Iroquois West 45, Westville 35. A balanced approach to scoring enabled Tyler Read to score 10 points, Cannon Leonard and Kyler Meents to contribute nine points apiece and Sam McMillan to add eight points as they helped Iroquois West (13-3) down host Westville (11-6) in Vermilion Valley play. Drew Wichtowski paced Westville with a game-high 18 points, 12 of which came as part of a 17-point final frame for the Tigers.
➜ La Salette 57, Uni High 19. Despite not having played since Dec. 19, La Salette (6-9) shook off the rust and scored a comfortable home win against Uni High (1-13). The Lions were led by 16 points from Eamon Martin, while Teo Chemla scored eight points to key the Illineks.
➜ Mattoon 51, Mahomet-Seymour 48. Eight different players scored at least two points each for the host Bulldogs (7-9), but they couldn't quite keep pace with the Green Wave in an Apollo Conference loss. Dayten Eisenmann led that group with 12 points for M-S, which picked up nine points and three assists from Trey Peters plus eight points, six rebounds and five assists from Wyatt Bohm.
➜ Milford 73, Oakwood 55. Adin Portwood cruised past the Oakwood (13-6) defense and scored a game-best 31 points to lift Milford (12-7) to a VVC victory and snap a two-game losing streak. The host Bearcats also received an 18-point contribution from Gavin Schunke while the Comets were powered by Dalton Hobick’s 16-point effort.
➜ Monticello 62, Clinton 58. A career-high 28 points from Drew Sheppard lifted Monticello (11-6) to a road win against Clinton (15-4) in a game that marked the Sages’ 15th consecutive triumph in the nonconference series. Sheppard also collected seven rebounds and Will Ross added 10 points, while the Maroons’ attack was centered on Dawson Graves (22 points) and Brooks Cluver (16 points). The game was tied at 29 after 16 minutes; Monticello outscored Clinton 17-14 in the third quarter and held on in the final frame.
➜ Morton 46, Prairie Central 38. The Hawks (15-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite 14 points from Camden Palmore and 13 points from Dylan Bazzell. The Potters started strong before clinching the road upset; a 27-16 halftime advantage led to a 33-24 lead entering the final quarter of play.
➜ Normal West 63, Champaign Central 44. Despite a team-high 12 points from Chris Bush and seven points from Axel Baldwin, the Maroons (4-10) suffered a Big 12 Conference setback at Combes Gym.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Teutopolis 40. Ty Pence dropped 26 points and Logan Smith chipped in 17 points to power the host Spartans (13-2) to a nonconference win against the Wooden Shoes. Smith converted all seven of his free throw attempts, a category in which the Spartans finished 20 of 23 overall.
➜ Salt Fork 54, Cissna Park 30. Blake Norton scored eight of his team-high 15 points in the second quarter to lift Salt Fork (16-1) to a 33-19 halftime advantage. The host Storm never let up, with Garrett Taylor chipping in 12 points and Jameson Remole and Blake Hettmansberger adding nine points apiece to secure the VVC win. Gavin Spitz scored 15 points to front the scoring for Cissna Park (1-17).
➜ Unity 60, Tuscola 59. The Rockets (9-7) prevailed in a double-overtime thriller, earning a nonconference win against the host Warriors (14-3) thanks to 12 points from Austin Langendorf, 11 points from Henry Thomas and 10 points apiece from Jay Saunders, Andrew Thomas and Dalton O’Neill. The Warriors were paced by Chris Boyd’s 19-point, 11-rebound outburst, while Jordan Quinn chipped in 15 points and Kam Sweetnam added 12 points. The teams combined for 25 points in overtime after finishing regulation tied at 47.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 35. Shea Small’s 25-point contribution lifted the Raiders (12-9) to a road win against nonconference foe Clifton Central in an Iroquois County duel.
➜ Le Roy 40, Clinton 34. Haley Cox poured in 13 points and Molly Buckles chipped in 10 points to power the Panthers (11-8) past the Maroons (11-9) in nonconference play. Home court was kind to Le Roy as it flipped a 9-7 deficit at the end of the first quarter into a 20-11 halftime lead. Avery Smith finished with 10 points to lead Clinton.
➜ Lincoln 55, Champaign Central 21. Eight points from Addy McLeod weren’t enough to power the Maroons (11-12) to a nonconference road win.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 41. Savannah Orgeron scored 19 points to guide the host Bulldogs (17-4) to an Apollo Conference triumph. Mahomet-Seymour led 39-20 after the third quarter and were able to hold on to secure its 12th win in its past 13 games.
➜ St. Thomas More 52, Arthur Christian 24. Maddy Swisher scored 12 points, Grace Dimoke scored eight points and Emma Devocelle added seven points to lift the Sabers (14-3) to a road nonconference win. STM jetted out to an 11-2 lead after the first frame and never looked back, even as the Conquering Riders (9-9) were paced by a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double from Addi Erwin.
In wrestling
➜ At Champaign. Host St. Thomas More fell to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher in a dual meet that saw five weight classes contested. The Sabers earned triumphs from Philip Christhilf and 152 pounds, August Christhilf at 170 and Robbie Vavrik at 285, while the Falcons’ winners were Carson Maxey at 145 and Aiden Sancken at 220.
➜ At Clinton. Host Clinton earned a 63-12 victory over Rantoul in a three-team meet, with Sable Taylor (132 pounds), Cayden Poole (138), Kaleb Kent (160), Logan Thomas (170), Kael Morlock (195) and Dawson Thayer (285) all earning wins. Rantoul's contested match winners across its loss to Clinton and its 59-18 setback versus Mt. Zion were Darius Williams at 152 against Clinton and Drew Owen at 195 against Mt. Zion.
In boys' swimming and diving
➜ At Urbana. Centennial edged Urbana at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center, earning a 94-92 triumph on the strength of five individual victories. Gyujin Lee captured the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 2.19 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.94), Tyler Oatman won the 50 freestyle (23.66) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.03), and Evan Piercy clinched the 500 freestyle (6:01.30). The Chargers also claimed the top spot in two relays: Evan and Matthew Piercy, Samuel Jan and Lyons Tran won the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.54), and Evan Piercy, Oatman, Teofilo Carrillo and Grant Rowitz prevailed in the 200 medley relay (1:58.48). Giving the host Tigers event victories were Ian Peters in the 200 individual medley (2:28.22), Max Kwon-Allred in the 100 butterfly, Jesse Wald in the 100 freestyle (54.22) and the 200 freestyle relay tandem of Luke Pankau, Jack Perry, Matthew Stori and Wald (1:48.39).