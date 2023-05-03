In baseball
Armstrong-Potomac 8, Le Roy 7. Armstrong-Potomac scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning — the fifth lead change of the game — to force extra innings and then walked off Le Roy in the bottom of the ninth. Cain Buhr went 1 of 2 with three RBI for the Trojans (10-7), Lane Morgan was 3 of 5 with an RBI and two runs scored and Kollin Asbury finished 2 of 5 with an RBI.
Arthur Christian 15, Decatur Lutheran 1. Arthur Christian’s Cody Kuhns went the distance, giving up just one hit and striking out 10 in Tuesday’s nonconference road win at Decatur Lutheran. Kuhns helped his own cause out of the leadoff spot of the Conquering Riders’ lineup with a 2-of-4 showing with three RBI. Ethan Petersheim led Arthur Christian (9-7) with three hits, and Caden Henry and James Lee had two hits and two RBI each in the win.
Clinton 15, Central A&M 0. Clinton scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday against Central A&M, and then it was off to the races for the Maroons in their Central Illinois Conference victory. Clinton added eight runs in the third and two more in the fourth to close out the run-shortened win. Mason Walker struck out 10 of the 14 batters he faced and gave up just one hit and one walk to secure the win. Walker also had an inside-the-park home run for the Maroons (8-8), while Brock Wilson went 3 of 3 with two doubles, Jack Manning and Preston Curtis added three hits apiece and Josh Bass finished 2 of 4 with two doubles.
Decatur St. Teresa 13, Tuscola 3. Tuscola hung with St. Teresa through three innings, but the Bulldogs scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning and the Warriors couldn’t keep up in the Central Illinois Conference loss at home. Colton Musgrave finished 2 of 2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored to lead Tuscola (1-19) in its 17th straight loss.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Milford 0. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley starter Kellan Fanson scattered two hits in seven scoreless innings while striking out five to get the Falcons back to .500 on the season in Tuesday’s nonconference road win at Milford. GCMS (11-11) struck first with one run in the top of the first inning and added three insurance runs in the fifth. Braydon Elliott was 2 of 4 with two doubles and two RBI for the Falcons, and Mason Kutemeier and Zach Price also drove in one run each. Sawyer Laffoon and Owen Halpin had the only hits for the Bearcats (9-9-1).
Mount Zion 9, Unity 4. Unity’s Easton Cunningham homered and drove in two runs, but the Rockets couldn’t keep up with Mount Zion in Tuesday’s nonconference home loss. Dylan Moore was also 2 of 4 at the plate for Unity (19-5-1), which lost its third straight game, and Aiden Porter doubled and drove in a run in three at bats.
Sullivan 11, Macon Meridian 1. Three runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the bottom of the second put Sullivan well on its way to Tuesday’s CIC victory against Meridian. Cameron Crowe got the win for Sullivan (14-9) after giving up a lone unearned run on two hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts in six innings. Will Haegen and Dawson Foster both had two hits and two RBI, while Tristan Ruppert added two hits and Fallon Rose two RBI for Sullivan.
In softball
Central A&M 11, Clinton 2. Tuesday’s Central Illinois Conference game didn’t get out of hand for Clinton until the later innings, as Central A&M scored two runs in the top of the fifth and six more in the top of the sixth to secure the league victory. Alaina Soberlaski was 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI for the Maroons (6-20), and Heidi Humble finished 1 of 2 with an RBI in Clinton’s ninth consecutive loss.
Heyworth 13, Blue Ridge 3. Blue Ridge jumped on Heyworth early with one run in the top of the first inning. Even added to its lead with two more runs in the second. But 13 unanswered runs by the Hornets in the next four innings was the Knights’ undoing in Tuesday’s nonconference road loss. Carysn Stiger went 2 of 3 with a double and to RBI to pace Blue Ridge (8-12) at the plate. Ellie Schlieper was also 3 of 3 with an RBI, and Alexis Wike and Carmen Ellis both had two hits apiece.
Lena-Winslow 8, LeRoy 4. Le Roy got on the board first with a three-run effort in the top of the first inning, but Lena-Winslow answered with three runs in its half and outscored the Panthers 5-1 the rest of the way for Tuesday’s win at Rosemont Stadium. Lauren Bossingham finished 2 of 3 with three RBI to lead Le Roy (21-5), but took the loss at the former home of now defunct Chicago Bandits. Morgan Fleming, who tripled and drove in a run, and Laila Carr also had two hits each.
Prairie Central 5, Lincoln 1. Prairie Central managed just three hits on a windy Tuesday, but the Hawks hit the ball hard in play enough to cause five Lincoln errors and top the Railsplitters for a Senior Night victory. Jules Woodrey got the win for Prairie Central (9-12) after scattering four hits in five innings. Sam Slagel tripled for one of the Hawks’ three hits.
Salt Fork 11, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Salt Fork scored in every inning but the third — and multiple runs in four of those innings — to win Tuesday’s nonconference home game against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Karli McGee did her job out of the cleanup spot of the Storm’s lineup, going 2 of 3 with two doubles and three RBI. Alexa Jamison also went 2 of 3 with a double, RBI and four runs scored for Salt Fork (18-7), while Macie Russell was 2 of 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Kendyl Hurt got the win for the Storm after allowing two runs on six hits and striking out 11 in a complete game effort. Mallory Rosendahl took the loss for the Falcons (7-12) but was 3 of 3 with a double, triple and one RBI.
Tri-Valley 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Tanner Graham was effective in her role as leadoff hitter, going 3 of 3 at the plate, but the Panthers stranded all eight of their baserunners in Tuesday’s nonconference road loss at Tri-Valley. Aubrey Busboom also had two hits for PBL (3-17), but took the loss after giving up 10 runs on 16 hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Tuscola 23, Decatur St. Teresa 4. Tuscola didn’t mess around in extending its three-game winning — both overall and in Central Illinois Conference action — thanks to a 15-run effort in the first inning against St. Teresa. Eight more runs in the second assured Tuesday’s game would only last 31/2 innings. Zoey Thomason was dangerous at the bottom of the lineup for the Warriors (14-9), finishing 3 of 3 with a double, triple and game-high seven RBI. Ava Boyer homered, drove in three runs and scored four times, while Ella Boyer also homered and drove in three runs. Alaina Smith and Claire Meyer kept up the onslaught with three RBI apiece, and Addyson Ring had two hits, two RBI and scored twice.
In girls’ soccer
Arthur Christian 3, Decatur Lutheran 2. Arthur Christian and Decatur Lutheran hit halftime tied at 1-1, but a pair of second-half goals pushed the Conquering Riders over the top for Tuesday’s nonconference road win. Emma Skowronski, Malaya Brady and Jadyn Quinlan all scored for Arthur Christian (8-7-1). Izzy Swanson, Liana Kauffman and Libby Henry split time in goal for the Conquering Riders and made four saves apiece.
Bloomington Central Catholic 3, St. Thomas More 1. All of Tuesday’s scoring came in the second half, but St. Thomas More couldn’t do enough of it to keep up with Central Catholic in an Illini Prairie Conference home loss. The Sabers (9-7-2) trailed 3-0 before Lauren Waldhoff scored off an Emma Devocelle assist with 13 minutes, 36 seconds to play. St. Thomas More goalkeeper Keagan Markun made eight saves in the loss.
Champaign Central 2, Danville 0. Champaign Central snapped a five-game losing streak with Tuesday’s Big 12 home win against Danville. The Maroons (4-8-3) led by two at halftime after goals from Caroline Blount and Halle Roberts with assists from Cricket Wagner and Blount, respectively, and held that advantage until the final whistle. Central goalkeeper Meg Rossow finished with six saves to preserve the shutout against the Vikings (6-9).
Normal 8, Centennial 1. Centennial’s Jodi Domingo scored an unassisted goal, but the Chargers (4-6-3) could’t keep up with Big 12 rivals Normal in their fourth straight loss. Domingo’s goal was Centennial’s first since a 2-1 victory at Danville — its last win — on April 20.
Urbana 7, Peoria 0. Elena Polousky‘s hat trick was only part of Urbana’s big day in Tuesday’s Big 12 home win against Peoria. Chloe Sikora added two goals and three assists for the Tigers (11-9-1), who won their fourth straight game, and Celia Barkley chipped in two goals and an assist. Urbana goalkeeper Beatrice Ebel made three saves in a clean sheet victory.
In boys’ tennis
At Champaign. Champaign Central dropped just eight total games in six singles wins and just six games in three doubles victories to rout Urbana 9-0 on Tuesday. Wade Schacht was perfect at No. 4 singles for the Maroons, winning 6-0, 6-0. Ezra Bernhard, Abel Vines and Peter Smith dropped just one game apiece in wins at Nos. 1, 2 and 5 singles, respectively, and Smith and Sam Balogh did the same with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles.
At Decatur. St. Thomas More didn’t just sweep its way to victory Tuesday at Fairview Tennis Complex against Decatur St. Teresa. The Sabers posted some notable career firsts in the process. Wilson Kirby was perfect at No. 6 singles, winning his first varsity match with a 6-0, 6-0 score. St. Thomas More’s No. 3 doubles team of Will Devocelle and Christian Garcia only post their first varsity win with a 6-2, 6-4 victory. Rohan Thope and Hunter Madigan also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Caleb Twohey got a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
In boys’ track and field
At Paxton. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Carson Maroon swept the distance events Tuesday in Paxton to lead the Spartans to an Illini Prairie Conference championship. Maroon won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 49.77 seconds and made it a sweep with a winning time of 10:11.51 in the 3,200-meter run. Monticello was second as a team, Unity won four events and finished third, Rantoul placed sixth, St. Thomas More was seventh, host Paxton-Buckley-Loda placed eighth and Prairie Central was 10th. Unity was led by a pair of sprinters, with Garrett Richardson winning the 100-meter dash in 11.51 seconds and Eric Miebach taking first in the 400-meter dash in 51.83 seconds. St. Thomas More’s Cabott Craft was the other multiple event winner of the day with a long jump victory at 22 feet, 1 inch and a double in the triple jump at 44-9 1/2 to win by nearly five feet.
At Sullivan. Brett Bushue won a pair of field events and Sullivan swept the distance events to win its own Sullivan Invitational. Bushue placed first in the high jump with a final mark of 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches and then won the pole vault at 12-71/2. Sullivan also got wins in the 1,600-meter run from Johnathan Iacobazzi with a time of 5 minutes, 4.12 seconds and from Lane Richardson in the 3,200-meter run in 11:54.95. Tuscola placed second as a team. The Warriors won three of four relays and also got first-place finishes from Chris Boyd in the shot put at 56-2 and Jackson Barrett in the 800-meter run in 2:07.81. Arcola was seventh in the team standings, and Mitchel Myers threw 184-10 to win the discus for the Purple Riders.
In girls’ track and field
At Paxton. Unity swept all four relays and both distance events to run away with Tuesday’s Illini Prairie Conference meet title. Erica Woodward placed first in the 1,600-meter run for the Rockets with a time of 5 minutes, 20.63 seconds, and Mackenzie Pound was first in the 3,200-meter run in 11:48.81. Unity also got a win in the discus from Lauren Shaw with a winning throw of 101 feet. Monticello and Rantoul tied for third in the team standings. Rose Talbert led the Sages with a win in the 400-meter dash in 59.49 seconds as the only runner finishing in less than 1 minute. Brianna Dixon basically did it all for the Eagles. The Rantoul senior won the 100-meter dash in 12.88 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 26.77 seconds, the 100-meter hurdles in 14.7 seconds and the high jump with a mark of 5-3. St. Joseph-Ogden was fifth as a team behind Kaytlyn Baker winning the 300-meter hurdles in 50.92 seconds and Payton Carter clearing 10-6 to win the pole vault. Paxton-Buckley-Loda was seventh behind Trixie Johnson ‘s 2:22.48 win in the 800-meter run, St. Thomas More was ninth and Prairie Central finished 10th.
At Sullivan. Eight event wins was more than enough for Sullivan to easily win its own Sullivan Invitational on Tuesday. Izabelle Hay won both the triple jump at 32 feet, 81/2 inches and the 100-meter hurdles in 17.75 seconds for Sullivan. Sullivan also won two of three sprints. Jalexis Barrett placed first in the 100-meter dash in 13.16 seconds, and Madalyn Booker won the 200-meter dash in 27.69 seconds. Tuscola finished third in the meet. Lia Patterson won the 300-meter hurdles for the Warriors in a dominant 46.31 seconds, and Natalie Hasting threw 34-9 1/2 to win the shot put. Arcola was sixth as a team behind Ema Simpson‘s long jump victory at 15-11 1/2
- .
Scott Richey