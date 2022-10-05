In volleyball
Lincoln Prairie Conference tournamentAt ArcolaArthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Heritage 0. A dominant performance at the net from Kaylee Schrock helped top-seeded ALAH sweep fifth-seeded Heritage 25-17, 25-13 in the semifinals. Schrock finished with 14 kills and six total blocks in the win for the Knights (18-4), with Charley Condill adding four kills and three blocks and Alisha Frederick putting up four kills and four aces. Lilli Montgomery paced the Hawks (12-12-1) with 16 digs, and Mary Roland had 10 assists, four digs and two aces.
- had 10 assists, four digs and two aces. ALAH will play third-seeded Okaw Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday in the championship match, while Heritage has a 6 p.m. match against second-seeded Decatur Lutheran for third place.
Blue Ridge 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Blue Ridge's Gracie Shaffer flirted with a triple-double putting up 13 digs, 12 assists and seven kills in a 25-19, 25-21 sweep of ninth-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement in the consolation semifinals. Phoebe Reynolds added two aces for the fourth-seeded Knights (19-9). Ali Walker had nine digs and three kills for the Broncos (8-11-1).
- had nine digs and three kills for the Broncos (8-11-1). Blue Ridge will face sixth-seeded Cumberland at 5 p.m. Thursday in the consolation championship match.
Cumberland 2, Tri-County 1. Eighth-seeded Tri-County's run ended in the consolation semifinals with a 25-13, 21-25, 25-20 loss to Cumberland. Josie Armstrong paced the Titans (9-10) with 24 assists and two kills, Brianna Reese had nine kills, two digs and two assists and Kaylin Williams finished with eight kills, seven digs and two blocks.
- finished with eight kills, seven digs and two blocks.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Villa Grove 1. Cerro Gordo/Bement reached the consolation semifinals with a come-from-behind, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory against seventh-seeded Villa Grove. Haylei Simpson put down a team-high nine kills on her 17th birthday, Lexus Lawhorn had 12 assists and Skye Tieman finished with 13 digs. Kayln Cordes had 18 assists for the Blue Devils (12-10), and Alison Pangburn led the team with seven aces.
- led the team with seven aces.
Tri-County 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Tri-County had little trouble in the consolation quarterfinals with a 25-7, 25-20 sweep of 11th-seeded Argenta-Oreana. Armstrong finished with 14 assists, three aces, three kills and two blocks, and Mollie Pollock chipped in six aces, three kills and three digs.
- chipped in six aces, three kills and three digs.
Nontournament
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Tri-Point 1. Armstrong-Potomac dropped the first set Tuesday at Tri-Point, but the Trojans rallied for a 24-26, 26-24, 25-19 victory. Lily Jameson put up a double double for Armstrong-Potomac (14-9-1) with 27 assists, 16 digs and three kills, Gracie Gordon chipped in 12 kills and Kaylee Blackford had eight digs, two aces and two kills in the nonconference win.
- had eight digs, two aces and two kills in the nonconference win.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Hoopeston Area 1.
- BHRA dropped the first set of Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference match, but the Blue Devils (15-6) rallied for the 19-25, 26-24, 25-15 victory against Hoopeston Area (12-8).
Cissna Park 2, Oakwood 0. A balanced attack and strong serve helped Cissna Park sweep Oakwood 25-19, 25-10 on Tuesday night in VVC play. Mikayla Knake set the three-pronged attack for the Timberwolves (22-3), with her 25 assists mostly going to Brooklyn Stadeli with eight kills and Sohpie Duis and Addison Lucht with five kills apiece. Lucht also led Cissna Park with four aces.
- with five kills apiece. Lucht also led Cissna Park with four aces.
Judah Christian 2, Normal Calvary 0. Klementine Davis did a little bit of everything for Judah Christian with 10 assists, five aces, two kills and two digs in the Tribe's 25-10, 25-10 East Central Illinois Conference sweep of Calvary Christian. Hannah Jackson added six kills, three digs and one ace in the win for Judah Christian (11-7).
- added six kills, three digs and one ace in the win for Judah Christian (11-7).
Lexington 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. GCMS couldn't build off Monday's win against Dwight and lost Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference match to Lexington 25-21, 25-23. Madison McCreary had 26 digs and two kills for the Falcons (4-15), and Natalie DeSchepper contributed a team-high six kills and six digs.
- contributed a team-high six kills and six digs.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mt. Zion 0. Mahomet-Seymour's win streak reached five and the Bulldogs remained unbeaten in Apollo Conference play with Tuesday's 25-13, 25-11 sweep of Mt. Zion. Caylee Folken finished with 10 assists, six digs and three kills for Mahomet-Seymour (18-3), Maddie Gaede had five kills, three blocks, three assists and to digs and Ellie Barker added four aces and three kills.
- added four aces and three kills.
Milford 2, Schlarman 0. A strong service game helped Milford sweep Schlarman 25-13, 25-7 and stay unbeaten in VVC action. Emma McEwen led the Bearcats' serving efforts with six aces and also added five digs. Anna McEwen chipped in eight kills and three aces for Milford (16-5), and Jahni Lavicka finished with 16 assists and four digs.
- finished with 16 assists and four digs.
Normal Community 2, Urbana 0. Sammi Christman
- had two kills and two blocks, but Urbana (0-14) struggled in Tuesday’s Big 12 matchup and a 25-11, 25-4 Normal sweep.
Prairie Central 2, Unity 1. Prairie Central dropped the first set Tuesday to Illini Prairie Conference rival Unity, but the Hawks mounted a successful comeback for a 15-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory. Carley Chambers led Prairie Central (11-14) with 22 digs, Gracie Edelman had 14 assists and Kerigan Fehr added 10 kills in the win that snapped the Hawks' four-match losing streak.
- added 10 kills in the win that snapped the Hawks’ four-match losing streak.
Rantoul 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Rantoul won consecutive matches for just the third time all season with Tuesday's 25-15, 25-17 Illini Prairie road win at PBL. Ashlee Freeman led the Eagles (9-9) with 13 assists and four kills, Tashay Jackson-Roper added six kills and Lily Stalter finished with three kills in the win.
- finished with three kills in the win.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Monticello 0. St. Joseph-Ogden bounced back from Monday's nonconference loss to Tri-Valley with a 25-11, 25-16 sweep of Monticello to stay unbeaten in Illini Prairie action. Taylor Hug finished with 19 assists, five digs and four kills for the Spartans (17-5), while Peyton Williams added 10 digs and five kills. Tavey Young had seven digs and five kills for the Sages (8-12).
- had seven digs and five kills for the Sages (8-12).
St. Thomas More 2, Pontiac 0. St. Thomas More extended its win streak to four and got two matches above .500 in Illini Prairie Conference action for the first time this season with Tuesday's 25-15, 25-7 sweep of Pontiac in Champaign. Julia Johnson had 17 assists for the Sabers (15-5), Shannon Monahan put down a team-high nine kills and Mallory Monahan led the team with four digs and three aces.
- led the team with four digs and three aces.
Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0. Salt Fork overpowered Iroquois West in Tuesday's VVC match for a 25-17, 25-13 sweep. Alexa Jamison led the Storm (16-3) with 25 assists, as Kendyl Hurt put down 15 kills, Macie Russell had eight kills and Maya Smith finished with five kills and four aces. Salt Fork was solid defensively, too, behind Kendall Cooley's 14 digs.
- ‘s 14 digs.
Tremont 2, Fisher 0. Fisher's struggles continued in Heart of Illinois Conference play, and the Bunnies dropped their fifth match overall with Tuesday's 25-6, 25-19 win by Tremont. Kallie Evans and Savannah Wiese had eight digs and two kills apiece for Fisher (6-12) in the loss.
- had eight digs and two kills apiece for Fisher (6-12) in the loss.
Warrensburg-Latham 2, Arthur Christian 1. Double-doubles from Selah Gregory and Addie Erwin
- weren’t enough for Arthur Christian to stop Warrensburg-Latham from a 26-24, 17-25, 25-15 victory. Erwin led the Conquering Riders (20-8) with 24 assists, 11 digs and four kills, and Gregory had 17 kills, 15 digs and seven blocks.
Watseka 2, Westville 0. Watseka won for the second time in as many days with Tuesday's 25-20, 25-12 VVC sweep of Westville. Elizabeth Wittenborn had 15 assists for the Warriors (17-9), Ella Smith finished with 11 digs, five kills and two blocks and Lauren Tegtmeyer added five kills and three blocks.
- added five kills and three blocks.
In boys’ soccer
Argenta-Oreana 2, Riverton 2. Argenta-Oreana wasn't completely able to bounce back after Monday's five-goal loss at Normal Calvary Christian, but the Bombers (12-8-2) did salvage a tie Tuesday at Riverton. Lucas May finished with one goal and one assist for A-O in the tie with the Hawks, Austin Stoner also scored and goalkeeper Mason Penn made five saves.
- made five saves.
Centennial 0, Normal Community 0. Centennial goalkeeper Tresody Ondongo
- made nine saves to preserve the shutout and help the Chargers (6-6-3) salvage a tie against Big 12 Conference rival Normal.
Champaign Central 10, Danville 0. It was a fitting performance from Central's veterans on senior night with Cooper Carson scoring a hat trick and six other seniors finding the back of the net for the Maroons (16-1-2) in the blowout win against Danville (1-16-1). Carter Blount, Jonathan Rios-Palestino, Isaac Turk, Chris Chen, Christian Squire and Isaac Fisher also scored for Central in the win.
- also scored for Central in the win.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. Fisher/GCMS midfielder Zach Barnes scored off a Connor Ray assist in the 60th minute to give the Bunnies (17-4-1) the tight win. Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Sid Pfoff finished with nine saves for the clean sheet and shutout. Oakwood/Salt Fork goalkeeper Joshua Ruch made eight saves for the Comets (18-4-2).
- made eight saves for the Comets (18-4-2).
Hoopeston Area 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2. BHRA jumped on Hoopeston Area with a goal from Evan Cole less than 2 minutes into Tuesday's Vermilion Valley Conference match. The Blue Devils pushed their lead to 2-0 at halftime after a Logan Hall goal before the Cornjerkers rallied with three unanswered goals for the win. Talan Gredy-Nelson scored twice for Hoopeston Area (13-7-1), and Harrison Woods delivered the game-winner with less than 5 minutes to play to complete the comeback against BHRA.
- delivered the game-winner with less than 5 minutes to play to complete the comeback against BHRA.
Mahomet-Seymour 8, Mattoon 0. Mahomet-Seymour's Nolan Wheeler celebrated his birthday Tuesday with three goals, two assists and a blowout road win for the Bulldogs (13-4-2) in Apollo Conference action. Isaac Warren also had a hat trick in the Mahomet-Seymour win and assisted on four other goals, while Brian Woodbury scored twice.
- scored twice.
St. Joseph-Ogden 1, Monticello 0. St. Joseph-Ogden goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum made seven saves to preserve a shutout Tuesday against Illini Prairie Conference rival Monticello. It was the third shutout in SJ-O's current five-match winning streak, and Logan Mills' goal on an Alex Accosta assist was all the offense the Spartans (15-4-1) needed.
- assist was all the offense the Spartans (15-4-1) needed.
Uni High 7, Cornerstone 1. Uni High's Noah La Nave got his hat trick in just 24 minutes of action Tuesday in a blowout East Central Illinois Conference win for the Illineks (8-5-4). La Nave also assisted on goals by Benji Chang and Arya Thirodira, while Shabi Prasanth and Teo Chemla also scored. Uni High goalkeeper Arjun Kala made two saves in the win.
- made two saves in the win.
Urbana 8, Peoria 0. Urbana's three-goal lead at halftime against Big 12 Conference rival Peoria was enough, but the Tigers (13-2-2) added five more after the break in their blowout win. William Arana finished off his hat trick with one of those five second-half goals, and five other Urbana players scored in the win. Both Oscar Dill and Kevin Perez-Briseno had one goal and one assist, and Marcus De Los Angeles led the Tigers with two assists.
- led the Tigers with two assists.
In boys’ cross-country
At Champaign. St. Joseph-Ogden freshman Lance Retz led the Spartans to an Illini Prairie Conference championship with a third-place overall finish in 16 minutes, 19.3 seconds. The Spartans' Isiah Mock also finished fifth in 16:33.5 to help SJ-O claim the team title. Rantoul's Aiden Pacunas was the top area finisher as the runner-up in 16:12.9. Monticello came third as a team behind Jacob Elston's eighth-place finish in 16:35.5, and Unity was fourth in the team standings.
- ‘s eighth-place finish in 16:35.5, and Unity was fourth in the team standings.
In girls’ cross-country
At Champaign. Five runners in the top 10 helped Unity win the Illini Prairie Conference meet. Emily Decker paced the Rockets in third place overall in 18 minutes, 16.6 seconds, and Mackenzie Pound also had a top-five finish in fifth in 18:55.9. Mon
- rounded out the top-five finishers in fourth place with a time of 18:51.3. Monticello was the team runner-up, SJ-O finished third and St. Thomas More fourth.
In girls’ tennis
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour swept singles play nearly did the same in doubles with Tuesday’s 8-1 win against Apollo Conference rival Taylorville. Ashley Shoaf posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles for the Bulldogs, and Holland Martin dropped just three total sets in a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles. Lily Roberts and Samantha VanSwol
- were equally as successful teaming up for a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles.
At Urbana. Champaign Central won five of six singles matches and two of three in doubles to top Big 12 Conference rival Urbana 7-2 at Blair Park. Mariclare O’Gorman and Candace Wilund didn’t drop a set for the Maroons in an 8-0 victory at No. 1 doubles. O’Gorman also won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Wilund added a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles. Urbana’s team of Eisla Madigan and Matika Pounginjai
- won a battle at No. 3 doubles 9-8 (2).
In girls’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Centennial won 10 of 12 events, including two apiece from Annika Scott and Marin McAndrew, to beat Uni High 118-67 on Tuesday afternoon at Unit 4 Pool. Scott placed first the 200-yard freestyle with a winning time of 2 minutes, 18.27 seconds and added to her haul with a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.14. McAndrew, who recently committed to Illinois, swept the freestyle sprints. She swam the 50 freestyle in 25.55 seconds and was the only swimmer to finish the 100 freestyle in less than 1 minute with a winning time of 55.99 seconds. Uni High’s two victories came from Stella Youse in 1-meter diving with 205.45 points and Ivy Pullen-Heuman
- in the 500 freestyle in 6:29.36.
SCOTT RICHEY