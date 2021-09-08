In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Westville 0. Kyla Bullington was everywhere — and did just about everything — for Armstrong-Potomac in its 25-19, 25-19 sweep of Westville in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Bullington led the Trojans (7-4) with 11 digs, six kills, four blocks and four aces, and Lily Jameson also had 13 assists, eight digs and four aces in the win that snapped A-P’s two-match losing streak. Ella Miller paced the Tigers (1-1) with 13 digs and two blocks, while Jasmyn Meeker chipped in nine digs and six kills.
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Okaw Valley 0. Arthur Christian made quick work of Okaw Valley to keep its unbeaten streak going with a 25-17, 25-12 sweep. Keisha Miller put up 15 assists for the Conquering Riders (12-0), and Ava Yoder had a team-high eight kills.
➜ Centennial 2, Danville 0. Centennial (3-7) made quick work of its match against rival Danville with a 25-13, 25-19 Big 12 Conference sweep. Audrianna Alvarez had 14 digs for the Vikings (1-3), and DeAsia Gamble led the way in the Danville attack with four kills.
➜ Fieldcrest 2, LeRoy 0. Sydney Owens had nine digs and Natalie Loy served three aces, but LeRoy (6-4) lost its first Heart of Illinois Conference match of the season 25-12, 25-16 to Fieldcrest.
➜ Flanagan-Cornell 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Kira Fuoss put up seven assists and Savannah Shumate put down four kills, but GCMS (3-5) lost on the road 25-17, 25-13 to Flanagan-Cornell in HOIC play.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Paris 1. Georgetown-Ridge Farm dropped the first set to Paris, but rallied for a 22-25, 25-17, 25-18 victory that snapped a five-match losing streak to start the season. Kendall Roberts led the way for the Buffaloes (1-5) with 13 assists, three kills and two aces. Cameryn Sloan took care of business at the net for G-RF with a team-high eight kills and five blocks.
➜ Heritage 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Heritage was back to full strength Tuesday and made use of a revitalized roster in a 25-10, 25-20 sweep of BHRA. Bri Struck paced the Hawks (5-5-1) with 12 kills and five digs, Torie Rothermel chipped in four blocks and three aces and Lilli Montgomery had seven digs in the win.
➜ Heyworth 2, Fisher 0. Fisher’s HOIC opener went sideways, as Heyworth put together a 25-14, 25-17 sweep. Jaedyn Fitzgerald led the Bunnies (3-6) with eight digs and seven assists, and Katie Landers added five kills and four digs.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, St. Anne 0. Bre Crose did a bit of everything for Hoopeston Area in its 25-17, 25-14 victory against St. Anne. Crose finished with seven assists, four kills and three aces for the Cornjerkers (6-3) in the win, and Tobi West was just as productive in the attack with seven assists and four kills of her own.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Cissna Park 0. Judah Christian needed several bonus points to make it happen, but the Tribe toughed out a 29-27, 26-24 sweep of Cissna Park on Tuesday night. Klementine Davis led Judah Christian (5-2) with 14 assists, Emma Schultz had 12 digs and Abi Tapuaiga played a solid all-around match with 11 kills, three digs and two aces in the win. Mikayla Knake had 27 assists and five aces for the Timberwolves (4-3), while Emma Morrical added 12 digs and eight kills.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mattoon 0. Mahomet-Seymour eased back into Apollo Conference action Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Mattoon to stay unbeaten in the early stages of league play. Libby Bodine anchored the M-S defense with 16 digs, while Maddie Gaede finished with 13 assists and Avery Allen added eight kills for the Bulldogs (8-1) in the attack.
➜ Milford 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Milford still hasn’t lost to a team from Illinois. After dropping their season opener to Benton Central (Ind.), the Bearcats got their sixth straight win Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-16 sweep of PBL (5-2). Caley Mowrey led Milford (6-1) with 10 digs, five kills and two blocks. Jahni Lavicka and Hunter Mowrey split setting duties and had six assists each.
➜ Momence 2, Iroquois West 0. Iroquois West won the first set against Momence, but the Redskins rallied for a 16-25, 25-21, 25-12 victory to hand the Raiders their second loss in as many days and third in a row total. Shea Small finished with seven kills, five blocks and four aces for Iroquois West (1-5), and Maggie Thorne added 13 assists and one ace.
➜ Monticello 2, Tuscola 0. Monticello needed a couple extra points to win the first set against Tuscola and then cruised to the sweep in a 27-25, 25-15 victory that extended the Sages’ winning streak to three. Lizzie Stiverson finished with 23 assists and five kills for Monticello (6-5), Renni Fultz had 13 kills, four digs and one ace and Alayna Schultz chipped in six kills.
➜ Shelbyville 2, Tri-County 1. Tri-County kept its hopes alive by taking the second set from Shelbyville, but the Rams fended off any further rally for a 25-19, 20-25, 25-22 victory. Josie Armstrong had 23 assists and three kills for the Titans (2-3) in the loss, while Bella Dudley finished with 10 kills and two blocks and Brooke Baker chipped in eight kills and three aces.
➜ Uni High 2, Normal Calvary Christian 0. Uni High followed up last week’s win against Danville First Baptist with a 25-23, 26-24 sweep of Normal Calvary Christian to stay hot after six straight losses to start the season. Ella Greer was a force at the net for the Illineks (2-6) with seven blocks and five kills, Anna Park put up six assists and Lara Marinov had three kills and two aces in the win.
➜ Unity 2, Clinton 0. Unity leaned on Emma Bleecher in its attack, and she delivered 12 kills in a 25-19, 25-12 win for the unbeaten Rockets (11-0) against Clinton (0-6). Taylor Henry led the way defensively for Unity with 12 digs, and Macie Knudsen finished with eight digs and five kills.
➜ Watseka 2, Clifton Central 1. Watseka had to contend with a Clifton Central rally in the second set of Tuesday night’s match, but the Warriors blitzed the Comets in the third for a 25-15, 22-25, 25-7 victory. Elena Newell had 25 assists for Watseka (6-4), while Raegann Kochel and Becca Benoit shared the team lead with eight digs. Defensively, it was Sydney McTaggart leading the way with 28 digs to go with two aces.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 7, Olympia 0. A-O/DL came up one goal shy of its season-best scoring effort, but seven was more than enough in the nonconference victory against Olympia. Landon Lawson led the Bombers (4-4-1) with four goals and one assist, Austin Stoner finished with a hat trick on top of his team-high four assists and Rylan Lawson also had two assists. Bombers goalkeeper Jonathan Austin made three saves in the shutout win.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, Meridian 0. Three first-half goals gave ALAH the necessary cushion to withstand Meridian’s second-half rally and pick up its second road win and get back to .500 overall on the season. Chance Lindstrom and Chilton Ingram scored for the Knights (3-3), while goalkeeper Levi Ward made 14 saves in the win.
➜ Centennial 3, Bloomington 1. Centennial just squeezed in its match against Bloomington before the rain hit Tuesday and used a trio of goal scorers to secure the Big 12 win. Adam Adham, Jeremy Biblia and Keith Gardner all scored for the Chargers (3-1), who won their third straight match.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Fisher/GCMS remained unbeaten on the season and ran its winning streak to four with the two-goal victory against St. Joseph-Ogden. Isaiah Johnson scored off a Seth Kollross assist just 10 minutes into Tuesday’s match, and Chase Minion‘s goal off a Zach Barnes assist early in the second half closed out the win for the Bunnies (5-0-1). Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Aaron Kasper made two saves and posted his third shutout of the season. SJ-O goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum finished with 11 saves for the Spartans (4-3-1).
➜ Hoopeston Area 8, Schlarman 0. Talen Gredy didn’t waste any time getting Hoopeston Area on the board in Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference showdown with Schlarman. Gredy scored the Cornjerkers’ first goal just 2 minutes into the match, Kayden Wallace scored again 2 minutes laster and Hoopeston Area was off to the races. Gredy and Kamerin Cade finished with two goals apiece, as the Cornjerkers (5-2-1) snapped a two-match losing streak and stayed unbeaten in VVC action. The Hilltoppers fell to 1-5 on the season.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Grant Powell did all the scoring for Oakwood/Salt Fork, as the Comets knocked off Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville in VVC play for both their third straight win and third straight shutout. Powell scored once in the first half and got his hat trick with a pair of second-half goals for O/SF (5-3). Goalkeeper Josh Ruch made two saves for the shutout for the Comets. G-RF/W goalkeeper Wes Curry had 10 saves for the Buffaloes (1-4).
➜ Urbana 3, Uni High 0. Lightning halted Tuesday’s match between Urbana and Uni High early in the second half, but not before the Tigers found the back of the net three times. Grant Koplinski scored on a penalty kick for Urbana (5-0) and then assisted on a goal by William Arana. A Chico Wilson-to-Jackson Gilbert connection rounded out the Tigers’ first-half scoring effort. Uni High goalkeeper Arjun Kala made five saves for the Illineks (4-2).
In boys’ golf
➜ At Monticello. Another 1-2-3 finish for Monticello helped the Sages fend off Mahomet-Seymour by 7 strokes and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda by 14 in the three-team match at Monticello Golf Club. Will Ross carded a 1-over 37 to claim medalist honors for the Sages, with teammates Tanner Buehnerkemper and Maddux Quick 3 strokes behind with matching 40s. Blake Harvey shot a 41 to lead Mahomet-Seymour, while Mason Uden‘s 46 was tops for Rantoul/PBL.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Savoy. Three golfers in the top five and two more in the top 10 helped Mahomet-Seymour secure a first-place finish in the five-team Champaign/Piatt County meet at the University of Illinois Blue Course. The Bulldogs carded a 367 as a team for the 18-hole event, with Ainsley Winters’ 86 good for second overall. Kayla McKinney shot an 87 for M-S to finish third, and Maddy Clark was fourth with a 96. St. Thomas More’s Brooke Erhard earned medalist honors with a 78. Champaign Central finished second as a team, with Reese Phillips in fifth individually at 97.
In boys' cross-country
➜ At Bement. Dylan Howell cruised to first place during a 3-mile race with a time of 17 minutes, 13 seconds to help host Cerro Gordo/Bement to the team victory with 37 points, far outpacing Sullivan's 66 points and Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm's 81 points. The Broncos' Brody Somers placed third in 19:02 to back Howell's effort. Argenta-Oreana's Ryan Woodruff was the No. 2 runner in 18:58, though his time didn't count toward a team score. Chrisman/G-RF was led by John Phipps (fifth, 19:25) and Karson Lewsader (sixth, 19:52), while Sullivan was keyed by Dakota Freese (seventh, 20:42). Tri-County also was involved in the meet, and its best times were Levi Ash's 10th-place 21:03 and Emery Keys' 11th-place 21:11.
In girls' cross-country
➜ At Bement. Argenta-Oreana's Heidi Heldt dashed to the individual championship with a 3-mile time of 21 minutes, 14 seconds in a meet involving athletes from six teams. The Bombers were the only program to record a team score (43 points). A-O's Lily Leaks (fourth, 23:25) and Melyssa Hollon (sixth, 23:52) were the next-best finishers for that team. Tri-County was led by Matilda Larsen (third, 23:01), host Cerro Gordo/Bement by Gabby Block (seventh, 25:43) and Sullivan by Bella Harden (ninth, 26:03).
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. St. Joseph-Ogden dispatched host Schlarman 7-2 at Danville Tennis Center behind five singles victories and two doubles triumphs. The Spartans' top singles showings were from Angie Chahine at No. 6 (8-0 win) and Allison Kearney at No. 5 (8-2 win). The Hilltoppers' Maya Jenney won at No. 1 singles (8-0) and teamed with Caroline Bogen for an 8-5 No. 1 doubles success.
➜ At Gibson City. The host Falcons picked up a 4-1 win against Pontiac when Katie Steidinger and Audrey Iverson swept the singles action, winning 8-4 at No. 1 and 8-1 at No. 2, respectively. Lexi Darbutt, Katelynn Shockey, Emily Hood and Julianne Sancken were doubles winners for GCMS.
➜ At Urbana. St. Thomas More had the upper hand in singles play, and doubles action was wiped out by the rain in the Sabers’ 4-2 win against Urbana at Blair Park. St. Thomas More’s Maddy Swisher didn’t drop a single game in her 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, and neither did Sophie Vavrik in her 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 6 singles. Jacie Owens had Urbana’s best win, taking home the 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles.
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Danville. Champaign Central almost made it a clean sweep, winning 11 of 12 events to top host Danville 106-50 in a Big 12 dual meet. The Maroons had a pair of double event winners. Babette Bradley had decisive victories in both the 200-yard freestyle with a winning time of 2 minutes, 2.24 seconds and 100-yard butterfly in 1:05.09. Olivia Terry also won twice for Central with a time of 1:00.37 to win the 100-yard freestyle and 1:15.30 to take first in the 100-yard breaststroke. Natalie Porter won Danville’s only event, finishing first in the 200-yard individual medley in 1:22.79, which was more than one minute faster than her closest competitor.
➜ At Urbana. Urbana’s Honora Hoey made sure the Tigers weren’t shut out of first-place finishes in their Big 12 dual meet against Normal West, but her lone victory still made it a 139-46 win for the Wildcats. Hoey took first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 22.92 seconds.