In volleyball
Arthur Christian School 2, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 0. Arthur Christian (10-0) picked up a win over Tri-City (25-11, 25-14) for its 10th consecutive win. Ava Yoder had 15 kills, Keisha Miller had 19 assists and 10 digs, and Liana Kauffman had 11 digs for the Conquering Riders.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Danville 1. BHRA (2-1) picked up a 25-19, 17-25, 25-12 win over Danville (1-1). Sophia Rome and Ella McFarland each bagged five kills for the Blue Devils, while McFarland dished out six assists and Aubrey Peters added seven assists. Audriana Alvarez had 10 digs for Danville while Emmalee Trover had eight assists and Aleeya Rudy had six kills.
Blue Ridge 2, Greenview 0. Blue Ridge (8-0) picked up its eighth straight win to start the season, defeating Greenview in straight sets (25-7, 25-18). Alexis White had 16 serve points, 13 digs and seven aces for the Knights. Gracie Shaffer had 14 assists and four kills.
Heritage 2, Oakwood 1. Heritage (2-2) picked up a win over Oakwood, coming from behind after dropping the first set (22-25, 25-18, 25-22). Mary Roland had 29 assists and nine digs for the Hawks, Kiley Knoll had 11 kills and nine digs, and Adena Paul had nine kills, six aces and two blocks.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Urbana 0. The Bulldogs (2-0) picked up their second straight win to start the season, beating Urbana (0-2) in straight sets (25-12, 25-13). Avery Allen led M-S with nine kills, three digs and three aces, while Haylie Orton had six kills and an ace. Sammi Christman had three kills, two digs and a block for Urbana while Rowen Grison Sullivan had four assists and three digs.
Meridian 2, Monticello 1. Meridian picked up a three-set win over Monticello (25-22, 12-25, 25-22). Alayna Schultz had nine kills for Monticello (2-1), while Hannah Swanson had seven kills and two blocks.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. PBL picked up a win over Ford County rival GCMS in straight sets (25-16, 25-23) to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Panthers were led by Addison Oyer’s 13 kills and 17 digs, Aubrey Busboom’s 21 assists and eight digs, Carly Mutchmore’s 11 digs and Bailey Bruns’ six kills. Madison McCreary had 19 digs and three assists for the Falcons (2-3), while Natalie DeSchepper had 11 digs and Korah Palumbo had 15 digs, two aces and a kill.
Salt Fork 2, Judah Christian 1. Judah Christian (4-2) dropped its match in three sets to Salt Fork (27-29, 25-20, 26-28). Abi Tapuaiga and Maggie Pritts had 13 kills each for Judah Christian. Tapuaiga had 10 digs, four aces and a block, while Pritts had 12 digs and an ace. The Tribe’s Klementine Davis had 16 assists, Ella Carder had 20 assists and Emma Schultz had 16 assists.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Cissna Park 0. SJ-O (5-0) won its fifth straight match in straight sets (25-8, 25-16) over Cissna Park (3-2). Kennedi Burnett led the Spartans with 10 aces, eight digs and seven kills. Becca Steinbach had 12 assists and six digs. Mikayla Knake had eight digs and six assists for Cissna Park.
Tri-County 2, Casey-Westfield 0. Tri-County (2-1) picked up a win over Casey-Westfield in straight sets (25-23, 25-18). Megan Houlihan led Tri-County with 20 assists. Bella Dudley had seven kills, two digs and a block. Josie Armstrong and Caroline Smith had five kills each.
Tuscola 2, Villa Grove 0. Tuscola improved to 3-1 on the season with a win in straight sets over Villa Grove (25-21, 25-16). Kerri Pierce had 18 assists with six digs for Tuscola. Amelia Bosch had 11 kills and Kate Dean had 10 kills. Villa Grove was led by Vanessa Wright and Maci Clodfelder with four kills each and evened its season record at 3-3.
Unity 2, Champaign Central 0. Unity improved to 4-0 on the season with a win in straight sets over Champaign Central (25-20, 25-21). Emma Bleecher had seven kills and nine digs while Taylor Henry had seven digs for the Rockets. Meg Rossow had six kills and four blocks for Central, while Sydnie Williams had seven skills and Bri Beckler had six kills.
In boys’ soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. BHRA (2-2) got a pair of goals from Hayden Rice and a goal each from Ethan Tutwiler and Liam Oxendine in a win over G-RF/W (1-2). Eli Davis had 14 saves for the Buffaloes in defeat.
Champaign Central 9, Uni High 2. Cooper Carson and Kyle Johnson each recorded hat tricks for Champaign Central in a lopsided win. Matthew Winterbottom, Christian Squire and Shaffer Bauer had one goal each for the Maroons (2-0), while Diego Zarco, Isaac Fisher and Axel Baldwin each had two assists. Arjun Kala had 13 saves for Uni High (3-1) in the loss, while Noah La Nave had a pair of goals.
Clifton Central 6, Watseka 2. Narciso Solorzano scored a pair of goals for Watseka (1-4) in a loss to Clifton Central.
Hoopeston Area 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. Hoopeston Area (4-0-1) got a trio of goals from Isaias Diaz, Talen Gredy and Kayden Wallace in its win over O/SF (2-3). Gredy has a team-leading seven goals on the season. Grant Powell scored the lone goal for the Comets.
Iroquois West 6, Schlarman 0. Iroquois West (3-1) got a pair of goals each from from Santiago Andrade, Jimmy Andrade and Mario Andrade to beat Schlarman (0-4).
Mahomet-Seymour 4, Mt. Zion 0. M-S improved to 3-1 on the season with a win over Mt. Zion as Keagon Ashby posted his second consecutive shutout.
Monticello 1, Arthur Christian School 0. Monticello (4-0-1) picked up a narrow win over Arthur Christian (0-2) thanks to a goal from Jack Tanner and three saves from Evan Henrard. Caden Henry had nine saves for Arthur Christian.
Olympia 6, Blue Ridge 2. Hank Mitchell scored a pair of goals for Blue Ridge in a loss to Olympia. Dylan Coffee had nine saves for the Knights (1-3).
St. Thomas More 3, Centennial 1. Martin Mondala, Daniel Messeh and Blake Staab each scored a goal for St. Thomas More to give the Sabers (4-0) a victory over Centennial (0-1). The Chargers' goal was scored by Adam Adham and assisted by Andrew Salgado, and Centennial keeper Kenny Mayele stopped a penalty kick.
Urbana 13, Rantoul 0. Urbana (1-0) opened its season with a dominant win over Rantoul (1-2), scoring seven goals in the first half and six in the second. Deniz Schlieker scored three goals and both Jackson Gilbert and Kevin Perez-Briseno scored two. Jackson Kirkland, Grant Koplinski, Chico Wilson, Chase Mandra, Marcus De Los Angeles and Sinan Sehitoglu each scored one goal.
In boys’ golf
At Danville. Salt Fork (197) picked up a match win over Westville (280) and Chrisman (no team score) at Harrison Park Golf Course thanks to medalist honors from Carter Ridge (47). Salt Fork’s Brant Hackman (48) finished second overall. Salt Fork’s Hunter Wantland (50) finished third. Westville was led by Ty Williamson’s 56, and Chrisman was paced by Kendall Tevebaugh’s 72.
At Loda. Iroquois West (187) picked up a match win over Fisher (216), Cissna Park (234) and Buckley Christ Lutheran (264) at Lakeview Country Club. Iroquois West’s Kyler Meents and Damon Fowler earned co-medalist honors, each shooting 46. Iroquois West’s Kamden Kimmel (47) finished third overall. Fisher’s Jacob Reynolds (51), Cissna Park’s Luke Petry (52) and Christ Lutheran’s Gavin Spitz (60) were the top finishers for their respective teams.
At Rantoul. Prairie Central earned a 174-184 match win over Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Brookhill Golf Course. Carson Friedman (39) earned medalist honors for Prairie Central, while Isaiah Adams shot a 44 and Connor Gibson shot a 45.
At Rantoul. St. Joseph-Ogden fended off Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 188-215 in a dual at Willow Pond Golf Course. The Spartans' Jacob Kern was medalist with a 44, 3 strokes ahead of teammates Maddux Carter and Jack Robertson (47 each). The Blue Devils were paced by matching 48s from Leighton Meeker and Nick Garmon.
At Tuscola. Maroa-Forsyth (163) picked up a match win over Tuscola (214), Villa Grove (220), Hoopeston Area (223) and Meridian (229) at Ironhorse Golf Club. Maroa-Forsyth’s Tyler Davis earned medalist honors, shooting 36. Brayden Gough led Tuscola, shooting 45. Hoopeston Area was led by Payton Armstrong's 48 and Wyatt Eisenmann's 53.
In girls’ golf
At Mattoon. Mattoon (193) picked up a match win over Champaign Central (220) at Meadowview Golf Course in a match also involving athletes from Centennial and Decatur Eisenhower. Reese Phillips and Addison Jones each shot 51 for Champaign Central. Centennial received a 66 from Avery Loschen.
At Monticello. Mahomet-Seymour (202) won the team’s match against Monticello (239) and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley Loda (245) at Monticello Golf Club. Mahomet-Seymour’s Ainsley Winters won medalist honors (47). Monticello’s Tori Taylor (49) placed second. Mahomet -Seymour’s Kayla McKinney (50) placed third overall.
At Tuscola. Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus and Marley Good both shot 53 to finish first among individuals from Tuscola, Villa Grove, Hoopeston Area and Meridian. Taylor Page (63) led Hoopeston Area, while Villa Grove’s Olivia Jones (65) was the top individual for her team.
In girls’ tennis
At Urbana. St. Thomas More picked up an 8-1 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Atkins Tennis Center. Maddy Swisher (No. 1 singles), Audrey Horn (No. 2 singles), Nora Kelley (No. 3 singles), Emma Graham (No. 4 singles) and Sophie Vavrik (No. 5 singles) picked up singles wins for St. Thomas More. Swisher and Vavrik (No. 1 doubles) and Horn and Kelley (No. 2 doubles) picked up doubles wins for the Sabers. GCMS picked up a win at No. 6 singles (Norah LaMontagnue).
At Urbana. Host Urbana picked up a 6-3 win over St. Joseph-Ogden at Blair Park. Jacie Owens (No. 2 singles), Myra Stevens (No. 3 singles), Alisa Tangmunarunkit (No. 5 singles), Matika Pounginjai (No. 6 singles) and the pairing of Stevens and Eisla Madigan (No. 2 doubles) earned wins for the Tigers. Abbey Dow (No. 1 singles), Allison Kearney (No. 4 singles) and the pairing of Hope Rajlich and Kelsey Martlage (No. 1 doubles) earned wins for SJ-O.
In girls’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Host Champaign Central took the dual meet against Charleston 125-58 at Unit 4 Pool. Champaign Central won the 1-meter diving (Annabelle Price), 200-yard medley relay (Olivia Terry, Babette Bradley, Caroline Hartmann, Laura Taylor), 200 freestyle (Samantha Cook), 100 freestyle (Bradley), 500 freestyle (Taylor), 200 freestyle relay (Brianna Freeburg, Olivia Dempsey, Bradley, Cook), 100 backstroke (Terry), 100 breaststroke (Bradley) and 400 freestyle relay (Cook, Hartmann, Emily Hettinger, Taylor).
At Urbana. Centennial won its meet with Urbana 111-74 at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. Centennial won the 200-yard medley relay (Elise Maurer, Annika Scott, Marin McAndrew, Lexie Seten), the 200 freestyle (Maurer), the 200 individual medley (McAndrew), the 50 freestyle (Ava Bernacchi), 1-meter diving (Brooke Gardner), the 100 butterfly (Seten), the 500 freestyle (Bernacchi), the 200 relay (Maurer, Maya Favila, Bernacchi, Lin Gilbertz), the 100 backstroke (McAndrew) and the 400 freestyle relay (McAndrew, Seten, Gilbertz, Bernacchi). Urbana’s Gwen MacDougall won the 100 freestyle, and Elena Poulosky took first in the 100 breaststroke.