In girls’ soccer
CLASS 2A REGIONAL
➜ Urbana 2, Bloomington 1. A regional semifinal match in Bloomington saw both teams end regulation without a goal before they came fast and furious, with Urbana’s Emma Fristoe tallying one she’ll never forget. Bloomington took a 1-0 lead in the first 10-minute overtime period before an unassisted goal from Urbana’s Cassie McQueen knotted the score at 1. The score remained that way after the second overtime period, setting up a shootout. Rowen Grison Sullivan made two saves for the Tigers, while teammates McQueen and Hannah Null scored to knot the shootout at 2 before Fristoe buried the last goal to send the sixth-seeded Tigers (3-11) into Friday’s regional championship match at No. 2 Champaign Central.
➜ Danville 4, Lincoln 3. A back-and-forth regional semifinal match in Lincoln ended in the Vikings’ favor thanks to the scoring prowess of Lily Kelly. Kelly scored the game-winner late in the second overtime, lifting fifth-seeded Danville (5-7-1) past the Railsplitters and into Friday’s regional championship match at top-seeded Mahomet-Seymour. It was one of three goals in the match for Kelly as Natalie Porter registered the other goal for Danville. Aniya Parker finished with 12 saves in the postseason win.
In baseball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5, Villa Grove/Heritage 4. The host Knights (10-9) used two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overcome the Hawks (8-10) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game. Logan Brough's two hits, two walks and two RBI keyed the ALAH attack, and Clay Seal added two hits, one walk and an RBI. Noah Davison's two hits and two RBI fronted VG/H’s output.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, Hoopeston Area 1. A five-run first inning helped the host Buffaloes end a three-game losing streak with a Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Justice Arthur (2 for 4), Cale Steinbaugh (1 for 2) and Trenton Ryan (1 for 3) each drove in a run for G-RF/C (6-7), while Cole Webster added two hits. Steinbaugh threw a complete game, scattering six hits and striking out six. Mason Rush went 2 for 3 and Derek Drayer drove in the lone run for the Cornjerkers (3-15).
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18, Ridgeview 4. The visiting Falcons scored at least three runs in four innings en route to a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Mason Kutemeier went 3 for 5 with five RBI for GCMS (7-9), while Nathan Kallal (2 for 5, three RBI) and Ethan Garard (2 for 4, three RBI) also delivered timely hits. Braden Roesch (2 for 3, two RBI) and Hunter Brewer (1 for 3, five runs scored, RBI, three stolen bases) chipped in, as well.
➜ LeRoy 10, Lexington 0. The host Panthers scored seven runs in the second inning to take control and cruise to the six-inning HOIC win. Mason Buckles picked up the win for LeRoy (19-6), throwing four innings and only allowing one hit. Carson Houser led the Panthers with two hits and two RBI.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Urbana 1. The host Bulldogs cruised to their third straight win, accomplishing this nonconference victory in five innings. Chase Wagers went 2 for 2 with two RBI and two runs scored for M-S (13-10), while Zac Carr (2 for 3, three RBI), Nate McFall (3 for 4, RBI), Andrew Norman (3 for 4) and Blake Wolters (2 for 4, RBI) all contributed to the Bulldogs’ 15-hit performance. Charles Mandra went 1 for 2 and drove in the lone run for the Tigers (3-16).
➜ Manteo 17, Milford 1. The visiting Bearcats had no answer for the Panthers in a four-inning nonconference loss that saw Manteno lead 13-0 after the first inning. Luke McCabe and Aaron Banning each went 1 for 2 for Milford (10-6).
➜ Mattoon 4, Champaign Central 2. Aggressive base-running from Kendall Crawford allowed the host Maroons to send the nonconference game at Spalding Park into extra innings tied at 2, but the Green Wave responded with two runs in the top of the eighth to earn the win. Crawford walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh with Central (20-9) trailing 2-1, stole second base, advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a sacrifice fly from Mitchell Crompton. Ben Dickerson went 2 for 4 with a solo home run to pace Central’s offense.
➜ Monticello 2, Pontiac 0. Jake Edmondson hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, supplying all the offense the Sages (13-5) would need in securing their ninth consecutive win. Joey Sprinkle added a double for Monticello, which limited Pontiac to only one hit.
➜ Oakwood 4, Mt. Pulaski 2. The visiting Comets (13-9) — who own two wins over Centennial and single victories over Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana this season — stunned a 16-0 Mt. Pulaski team in nonconference action. Isaiah Ruch's pitching was a big reason why, as he struck out eight and scattered four hits across six innings before Josh Young pitched a perfect seventh to notch the save. Young, Matthew Miller and Dylan Bensyl each drove in a run, with Bensyl the lone Oakwood player to swat two hits.
➜ Prairie Central 5, Olympia 4. The Hawks ended a 12-game losing skid with an Illini Prairie Conference home win. Tyler Trachsel (2 for 3, two RBI), Nate Reed (2 for 3, RBI) and Lyndon Whitfill (2 for 4, RBI) each had key hits for Prairie Central (2-12).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Chillicothe IVC 7. SJ-O inched closer to the 30-win mark and capped off a perfect 14-0 mark in IPC play with a 10-inning road victory against the Grey Ghosts. SJ-O scored six runs in the top of the 10th, with Tyler Altenbaumer and Isaiah Immke each delivering two-run singles in the inning. Altenbaumer finished with three RBI, while Immke (3 for 5), Coby Miller (3 for 6, RBI) and Keaton Nolan (3 for 6, RBI) also came up with clutch hits as the Spartans ran their win streak to 17 games.
➜ St. Teresa 9, Tuscola 4. The host Warriors (10-7) had their win streak end at four thanks to a Central Illinois Conference foe. St. Teresa led 4-3 through one inning, but only the Bulldogs could maintain that offense throughout. Colton Musgrave homered and scored twice for Tuscola, which added two hits from Cole Cunningham and two walks from Dalton Addis.
➜ St. Thomas More 6, Unity 2. Matt Delorenzo cracked a two-run homer for the visiting Sabers (8-12), who split a two-game IPC series with the Rockets (13-7). Delorenzo scored two runs for STM, which took in two hits from Adam Price and Patrick Quarnstrom. The pitching quartet of Delorenzo, Blake Staab, Cooper Hannagan and Dawson Magrini allowed just four hits, as well. Dillon Rutledge and Damian Knoll each had an RBI for Unity.
➜ Shelbyville 15, Clinton 0. The visiting Maroons (3-10) only managed two hits and couldn’t slow down Shelbyville in a four-inning CIC setback.
In softball
➜ Arcola 7, Cumberland 6. A thrilling Lincoln Prairie Conference game ended with the host Purple Riders celebrating a walk-off win after 11 innings. KayLee Hohlbauch supplied the heroics with a one-out triple to score Avery Kessler for the game-winning run. Hohlbauch (2 for 5, two RBI) and Keira Hohlbauch (3 for 4, three RBI) each hit home runs for Arcola (11-8), with Keira Hohlbauch’s two-out solo home run in the bottom of the ninth tying the game at 6. She also finished with two triples, while Makenzie Thomas went 3 for 5.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 15, Heritage 0. Tulsa signee Makenzie Brown threw a perfect game against the Hawks (0-11), striking out all 12 batters she faced in leading the host Knights to an LPC win. Alisha Frederick and Charley Condill each hit home runs for ALAH (16-3) in its 12th straight win. Frederick finished 3 for 3 with three RBI and Condill went 2 for 2 with two RBI.
➜ Blue Ridge 11, Villa Grove 8. A high-scoring LPC game ended up with the visiting Knights leaving Villa Grove with a solid win. Ashlyn Voyles went 2 for 4 with six RBI to spark Blue Ridge (12-4), while teammates Sydnee Evans (2 for 3, RBI), Lexi Young (2 for 5, RBI) and Avery Place (2 for 5) complemented Voyles' standout performance. Alison Pangburn went 2 for 4 with three RBI out of the lead-off spot for the Blue Devils (11-13), while Maci Clodfelder was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Addy Fisher drove in a run to go along with reaching base in four plate appearances.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11, Hoopeston Area 1. Claire Renaker homered and drove in two runs for the host Buffaloes (5-9) in their five-inning Vermilion Valley Conference rout of the Cornjerkers. Makaelyn Lagacy's three RBI and two hits apiece from Lilli Hudson, Ashlyn Spesard and J’Lynn Waltz also support pitcher Bailee Whittaker, who struck out four in five innings of work.
➜ LeRoy 4, Lexington 1. Karlee Eastham continued to shine in the circle for the visiting Panthers (20-11), hurling a complete-game five-hitter during a Heart of Illinois Conference victory. The result secured a sixth consecutive 20-win season for LeRoy, whose Eastham recorded two hits and one RBI at the plate as well. Emily Bogema and Molly Buckles also had two hits, while Danielle Bogle, Callie Warlow and Abby Wood each knocked in a run.
➜ Pontiac 10, Monticello 0. A seven-run third inning doomed the visiting Sages (8-10) during their second Illini Prairie Conference loss to Pontiac in as many days, this one coming in five innings. Hannah Uebinger's two hits accounted for half of Monticello’s total on the day.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Chillicothe IVC 1. Shayne Immke's hot hitting continued for the visiting Spartans (26-7), who avenged an eight-inning loss to IVC the day prior by knocking off their IPC opponent this time. Immke went 4 for 4 with five stolen bases and two runs scored, and teammate Kennedy Hudson doubled in a run to further support Maggie Ward's complete-game five-hitter that included six strikeouts.
➜ Tremont 10, Fisher 0. The visiting Bunnies (5-10) were shut out in a five-inning HOIC game that concluded their regular season. Fisher’s lone hit came from Karsyn Burke, and Alexis Moore also drew a walk.
➜ Tuscola 15, St. Teresa 8. Isabelle Wilcox hit a home run and finished with two RBI as part of a high-powered offensive showing by the host Warriors in their first Central Illinois Conference win on Tuesday. Marley Good (2 for 2, two RBI), Kendyl Ring (2 for 4, three RBI, two stolen bases) and Taylor Musgrave (2 for 4, two RBI) all chipped in.
➜ Tuscola 10, Sullivan 0. Eastern Illinois signee Kaitlyn Reifsteck continued befuddling opponents and Tuscola continued its perfect season by cruising to a five-inning CIC win in its second game on Tuesday. Reifsteck struck out 13 in throwing a perfect game for the Warriors (21-0), who rattled off 12 hits. Wilcox (2 for 3, two RBI), Ella Boyer (2 for 3, RBI) and Ring (2 for 3, RBI) led the way.
➜ Watseka 8, Armstrong-Potomac 2. The host Warriors picked up the nonconference win behind the power hitting of Sydney McTaggart and Kennedy McTaggart. Sydney McTaggart went 1 for 3 with a home run and three RBI for Watseka (8-8), while Kennedy McTaggart went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI. Denley Heller went 2 for 3 and Laney Duden doubled to lead A-P (6-13).
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Highlighted by two first-place finishes from Kolton Knuffman, Monticello won the 10-team Illini Prairie Conference meet. Knuffman won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.09 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 42.37 as the Sages compiled 150 1/2 points to keep runner-up St. Joseph-Ogden (107) at bay. Jacob Tackett added a first-place in the 200 (22.88) for Monticello while he teammed up with Chris Brown, Hayden Graham and Peyton Scott on the victorious 400 relay (43.78).
Monticello also came up with a win in the 1,600 relay as Mick Wright, Ian Cherry, Ed Mitchell and Scott placed first in 3:40.37. Hayden Knott continued his superb spring for SJ-O by winning both throwing events, placing first in the shot put with a toss of 53 feet, 1/4 inches and in the discus with a distance of 168-2. Teammate Aidan McCorkle placed first as well in the 400 (51.76). Rantoul came in fifth with 82 points as Kejuan Caradine won the triple jump with a leap of 42-3 3/4. The Eagles also won the 800 relay, with Tayon Swift, Avontay Anderson, Gary Lawson and Caradine besting the field with a time of 1:33.91.
Unity, which finished sixth with 68 points, had two athletes win their respective events: Kyle Burgoni in the 100 (11.26) and Carson Kleparski in the pole vault (13-0). Seventh-place Prairie Central received a first-place finish from Dylan Bazzell in the high jump (6-0) and 10th-place St. Thomas More received a first-place finish from Cabott Craft in the long jump (21-01/2).
➜ At Catlin. Led by a dominant showing from Illinois commit CJ Shoaf, Mahomet-Seymour ran away with the team title at a seven-team meet hosed by Salt Fork. The Bulldogs compiled 124 points, outpacing runner-up Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (75) as Shoaf played a part in four first-place finishes for M-S. Shoaf took first in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches and won both the 100-meter hurdles (14.20 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (40.19). He also ran the anchor leg on the Bulldogs’ winning 1,600 relay (3:35.44) that also featured Deangelo Hughey, Jonah Singer and Nate Lundstrom.
Will Parrott added a first-place finish in the long jump (20-0 1/4) for M-S, while the Bulldogs also relied on first-place finishes in the 400 relay (45.48) from Skyler Yancy, Hughey, Tyler Lewis and Cole Marshall and the 3,200 relay (8:18.42) from Singer, Taylor Fan, Joseph Scheele and Kyle Nofziger. ALAH picked up wins in the 100 from Finnian Davison (11.74), in the 200 from Max Allen (23.14) in the 400 from Reggie Edmonds (53.46) and in the 3,200 from Layton Hall (10:24.12). Salt Fork placed third, with Garrett Taylor winning the shot put (48-2 3/4) and the discus (164-6).
In wrestling
➜ At Champaign. Prairie Central defeated host St. Thomas More 30-6 and knocked off Olympia 27-24 in a triangular. Braiden Travis and Connor Steidinger each collected two pins to lead the Hawks.
➜ At Chillicothe. Monticello beat Illini Prairie Conference foes St. Joseph-Ogden 66-6 and host Chillicothe IVC 60-18 in a triangular. Kaleb Reid at 170 pounds and Riley Jones at 220 each finished with two pins in the two wins, while teammates Garrett Wilkin at 138, Eli Bailey at 145, Cal Spence at 152 and Ethan Alexander at 182 also added pins. SJ-O also lost 30-12 to IVC, with Owen Birt winning twice by pin at 195 for the Spartans on the night.
➜ At Gibson City. Mahomet-Seymour improved to 20-0 on the season by beating El Paso-Gridley 60-12 and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 57-18. Caden Hatton won by pin at 106 pounds for M-S against EP-G, while teammates Logan Hillard at 138, Brennan Houser at 182, Mateo Casillas at 195, Daniel Renshaw at 220 and Colton Crowley at 285 each had a pin against GCMS/F. The host Falcons relied on two pins from Braylen Kean at 170 as GCMS/Fisher also beat El Paso-Gridley 47-28.
➜ At Rantoul. Unity cruised to two wins, beating Pontiac 75-6 and Rantoul 78-3. Ben Gavel at 145 pounds and Ryan Vasey at 195 each produced two pins for the Rockets, with teammates Emmitt Holt at 106, Nick Nosler at 182, Karson Richardson at 220 and Austin McDaniel at 285 also procuring pins.