In volleyball
➜ Arcola 2, Tri-County. Tri-County lost its second match in as many days with Tuesday’s 25-19, 25-22 home los to Arcola in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Brooke Baker put up five digs, three kills and two blocks for the Titans (5-4) in the loss.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 0. Armstrong-Potomac snapped a two-match losing streak and notched its Vermilion Valley Conference win of the season in Tuesday’s 25-12, 25-19 home win against Oakwood. Lily Jameson paced the Trojans (7-5-1) with 11 assists, three aces, three digs and two kills, and Ella Lund had seven aces and two kills.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Villa Grove 0. ALAH cruised to its third consecutive victory with a 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Villa Grove in Lincoln Prairie play. Alisha Frederick led the Knights (6-4) with 19 assists, five digs, three blocks and two aces, and Kaylee Schrock added seven kills, six blocks and two digs in the win.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Schlarman 0. BHRA (9-3) snapped a three-match losing streak with Tuesday’s 25-9, 25-20 road win at VVC rival Schlarman.
➜ Centennial 2, Peoria Manual 0. Centennial romped in its Big 12 Conference match with Manual, knocking off the Rams 25-3, 25-5 in Peoria. Riley Ries led the Chargers (3-10) with 13 aces and four kills and helped Centennial snap a five-match losing streak.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Peoria Central 0. Ella Prince shattered the Champaign Central record with 29 service points, including seven aces, in the Maroons’ 25-0, 25-5 sweep of Big 12 Conference rival Peoria Central on Tuesday night in Peoria. Meg Rossow had a team-high five kills for Central (7-6), and Bridget Cassaday led the defense with 10 digs.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Cissna Park had little trouble in its 25-14, 25-12 home win Tuesday and stayed unbeaten behind Mikayla Knake‘s 25-assist performance. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves (8-0) with 11 kills in the VVC win, and Morgan Sinn had a team-high seven digs.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Cerro Gordo/Bement couldn’t build off the momentum of Monday’s home win and lost on the road in Lincoln Prairie action 25-14, 25-16 in Decatur. Skye Tieman had 12 digs and one ace for the Broncos (5-5-1), and Ali Walker finished with seven kills and one ace.
➜ Fieldcrest 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. A solid defense effort from Madison McCreary with 10 digs and Sophia Ray‘s versatile contributions with five digs, four assists and three kills wasn’t enough for GCMS in a 25-9, 25-16 loss in Heart of Illinois Conference action.
➜ Flanagan-Cornell 2, Fisher 0. Ella Harseim led Fisher with 14 digs, Maylie Evans had eight assists and Cassandra Marry put down a team-high five kills, but the Bunnies (5-6) dropped Tuesday’s HOIC match 25-16, 25-17 in Flanagan.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Taylorville 0. Mahomet-Seymour remained unbeaten in Apollo Conference action with Tuesday’s 25-21, 25-21 home sweep of Taylorville. Avery Allen put up 13 kills and nine digs for the Bulldogs (13-2), Caylee Folken added 12 assists, nine digs and two aces and Elli Barker chipped in five kills.
➜ Milford 2, Westville 0. Milford ran its winning streak to three and stayed unbeaten in early Vermilion Valley Conference action with a 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Westville. Jahni Lavicka had 18 assists and seven digs for the Bearcats (6-2), and Anna McEwen put up a near double-double with nine kills and eight digs.
➜ Okaw Valley 2, Blue Ridge 0. Gracie Shaffer finished with 12 digs and seven assists and Alexis Wike had 11 digs and two kills, but Blue Ridge (11-5) couldn’t keep up with Okaw Valley in a 25-10, 25-23 Lincoln Prairie Conference home loss.
➜ Olympia 2, Prairie Central 0. Prairie Central battled after a tough first set, but the Hawks (9-9) fell 25-12, 29-27 to Olympia despite 17 digs from Gyllian Davies and four kills apiece rom Kerigan Fehr and Bella Merkarski.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tuscola 0. PBL snapped a three-match losing streak with Tuesday’s 25-18, 25-17 home win against Tuscola. Aubrey Busboom and Araya Stack split setting duties for the Panthers (5-3) with nine and eight assists, respectively, while Stack added four aces. Bailey Bruns also had five kills, four digs and three aces in the win. Emily Czerwonka led Tuscola (1-11) with five digs, three assists and two aces.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 2, Urbana 0. Urbana played for the first time in nearly two weeks Tuesday at Richwoods, and the Tigers couldn’t find their footing in a 25-4, 25-11 Big 12 Conference loss. Valentina Gonzalez had 10 digs for the Tigers (0-3), and Gwen Schiff added three kills and two digs.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Watseka 0. St. Thomas More’s winning streak hit six straight matches with Tuesday’s 25-19, 25-13 nonconference victory against Watseka on the Sabers’ home court. Julia Johnson put up 19 assists, eight kills and three aces for the Sabers (8-2), and Cassidy Monahan had eight kills and two blocks Christa Holohan had 11 assists and five digs for the Warriors (7-6), and Haylie Peck led the team with six kills.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0. A potent attack from Kendyl Hurt and Macie Russell led Salt Fork to a 29-27, 25-20 sweep of Hoopeston Area on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Hurt led the Storm (10-1) with 18 kills, and Russell chipped in 13. Kendall Cooley had a team-high 31 digs in the win, and Alexa Jamison added 27 assists.
➜ Sullivan 2, Monticello 1. Sullivan dropped the first set at home Tuesday to Monticello but rallied for the 17-25, 25-15, 26-24 nonconference win. Tessa Seely and Maddie Probus had six kills apiece for Sullivan (5-2). Sierrah Downey paced the Sages (8-6) with 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces, and Reece Patton finished with 14 assists.
In boys’ cross country➜ At Oakwood. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm freshman Seth Ellis won the Vermilion County meet Tuesday at Kickapoo State Park by nearly one minute, placing first in 18 minutes, 13.01 seconds during the three-mile course. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Josh Gernand was second in 19:12.88 and led the Blue Devils to a de facto county championship as the only team with enough runners to qualify for the title. Hoopeston Area freshman Eli Hasting was third in 19:50, BHRA freshman Utah Thomas ran 19:56.68 to finish fourth and Oakwood/Salt Fork senior Bryson Capansky placed fifth at 20:17.09.
In girls’ cross-country➜ At Oakwood. Oakwood/Salt Fork junior Macie Russell blitzed the field Tuesday at Kickapoo State Park and won the Vermilion County title with a time of 20 minutes, 52.30 seconds — just more than 2 minutes faster than her closest competitor. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Elleannah Hedgecock ran 22:54.32 to place second and lead the Blue Devils to the team title as the only full team. Hedgecock was joined in the top five by teammates Addie Hensold (24:21.98), Aleah Potter (24:23.52) and Reesey Labean (24:57.73).
In boys’ golf➜ At Eureka. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Ryan Carley finished just two strokes off the lead with his 4-over 38 but placed seventh in a competitive Birdhouse Open at Kaufman Park Golf Course. The Falcons finished third as a team behind Peoria Christian and Fieldcrest. Carter Eichelberger‘s 42 was GCMS’s second best score.
➜ At Loda. Milford’s Payton Harwood carded a 41 on Tuesday at Lakeview Country Club to earn medalist honors and lead the Bearcats to the team win against Buckley Christ Lutheran and Cissna Park. Gavin Spitz‘s 47 led Christ Lutheran, and Dalton McWethy shot a 51 for Cissna Park.
➜ At Morris. Prairie Central’s Carson Friedman shot a 38 to place first overall and lead the Hawks to a 25-stroke victory against Seneca at Nettle Creek Country Club. Teagan Quinn made it a 1-2 sweep at the top of the leaderboard for Prairie Central, finishing two strokes behind Friedman with a 40.
➜ At Paris. Amelia Birge shot a 50 to lead Salt Fork on Tuesday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course, but the Storm finished third as a team behind host Paris and Marshall. Westville was fourth in the team standings, with Ty Williamson (52) pacing the Tigers.
In girls’ golf➜ At Le Roy. Prairie Central shot a 7-under 65 as a team to place first in the nine-team Le Roy Scramble Invite at Le Roy Country Club.
➜ At Mattoon. Ainsley Winter‘s 44 and runner-up individual finish wasn’t enough for Mahomet-Seymour, as the Bulldogs lost Tuesday’s match to Mattoon by 13 strokes at Meadowview Golf Course.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana 8, Macon Meridian 2. Austin Stoner‘s four goals would have been enough for Argenta-Oreana on Tuesday, but the Bombers (7-5) added four more in the blowout win. Rylan Lawson scored and assisted on three other goals for Argenta-Oreana, which won its fifth straight match.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 7, Unity 0. Unity goalkeeper Cole Saunders made 24 saves Tuesday against Illini Prairie Conference rivals Central Catholic, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Saints’ onslaught. The loss marked a third straight for the Rockets (2-6).
➜ Danville First Baptist 1, Arthur Christian 0. Arthur Christian’s losing streak hit three consecutive matches with Tuesday’s home loss to First Baptist, as the Conquering Riders dropped to 5-9 on the season.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 5, Watseka 2. A second half rally from Watseka cost G-RF/W its early lead, but the Buffaloes (5-4-1) had the answer in securing their third straight victory. Wes Curry led G-RF/W with two second half goals, and Luke Barney and Nathan Blue both had one goal and one assist in the win. Jack Combes and Marciano Solorzano scored for the Warriors (5-5).
➜ Iroquois West 5, Hoopeston Area 2. A three-goal cushion for Iroquois West at halftime was enough to fend off Hoopeston Area’s late rally in Tuesday’s home win for the Raiders (5-8). Julian Melgoza‘s hat trick led the way for Iroquois West, and Miguel Iturri had one goal and one assist. Owen Root had one goal and one assist for the Cornjerkers (7-5-1).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Mattoon 1. Four first-half goals and four more after the break propelled Mahomet-Seymour to a blowout win in Tuesday’s Apollo Conference home match against Mattoon. Nolan Wheeler scored four goals for the Bulldogs (7-2-1), and Isaac Warren finished with a team-high four assists.
➜ Monticello 7, Rantoul 0. Cohen Neighbors scored Monticello’s first two goals Tuesday against Rantoul and also the last two before halftime to send the Sages (10-1) to a blowout win in Illini prairie Conference action. Biniam Lienhart hadded two goals for Monticello, and Tucker Williamson finished with a team-high three assists.
➜ Normal Community 1, Urbana 0. Urbana goalkeeper Tyler Marcum made nine saves, but Normal was able to sneak one past him and top the Tigers (6-2-1) in a tight Big 12 Conference showdown.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Oakwood/Salt Fork goalkeeper Joshua Ruch broke his own school record with his 10th shutout Tuesday. Ruch finished with seven saves for the clean sheet. Reef Pacot led the Comets (11-2-1) with two goals, and Grant Powell had one goal and two assists. BHRA goalkeeper Kaleb Such made nine saves in the loss for the Blue Devils (3-6-1).
In girls’ swimming
➜ At Charleston. Champaign Central came out on top in Tuesday’s double dual meet, beating Urbana 133-41 and Charleston 142-25. Urbana also beat the host Trojans 114-47. Central’s dominance came in winning 11 of 12 events, including all three relay races. Samantha Cook was a double individual event winner for the Maroons, placing first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 31.04 seconds and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:52.50. Laura Taylor also won two individual events for the Maroons with victories in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.47 seconds and 100-yard freestyle in 57.42 seconds.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Urbana split with Normal West in singles action Tuesday at Blair Park, but a doubles advantage for the Tigers lifted them to a 5-4 victory in Big 12 Conference action. Eisla Madigan and Matika Pounginjai won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles for the Tigers. Madigan also posted a come-from-behind 1-6, 6-1, 10-8 victory at No. 4 singles. Alisa Tangmunarunkit and Luna Morales delivered a 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles to help Urbana to the win.
SCOTT RICHEY