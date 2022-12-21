Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
➜ Westville 67, Hoopeston Area 64. It took four overtime periods for Westville (7-3) to down Hoopeston Area (6-7) and clinch fifth place in the Watseka Holiday Tournament. Anthony Zamora scored a game-high 34 points and also snagged 10 rebounds, and Kendrick Sigerill chipped in 14 points for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Iroquois West 44, Watseka 27. Cannon Leonard and Sam McMillian earned all-tournament team honors after the Raiders (8-3) clinched third place in convincing fashion. Leonard led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds, Kyler Meents added 12 points and McMillian chipped in eight points for Iroquois West, while Dane Martin paced Watseka (6-7) with seven points.
Nontournament
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 52. Brett Meidel scored 16 points, Ayden Ingram added 12 points and Micah Stanford chipped in 10 points to power the host Blue Devils (9-1) past the Spartans (6-1) in nonconference play. Fourteen of Meidel’s points came in the final three quarters as BHRA erased a 12-4 deficit after the first eight minutes of play.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 63, Fisher 32. The Broncos (8-6) finished the first quarter on a 24-2 run and didn’t look back as they claimed a nonconference win over the Bunnies (2-9) on Tuesday. Tyson Moore exploded for 28 points to pace CG/B. while Fisher was led by Drayton Lutz’s eight-point, five-rebound performance and Sid Pfoff added eight points and three boards.
➜ Decatur Eisenhower 52, Champaign Central 36. Despite 18 points from Chris Bush and eight points from Axel Baldwin, the Maroons (1-6) suffered a road setback in nonconference play.
➜ Monticello 37, Warrensburg-Latham 28. Drew Sheppard set career highs in points (20) and rebounds (12) as his double-double lifted the host Sages (5-4) past the Cardinals in nonconference play. Trey Welter’s nine rebounds were also a career best, and Monticello’s defense held Warrensburg-Latham to just 10 makes on 37 field-goal attempts.
➜ Rantoul 65, Mattoon 51. Connor Smith scored 22 points, Kyrin Martin dropped in 19 points and Jacksen Adkins contributed 17 points to help the host Eagles (3-6) fly past the Green Wave in nonconference play.
➜ Salt Fork 61, Chrisman 37. The Storm (9-0) powered past the Cardinals (4-8) thanks to 23 points from Garrett Taylor and 21 points from Blake Norton. Chrisman was paced by Colton Brazelton’s 10-point performance, but Salt Fork wrested control of the game early to the tune of a 33-12 halftime lead.
➜ Tri-Valley 49, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37. Despite 11 points from Jeremiah Ager and 10 points from Keegan Busboom, the Vikings handed the Panthers (2-9) a nonconference loss in Downs.
➜ Tuscola 63, Arcola 39. Thirteen points and nine rebounds from Jordan Quinn and 12 points from Parker James led to Tuscola (10-1) downing Arcola (3-6) in a basketball renewal of the Cola Wars. The host Warriors held the Purple Riders — who were paced by Jackson Miller’s 19-point outing — to just four points in the fourth quarter to pull away from what was a 54-39 lead at the start of the period.
➜ Unity 50, Paris 32. Henry Thomas led all scorers with 16 points and lifted the Rockets (5-4) to a comfortable home win in nonconference play. Dalton O’Neil contributed 12 points to cement the result for Unity.
In girls’ basketball
Meridian Holiday Express Tournament (at Macon)
➜ Le Roy 62, Meridian 46. Dual 19-point outings from Molly Buckles and Natalie Loy helped the Panthers (10-6) cruise past the Hawks, who were outscored 28-17 in the first half.
Ottawa Holiday Tournament
➜ Prairie Central 42, Newark 30. Mariya Sisco was clutch on both ends of the floor, dropping 14 points and snagging four steals to key the Hawks’ pool-play win over the Norsemen. Sisco also pulled down eight rebounds, as did Lucy Whitfill and Carmen Gradberg. Prairie Central (9-4) will face Metamora on Wednesday night in tournament play.
Nontournament
➜ Hoopeston Area 61, Clifton Central 49. The Cornjerkers (7-7) went on the road and earned a nonconference win over the Comets on the strength of 18 points from Brylie Cox in addition to 12 points apiece from Lacie Breymeyer and Claire Dixon.
➜ Oakwood 38, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30. Nikita Taylor scored nine points, Addie Wright added eight points and Kalie Tilson chipped in seven points to key a comfortable win for the host Comets (7-6). Emily Robidoux led the way for the Panthers (8-3) with 15 points.
Tri-County 58, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 43. Josie Armstrong poured in 24 points and Thaylee Barry added 18 points to help the Titans (10-4) vanquish the Bobcats in a nonconference road win.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central earned a 115-33 win over Big 12 opponent Danville at Unit 4 Pool thanks to Jackson Dillow’s triumphs in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.31) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.19) in addition to Josh Lee’s wins in the 200 freestyle (2:00.65) and the 100 butterfly (59.73).