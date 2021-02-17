FLANAGAN — The 1-2 punch of Max Buckles and Logan Petersen on offense helped LeRoy boys' basketball to a 61-52 road triumph versus Flanagan-Cornell in Heart of Illinois Conference action on Tuesday.
Buckles produced 18 points and Petersen contributed 16 points for the Panthers (6-0), who also earned 11 points from Nate Perry.
LeRoy girls roll. Tiffany Bargmann sank three shots from beyond the arc among her 17 points to push visiting LeRoy girls' basketball to a 64-27 win over Flanagan-Cornell in HOIC play.
Nine different players netted at least two points for the Panthers (2-3), who received 11 points from Emerson Tarr and 10 points from Callie Warlow.
Bunnie boys stumped. Carson Brozenec poured in 20 points for host Fisher boys' basketball, but Fieldcrest still earned an 83-45 win in an HOIC event.
Jake Cochran's 13 points and six rebounds served as the next-best stat line for the Bunnies (1-5).
Fisher girls falter. Kallie Evans' nine points paced Fisher girls' basketball offensively during a 55-32 home loss to Fieldcrest in HOIC play.
Kloe Bishop contributed five points to the Bunnies (1-5) in defeat.