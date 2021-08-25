In volleyball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Cissna Park 2, Fisher 1. Cissna Park bounced back from a first-set loss to beat Fisher 20-25, 25-18, 25-22. Mikayla Knake had 26 assists for Cissna Park, while Emma Morrical had 12 kills and Morgan Sinn had 11 digs. Cassandra Marry led Fisher with seven kills and three blocks. Jaedyn Fitzgerald had 15 assists for the Bunnies, while Ella Harseim had six digs.
➜ Fisher 2, Grant Park 0. Fisher (1-1) picked up a win in straight sets — 25-23, 25-21 — over Grant Park. Kallie Evans led the Bunnies with five digs and four kills.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Grant Park 0. Cissna Park picked up a win in straight sets — 25-15, 25-16 — over Grant Park. Knake led the Timberwolves (2-0) with 18 assists, while Morrical had eight kills and Sinn had six aces and four digs.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Decatur Lutheran 1. Arthur Christian bounced back from a first-set loss to pick up a win over Decatur Lutheran — 24-26, 25-15, 26-24. Ava Yoder had 14 kills, 14 digs and six blocks for Arthur Christian. Keisha Miller had 34 assists and 15 digs, while Halie Rhoades had 16 digs and 13 kills.
➜ Donovan 2, Iroquois West 0. Donovan (1-1) defeated Iroquois West (0-2) in three sets — 25-21, 23-25, 25-21. Shea Small had seven aces and four kills for IW in the loss, while Maggie Thorne had three digs and two aces.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Hoopeston Area 0. PBL (2-0) picked up a win in straight sets — 25-17, 25-19 — over Hoopeston Area (1-1) thanks to a big night from Aubrey Busboom — 23 assists, four kills, two digs and a block. Addison Oyer had seven kills, two digs and an ace, while Bailey Bruns had six kills, three digs, two aces, two blocks and an assist.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The Sabers (1-0) opened their season with a win in straight sets — 25-11, 25-13 — over Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-2). Mallory Monahan, Erin Henkel, Camille Breen and Julia Johnson had four kills each, while Caroline Kerr had 15 assists. Addison Spesard had seven digs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Gentry Howard had two kills.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Uni High 0. Salt Fork (1-0) picked up a win over Uni in straight sets — 25-18, 25-17 — thanks to seven kills and a pair of aces from Olivia Birge.
➜ Tuscola 2, Tri-County 0. Tuscola (2-0) picked up a tightly-contested win over Tri-County (1-1) in straight sets — 21-25, 23-25. Amelia Bosch had 15 kills for Tuscola, while Kerri Pierce had 27 assists, eight digs, a block and an ace. Megan Houlihan had 20 assists for Tri-County. Brooke Baker led the Titans with eight kills and five digs. Bella Dudley had six kills, two blocks, two digs and an ace in the loss.
➜ Unity 2, LeRoy 0. The Rockets (2-0) picked up a win in straight sets — 25-8, 25-18 — thanks to eight kills from Emma Bleecher and 32 assists from Maddie Reed.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Monticello 2. Biniam Leinhart started the scoring for Monticello (1-0-1) in the first half, but Dylan Ginalick scored the equalizer for Fisher/GCMS (1-0-1) in the first minute of the second half. Isaiah Johnson put Fisher/GCMS ahead, before Monticello’s Cohen Neighbors scored the final goal of the match to tie the score.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville (1-0) got seven goals from seven different players in a win over ALAH (0-1). Jace Bina, Luke Barney, Seth Brown, Hayden Stal, Dayton Grant, Aiden Vice and Wes Curry each scored. Curry posted a shutout as goalkeeper.
➜ Hoopeston Area 8, Watseka 0. Ben Brown scored a trio of goals to lead Hoopeston Area (1-0) to a season-opening win. The team scored all eight of its goals in the first half. Talen Gredy scored a pair of goals. Isaias Diaz, Harrison Woods and Kamerin Cade scored a goal each.
➜ Iroquois West 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Iroquois West (2-0) fell behind early but scored five unanswered goals to win its second match of the season. BHRA (0-2) got the scoring started with a tally from Liam Oxendine. The Raiders scored a pair of goals to close out the first half before outscoring BHRA 3-0 in the second half. Santiago Andrade and Mario Andrade had two goals each for the Blue Devils. Angel Andrade added one of his own.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Metamora 1. Clayton Gibson and Isaac Warren each scored for M-S in a win over Metamora.
➜ Normal Calvary 5, Judah Christian 2. Joey Limentato and Daryl Okeke scored first-half goals for Judah Christian (0-1), but Normal Calvary scored three goals in the second half to secure the win.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Schlarman 1. Oakwood/Salt Fork (1-1) scored the first three goals of the game from Reef Pacot, Dylan Diaz and Carlie Thompson. Chris Brown scored Schlarman’s (0-2) lone goal in the second half, before Pacot and Macen Phillips completed the scoring for O/SF.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 2. Spenser Wilson scored with less than a five seconds left in regulation to give SJ-O (2-0) a win over A-O (0-1-1). It was Wilson’s second goal of the game. Jackson Greer scored SJ-O’s first goal in the first half. Rylan Lawson and Landon Lawson scored for Argenta.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Loda. Fisher edged out Cissna Park and Buckley Christ Lutheran for a match win at Lakeview Country Club. Cissna Park’s Coulson Carley (44) was the medalist. Fisher’s Jordan Claxton finished second overall (52), while Fisher’s Jacob Reynolds and Christ Lutheran’s Gavin Spitz (54) tied for third.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka picked up a match win over Milford, Oakwood and Westville at Shewami Country Club. Hagen Hoy earned medalist honors with a 41. Jordan Schroeder and Brayden Ketchum each shot 44 for Watseka, as did Milford’s Adin Portwood.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Savoy. Reese Phillips helped Champaign Central to a match win over Sullivan, Monticello and Bloomington at the U of I Course, earning medalist honors with a 46. Monticello’s Tori Taylor shot a 48, while Central’s Addison Jones and Sullivan’s Alyssa Shriver shot 49s. Central had a team score of 216. Sullivan came in second with a 228.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka’s Allie Hoy earned medalist honors (50) at Shewami Country Club in a match that also involved athletes from Milford. Jasmine Essington shot a 51 for the Warriors, while the Bearcats’ leading scorer was Anna Hagan (65).
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. St. Joseph-Ogden picked up a 6-3 win over Urbana. Claire Huffman (No. 1 singles), Abby Dow (No. 2 singles), Ashlyn Lannert (No. 6 singles), Hope Rajlich and Kelsey Martlage (No. 1 doubles), Allison Kearney and Angie Chahine (No. 2 doubles) and Katie McDermott and Jacey Lewis (No. 3 doubles) picked up wins for SJ-O. Myra Stevens (No. 3 singles), Eisla Madigan (No. 4 singles) and Alisa Tangmunarunkit (No. 5 singles) picked up wins for Urbana.
➜ At Watseka. Schlarman picked up a 5-4 win over Watseka. Maya Jenny (No. 1 singles), Caroline Bogen (No. 2 singles), Anjoelina Anderson (No. 6 singles), Jenny and Bogen (No. 1 doubles) and Madi Watson and Lilli Perez (No. 2 doubles) picked up wins for Schlarman. Ava Swartz (No. 2 singles), Sarah Parsons (No. 3 singles), Tiffany Zhao (No. 5 singles) and Annika Greene and Zhao (No. 3 doubles) won for Watseka.