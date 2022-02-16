In girls’ basketball
Class 2A Clinton Regional
➜ Clinton 43, Warrensburg-Latham 32. In the second game between these teams in six days, the second-seeded Maroons (27-5) picked up a semifinal win over the seventh-seeded Cardinals. Clinton advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional final, in which it will host second-seeded Paris. The Maroons were led in this win by 17 points from Mallory Cyrulik and 10 points apiece from Regan Filkin and Kaitlyn Rauch.
Class 1A Meridian Regional
➜ Central A&M 37, Salt Fork 28. The second-seeded Storm (23-6) was stunned by a No. 8 seed in semifinal play at Macon, resulting in an abrupt end to Salt Fork’s 11-game win streak and season. The Raiders led at the end of each quarter and allowed the Storm just 10 first-half points.
➜ Tuscola 45, Okaw Valley 23. The third-seeded Warriors (23-6) kept their season going with a dominant defensive effort in semifinal play versus the No. 6 seed at Macon. Tuscola possessed a 23-8 lead at halftime and permitted just 13 points in the first three quarters. The Warriors advance to Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional final versus eighth-seeded Central A&M in Macon.
In boys’ basketball
East Central Illinois Conference Tournament
At Arthur
➜ Normal Calvary 69, Judah Christian 52. The third-seeded Tribe (11-7) saw its five-game win streak end during the tournament’s second semifinal game, contested against the No. 2 seed. Josiah Brown’s 14 points led a trio of Judah athletes in double figures scoring for the game. Brown was joined on that plateau by Evan Payan (12 points) and Tucker Bailey (10 points). The Tribe will meet fourth-seeded Arthur Christian School at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the third-place game. The Conquering Riders (14-19) lost to top-seeded Cornerstone in the other semifinal.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 54, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49. After establishing a 27-14 lead through two quarters, the visiting Purple Riders (13-10) staved off a rally bid from the Knights (14-15) and earned a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Arcola’s losing streak ended at two games behind 13 points apiece from Alex Kuhns and Beau Edwards plus 11 points from Aldo Garcia, who dropped three shots from three-point range. Wyatt Hilligoss’ 14 points, Jayce Parsons’ 12 points and Quentin Day’s 10 points powered ALAH in its loss.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53, Westville 39. Brett Meidel made a statement just before the beginning of the IHSA postseason, bucketing 24 points to push the host Blue Devils (24-7) to their 12th win in a row. Their Vermilion Valley Conference victory versus the Tigers also included eight points apiece from Dawson Dodd and Ned Hill plus six points from Braden Sackett. Westville came up short despite 16 points from Bryce Burnett, eight points from Kamden Maddox and seven points from Quentin Bina.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Rantoul 61. The visiting Eagles (1-26) couldn’t build off their first win of the season, achieved in their previous game, and lost this Illini Prairie Conference bout. Nearly all of Rantoul’s offense came from a four-player combination: Jacksen Adkins (17 points), Avontay Anderson (15 points), Bryan Mayberry (14 points) and Angel Soto (14 points).
➜ Hoopeston Area 55, Chrisman 43. The host Cornjerkers (11-19) ended their regular season on a high note, dispatching the Cardinals in VVC action. Ben Brown continued his torrid offensive production of late, hitting 8 of 9 free throws on his way to 20 points for Hoopeston Area. Nick Hofer’s nine points and eight points apiece from Anthony Zamora and Preston Van de Veer also helped the victors. Chrisman received double-digit scoring efforts from Dyas Miller (12 points), Karson Lewsader (10 points) and Marion Cronkite (10 points).
➜ Iroquois West 72, Cissna Park 58. The Raiders’ first season in the Vermilion Valley Conference couldn’t have gone much better, as they clinched the league title with this victory over the Timberwolves (10-19). IW also established a program record for wins in a season by improving to 24-5. Cannon Leonard put together a massive performance of 31 points and 14 rebounds for the Raiders, who snagged 12 points apiece from Sam McMillan and Tyler Read, eight points from Peyton Rhodes and five assists from McMillan. Cissna Park was led in defeat by Malaki Verkler’s 23 points and Gavin Savoree’s 21 points, the latter of which included four three-point makes.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 72, Sullivan 47. A 19-5 second-quarter scoring disadvantage proved too burdensome for Sullivan (2-24) to overcome during a nonconference road loss. Jayden Troxell provided 14 points to lead Sullivan, which took in nine points from Kyle Corkill and six points from Brett Bushue.
➜ Milford 48, Watseka 42. The visiting Bearcats (22-8) halted their two-game losing streak by outlasting the Warriors (15-13) in a VVC meeting, also earning coach David Caldwell his 400th career win in the process. Andrew White turned in a 15-point outing for Milford, sinking a trio of three-pointers to bolster that total. Will Teig’s 14 points and Nicholas Warren’s 10 points also helped the cause. Watseka’s Braiden Walwer led all scorers with 19 points, and teammate Jordan Schroeder contributed 16 points.
➜ Monticello 58, Unity 45. The host Sages (27-3) not only bagged the outright Illini Prairie Conference championship by holding off the Rockets (18-9) at Sievers Center, but they also acquired the 1,700th win in program history — dating back to the 1916-17 school year. Joey Sprinkle approached a double-double in Monticello’s seventh consecutive victory overall, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Triston Foran came off the bench to notch 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field, while Dylan Ginalick (10 points, five assists) and Ben Cresap (seven points, three assists) also chipped in. Unity’s trio of double-digit point producers — Blake Kimball (11 points), Will Cowan (11 points) and Austin Langendorf (10 points) — couldn’t do enough to prevent the team’s second loss in a row.
➜ Oakwood 61, La Salette 38. Josh Young recorded his 1,000th career point as the host Comets (23-7) picked up a non-league win over the Lions (10-17). Young also led all players in scoring with 19 points on the night, and two of his Oakwood teammates — Gaven Clouse and Dalton Hobick — each netted 18 points. La Salette’s top scorer was Steven Deister with 13 points, followed by Eamon Martin with eight points and Augustine Blood with seven points.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 60. The host Panthers (15-12) withstood a frantic fourth-quarter rally from the Spartans (20-9) — namely Ty Pence — and picked up a strong IPC win. Keegan Busboom hit 8 of 10 free throws and piled up a team-best 21 points for PBL, which received balanced scoring beyond him from Mason Bruns (11 points), Garrett Sanders (nine points), Jeremiah Ager (eight points) and Jacob Gronsky (seven points). Pence bucketed 16 points in the fourth quarter alone and amassed 38 points and 12 rebounds for the game to lead SJ-O, which lost its third game in a row. Coy Taylor offered up a complementary 11 points.
➜ Peoria Manual 68, Champaign Central 44. The visiting Maroons (3-18) couldn’t put an end to their losing streak in this Big 12 Conference contest, dropping their seventh consecutive game. Dwayne Hubbard’s 13 points and Chris Bush’s eight points were top marks for Central.
➜ Prairie Central 73, Olympia 41. The visiting Hawks (23-7) surged out to a 28-6 lead in the first quarter and didn’t give their IPC opponent any hope over the following three periods. Eleven different players generated at least one point for Prairie Central, paced by Dylan Bazzell’s 20 points and Andy Krenz’s 10 points. Camden Palmore (nine points) and Drew Haberkorn (eight points) also were steady presences offensively.
➜ Tri-Valley 50, Fisher 28. Kobe Bishop tallied nearly all of Fisher’s offense during a Heart of Illinois Conference defeat, netting 23 points as the Bunnies fell to 3-20 on the season.
➜ Tuscola 46, Neoga 37. Jalen Quinn finished one rebound short of a double-double for the visiting Warriors (22-6), who ended a two-game skid with this nonconference triumph. Quinn posted 15 points and nine boards for Tuscola, connecting on three shots from beyond the three-point arc. Jordan Quinn pitched in 11 points and Easton Cunningham offered up nine points for the Warriors, who sank 10 three-pointers as a group.