In boys’ basketball
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
➜ Mt. Pulaski 58, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 37. The Knights (5-5) continued their recent slide, dropping a third consecutive game in their tournament opener. Wyatt Hilligoss and Jayce Parsons each finished with 10 points to lead ALAH.
Watseka Holiday Tournament
➜ Bishop McNamara 50, Milford 40. The Bearcats (7-5) couldn’t close out the tournament’s championship game, also ending a five-game win streak in the process. Milford led 20-14 at halftime but was outscored 20-12 in the third quarter. Adin Portwood’s 16 points and Nick Warren’s 11 points keyed the Bearcats’ attack.
➜ Iroquois West 40, Watseka 32. Cannon Leonard’s 12-point, eight-rebound performance led the Raiders (10-2) past the Warriors (5-8) in the tournament’s third-place matchup. Aiden Tilstra’s eight points also was a key contribution for IW. Braiden Walwer’s 10 points and Jobey Grant’s eight points topped Watseka’s scoring.
➜ Peotone 51, Hoopeston Area 41. The Cornjerkers (4-9) ended the tournament with a 2-2 record and came up short in the fifth-place game. Ben Brown bucketed 18 points for Hoopeston Area, which also claimed 12 points from Nick Hofer.
Nontournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 56, Fisher 28. Connor Brown reached the 1,000-point plateau for his prep career as part of a 30-point performance for the visiting Broncos (10-1), who won their third game in a row by dispatching the Bunnies (0-9) in non-league action. Fisher’s Blake Terven returned from injury to score nine points and was backed by teammate Brant Liestman’s five points.
➜ Decatur Eisenhower 51, Champaign Central 38. The host Maroons (1-4) were felled by a nonconference opponent.
➜ Moline 95, Urbana 62. The visiting Tigers (1-7) fell behind 14-1 and couldn’t keep pace during a nonconference defeat. Kevin Cobb drained four three-pointers on his way to 18 points for Urbana, which received 13 points from Jermontre Young and 11 points from Jimmy Nixon.
➜ Monticello 54, Warrensburg-Latham 36. In a battle of unbeatens, the visiting Sages (10-0) retained that status as they outlasted their non-league enemy. Monticello utilized just six players but took in double-digit points from four of them: Trevor Fox (14), Dylan Ginalick (13), Joey Sprinkle (11) and Ben Cresap (10).
➜ Oakwood 72, Armstrong-Potomac 35. Dalton Hobick erupted for 32 points, including four makes from beyond the arc, as the host Comets (11-2) won their fifth straight game with a Vermilion Valley Conference rout. Tanner Pichon’s 15 points also assisted Oakwood. The Trojans (3-4) were led by Brody Howard’s 11 points and Kollin Asbury’s nine points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 37. The host Spartans (9-0) prevailed in a nonconference battle with the Blue Devils (6-5) behind 22 points from Ty Pence, who hit three three-pointers and snagged eight rebounds. Logan Smith’s 10 points and Evan Ingram’s eight points and 12 rebounds also aided SJ-O’s cause. Braden Sackett and Brett Meidel each finished with six points for BHRA.
➜ Salt Fork 68, Chrisman 26. Three players reached double figures scoring for the visiting Storm (5-3), which has won its last four games after rumbling past the Cardinals (1-7) in a VVC tilt. Colden Earles’ 15 points was Salt Fork’s top mark, closely followed by 12 points apiece from Camden Smoot and Garrett Taylor. Colton Brazelton’s eight points paced Chrisman.
➜ Tuscola 44, Arcola 28. A defensive slugfest favored the visiting Warriors (8-1) as they snared their sixth win in a row in Cola Wars. Jalen Quinn nearly outscored the Purple Riders (3-4) with 25 points for Tuscola, while Jordan Quinn (10 points) and Preston Brown (13 rebounds) also came up big. Aldo Garcia’s nine points led Arcola, followed by five points apiece from Beau Edwards and Tanner Thomas.
In girls’ basketball
ALAH Knights Holiday Classic
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 50, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 25. The Knights (12-1) limited their foe to two third-quarter points en route to a tournament-opening win. Claire Seal’s 16 points and nine rebounds and Alexa Miller’s 12 points fueled ALAH, which grabbed six points and 12 rebounds from Charley Condill.
Meridian Holiday Express Tournament
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 39, LeRoy 33. The Panthers (6-11) trailed 23-9 at halftime and their late rally came up short in the tournament’s fifth-place game. Haley Cox produced nine of her team-best 12 points in the fourth quarter for LeRoy, which added eight points from Callie Warlow.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 50, Blue Ridge 28. The Knights (1-13) were unable to prevail in the tournament’s seventh-place game, which occurred against a Lincoln Prairie Conference opponent. Farrah Michaels’ 12 points and Tatem Madden’s 11 points accounted for most of Blue Ridge’s offense.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 53, Oakwood 45. Kyla Bullington threw down 16 points for the visiting Trojans (9-2) as they picked up their third consecutive victory and denied the Comets (5-9) the same achievement in a Vermilion Valley Conference event. Mattie Kennel and Denley Heller each added nine points for A-P. Jaydah Arrowsmith’s 13 points and Karsen Rupp’s 11 points powered Oakwood.
➜ Iroquois West 62, Schlarman 17. Balanced scoring allowed the visiting Raiders (11-5) to eclipse the Hilltoppers (0-4) in a VVC meeting. Shea Small and Ilyana Nambo each put down eight points for IW to go with six points each from McKinley Tilstra, Destiny Thomas and Alyssa Clark. Nambo recorded seven blocked shots, as well, in the Raiders’ seventh consecutive win.
In wrestling
➜ At Canton. Oakwood/Salt Fork defeated host Canton 45-34 and Knoxville 52-27 in a triangular. Comets who won two contested matches apiece were Pedro Rangel at 126 pounds and Reef Pacot at 132. O/SF won at all nine weight classes between 106 and 160 to stave off Canton.
COLIN LIKAS