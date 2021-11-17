In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
At Watseka
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 48, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33. Ten athletes banked at least one point each for the Trojans (1-0) as they handled the Blue Devils (0-1) in a tournament tilt between Vermilion Valley Conference foes. Mattie Kennel’s 10 points was a top mark for A-P, followed by six points apiece from Carlyn Crozier, Gigi Mulvaney, Kyla Bullington and Faith Cline. Ella Myers’ 13 points and Sophia Rome’s 10 points led BHRA.
Milford 41, Momence 10. The Bearcats (2-0) kept up their strong start with another tournament triumph. Emmaleah Marshino (11 points, four rebounds, five steals) gave Milford a boost in multiple departments, as did teammates Brynlee Wright (nine points, four rebounds, three steals), Anna McEwen (six points, four rebounds, three steals) and Abby Tovey (five points, six rebounds, three assists, five steals).
Watseka 51, Tri-Point 9. The Warriors (2-0) found themselves ahead 33-4 at halftime and rolled to another tournament win. Nine different Watseka players finished with at least two points, led by Claire Curry’s 11 points and nine points each from Allie Hoy and Emily Miller.
Clinton Turkey Tussle
Clinton 65, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42. Kaitlyn Rauch bucketed 23 points for the Maroons (2-0), who stayed unbeaten in their own showcase with a second victory in as many nights. Supporting Rauch’s output for Clinton were MaKayla Koeppel (15 points), Mallory Cyrulik (11 points) and Kylie Raymer (10 points, two three-pointers).
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
At Fisher
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Iroquois West 30. After the teams entered halftime tied at 25, the Panthers (2-0) pulled away from the Raiders (1-1) to remain perfect in the tournament and early in the season. Lorena Arnett sank 11 of 16 free throws on the night and finished with 13 points for PBL, which received 12 points from Emily Robidoux. IW garnered eight points, seven rebounds and four steals from Shea Small on top of Destiny Thomas’ seven points and seven boards and another seven points from Ilyana Nambo.
At Gibson City
Monticello 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18. The Sages (1-0) permitted just seven first-half points to the Falcons (0-2) en route to a tournament- and season-opening triumph. Monticello’s balanced scoring was paced by 10 points apiece from Renni Fultz and Lizzie Stiverson, followed by eight points each from Megan Allen, Macey Hicks and Lydia Burger. GCMS bagged five points apiece from Savannah Shumate and Cally Kroon.
Lexington Tournament
Lexington 43, LeRoy 42. The Panthers (0-2) came up just one shot short against a Heart of Illinois Conference rival in tournament play. Callie Warlow’s 17 points sparked the offense for LeRoy, which received nine points from Natalie Loy and eight points from Molly Buckles. Warlow (five rebounds, five steals), Buckles (five rebounds, four steals) and Haley Cox (six assists) offered important non-scoring efforts.
Ridgeview 38, Peoria Heights/Quest 34. The Mustangs (1-0) kept their foe just out of reach all night and picked up a win as a result. Peyton Rinkenberger’s 13 points and Brinley Stephens’ 10 points paved the way for Ridgeview to succeed.
Maroa-Forsyth Tournament
Sullivan 46, Argenta-Oreana 12. Sullivan (2-0) continued its stifling defense to begin the season, largely silencing the Bombers (0-2) after the teams finished their first quarter tied at 6. Sullivan, which has allowed 22 points across its first two contests, was led in scoring by Addison Minor (12 points), Kiley Dyer (10 points) and Izzy Hay (eight points). Dyer and Hay each hauled in nine rebounds, while Hay and Skyla Palmer each notched five steals. Kylei Houser produced 10 points for A-O.
Paris Holiday Tournament
Champaign Central 63, Rantoul 28. Addy McLeod drained four three-pointers and finished with 24 points for the Maroons (1-0), who kicked off their season with a tournament victory versus the Eagles (0-2). McLeod added eight steals for Central, which picked up a 14-point, seven-rebound performance from Nevaeh Essien and an eight-point, five-steal effort from Carleigh Parks.
Danville 61, Charleston 20. The Vikings (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening loss the night prior and evened their record in the tournament.
Prairie Central Turkey Tournament
Mahomet-Seymour 55, Chillicothe IVC 25. The Bulldogs (2-0) led 15-1 after one quarter and cruised to their second win of the tournament in the process. Cayla Koerner threw down 17 points on the power of three three-pointers for M-S, which added 15 points and three blocks from Savannah Orgeron. Ivie Juarez (four rebounds, five steals), Nichole Taylor (six rebounds) and Abby Bunting (four rebounds, five assists) also provided key contributions.
Prairie Central 51, East Peoria 28. The host Hawks (1-1) were ahead 29-8 at halftime and never looked back in snatching their first win of the season. Eleven players tallied at least one point on the night for Prairie Central, led by Gyllian Davies’ 16 points and Marissa Collins’ nine points.
Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament
At St. Joseph
Centennial 58, Urbana 14. The Chargers (1-1) prevailed over the Tigers (0-2) in a battle of Big 12 Conference rivals thanks to nine different players scoring at least two points each. Avery Loschen and Aleah Emers led the way with 12 points apiece for Centennial to go with Kennedy Ramshaw’s eight points and Mia DeJesus’ seven points. Destiny Barber’s five points and McKenzie Sprague’s three points led Urbana.
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Tri-County 34. The host Spartans (2-0) secured a signature win over the Titans (1-1), scoring between 10 and 12 points in each quarter. Ella Armstrong netted eight of her game-best 15 points in the third quarter for SJ-O, which received 10 points from Peyton Jones. Tri-County’s Josie Armstrong matched her fellow Armstrong with 15 points on top of four steals, and Bella Dudley added 11 points.
Nontournament
Arcola 48, Arthur Christian 25. Ariana Warren erupted for 24 points, including a 7-of-11 free-throw mark, as the host Purple Riders (2-0) dispatched the Conquering Riders (0-1) in non-league action. Makenzie Thomas generated eight of her 10 points in the second half for Arcola, which outscored the opposition 31-12 after intermission. Addi Erwin and Keisha Miller each potted seven points for ACS.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41, Tuscola 29. A defensive slugfest went in favor of the host Knights (2-0) over the Warriors (0-2) during this nonconference meeting. Charley Condill’s 15 points and seven rebounds proved critical for ALAH, as did Claire Seal’s seven points and 14 rebounds. Kailee Otto and Shaylie Miller each added seven points, and Miller chipped in four steals.
Salt Fork 44, St. Thomas More 39. The host Storm (1-0) held off the Sabers (0-1) in overtime to pick up the nonconference win in each side’s season opener. A bulk of Salt Fork’s scoring was accomplished by Alexa Jamison (18 points) and Macie Russell (14 points), though Karlie Cain added four of her six points in the extra period. STM was paced by Ruari Quarnstrom’s 12 points and Maddy Swisher’s seven points.
Uni High 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21. The 1-2 scoring punch of Dina Hashash (23 points) and Lara Marinov (16 points) keyed the visiting Illineks (1-0) to a season-opening nonconference success versus the Buffaloes (0-1). Emma Murawski led the Uni High defense with 11 steals. Addi Spesard’s seven points and Sydney Spesard’s six points fueled G-RF.
COLIN LIKAS