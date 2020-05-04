CHAMPAIGN — Andrew Turner could have landed the St. Thomas More boys’ basketball coaching job before 2020.
He recalls then-Sabers athletic director Dan Hennessey offering Turner the position “about 10 years ago.” Todd Anderson’s departure from the job in 2011 supports this idea.
But Turner declined, not wanting to split time between fulfilling his role as a head basketball coach, working full-time with Carle Foundation Hospital as an occupational therapist and raising two children at the time.
It’s the same reason he left St. Joseph-Ogden in 2003, after just a single campaign in charge of its boys’ basketball program.
“When (the STM job) came along this time, now both of my kids are in college,” said Turner, currently a 53-year-old business and computer education teacher at Monticello High School. “When I heard it might open up, I thought, ‘This is perfect.’”
Sabers officials agreed, and Turner on Monday learned he’d fill the STM boys’ basketball vacancy for the 2020-21 season. Turner replaces Alex Anderson, who resigned last month after two seasons overseeing the Sabers.
“I really can’t tell you how excited I am,” Turner said. “It’s one of those things, at this point in my career, I didn’t know if I’d get another shot at it.”
Turner is remaining both a teacher and the varsity boys’ and girls’ golf coach at Monticello, with the Mahomet resident noting his home is the perfect distance between his ongoing work with the Sages and his new role in Champaign.
His basketball coaching career is varied. In addition to his stay at SJ-O, the 1985 Villa Grove graduate served as an assistant coach at Unity, Centennial and Monticello before taking a four-year basketball breather to watch his son play at Mahomet-Seymour. Turner most recently was on coach Kevin Roy’s staff at Monticello for the 2019-2020 season.
“Back (when I was younger), I just knew that there were so many things — little kids and my job (at Carle) — that I wasn’t sure if it would work, and that’s why I declined (the role at STM),” Turner said. “This was a very clear picture that I wanted this job.”
The spot became available when Anderson stepped down in mid-April for what he told The News-Gazette were family-based reasons. Sabers athletic director Thomas Welte said Monday afternoon in a statement that “we are extremely thankful for the hard work and dedication that Coach Anderson displayed while at STM. Alex built tremendous relationships with the student-athletes of our program.”
Welte offered another statement Monday on Turner’s hiring, in which he said, “Coach Turner comes with high praise from his peers and has been involved with coaching basketball at various levels around the area for several years. Saint Thomas More welcomes Turner into our community to lead a group of talented young men.”
The Sabers last won a regional championship in 2014 under coach Matt Kelley — adding a Class 1A sectional title that year as well before falling short of its first-ever trip to the state tournament with a super-sectional setback — and compiled a 30-34 record in Anderson’s two seasons as coach. Turner, meanwhile, posted a 15-12 ledger in his one run as SJ-O’s leader.
“The thing we will do is try to instill a program that is deep in character, deep in hard work, strong work ethic, great effort,” Turner said. “If you instill that and can get that going in your program, then the other things kind of have a chance to take care of themselves.”
Turner is chomping at the bit to get in contact with his new charges. By the same token, he’s unsure how much in-person time he’ll have to work with returning players this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illinois High School Association has put summer contact days on hiatus for the time being.
No matter how that schedule pans out, Turner holds a concrete plan for how he’ll approach a job he received a second chance to accept.
“I told (STM officials that), ‘This is it for me,’” Turner said. “I want to be here for a long time, and I want to build this into something very special.”