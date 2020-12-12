CHAMPAIGN — Illinois tried Brad Underwood’s “nameless and faceless” approach to last year’s Braggin’ Rights game.
It’s typically how the Illini coach wants his team to view its opponents.
More Xs and Os than Jimmys and Joes.
Missouri took the opposite approach. The Tigers admitted after the game that they took the matchup personally. Even the players without quite as much invested in the rivalry. The end result was a 63-56 Missouri victory that came, without a doubt, from the Tigers fighting harder for the win.
Underwood had a different take on Braggin’ Rights on Friday afternoon. A different approach, perhaps, for No. 6 Illinois (4-1) heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m. tip at Mizzou Arena against unbeaten Missouri (4-0).
The game will be played without fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t ever try to get too hyped — especially for non-league games — but this one’s different,” Underwood said. “I didn’t do a very good job last year. We weren’t the same team that played Missouri that played Iowa at the end of the season. We were a team that was searching when we played them. We were philosophically still trying to figure things out, lineups and so forth.
“We’re in a different place. I think we’re more comfortable with each other. Give them all the credit. They punched us in the mouth, and we kept taking them and never threw any back. We’ve got to show a little fight this year.”
That message has apparently filtered its way through the Illinois roster. Not that the Illini needed the reminder.
Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu brought up the Missouri game, unprompted, not 15 minutes after he helped Illinois put the finishing touches on its 83-68 victory at No. 10 Duke late Tuesday night.
“We owe them one,” Dosunmu said.
Dosunmu is one of 13 players on the Illinois roster that hasn’t beaten Missouri. Only senior guards Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams can make that claim, with Tyler Underwood (sat out the 2017-18 season because of NCAA transfer rules) and Zach Griffith (Fisher graduate was a manager for that team before becoming a walk-on) both Braggin’ Rights victory adjacent.
It didn’t take much conversation between the Illinois veterans this week to get in the proper state of mind to face Missouri.
“Me, Trent and Ayo, we all just look at each other and give each other the head nod,” Williams said. “That means it’s time to go. We’ve got to get this one. We’ve got to do whatever we’ve got to do.”
Williams said the Illinois veterans also had a message for the newcomers that will probably play Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
Freshmen Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins and now-eligible transfer Jacob Grandison are all in the Illini rotation.
“Just bring your big boy pants,” Williams said. “Obviously, this is a real, big, important game to the university. Me, Ayo, Trent, Giorgi (Bezhanishvili), we’ve been on everybody even harder. This is a big game for us.
“We’ve lost a few in the past. We’re trying to change that. Everybody’s mindset was sharp. At the end of the day, when they go out there, they’ll find out, but we did our best to prepare for this game.”
This is Brad Underwood’s fourth Braggin’ Rights game, and he’s got a losing record so far after a Frazier-led 70-64 victory in 2017, a 79-63 Missouri drubbing in 2018 and last year’s 63-56 Tigers’ win where the Illini got out-toughed.
A Braggin’ Rights admirer from afar earlier in his coaching career, Underwood knows more about the game having coached in it.
“It’s trying to educate your young people as to what this game is about, how intense it’s going to be,” Underwood said. “It’s got a different feel this year not having 20,000 fans split down the middle. I think you try to understand there’s some different perspectives on the line — especially from the fans. The fans talk about it maybe a little more than they do getting ready for Minnesota on Tuesday.”
Williams understands the magnitude of Saturday’s game.
He started his Illinois career with a Braggin’ Rights victory. He’d like to end it with one, too, against a maybe not so nameless or faceless Missouri team.
“It’s tough at times, but at the end of the day you know it’s the next one up,” Williams said about trying not to let rivalry game emotions ride too high. “We did what we had to do to prepare for this game. Now we’ve just got to go out and execute our plan.
“(A win) would be big time. We’d snap a two-game losing streak against those guys. That would be big time for us.”