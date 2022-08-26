ARCOLA — Brayden VonLanken had not spoken with Andy Romine since the former started his new job earlier this year.
Until Thursday.
That’s when VonLanken, a 2019 Tuscola graduate, met with Romine, the eighth-year Warriors football coach, alongside Tuscola’s Memorial Field.
They shook hands. Smiled and laughed together. Spoke like old pals.
That kinship will be set aside Friday night.
Because VonLanken no longer is a standout lineman on Romine’s roster.
He’s now a volunteer assistant coach for one of the Warriors’ chief rivals.
VonLanken and Romine will face one another from opposing sidelines when the latest edition of the Cola Wars football rivalry takes place, pitting Nick Lindsey’s Arcola program against Romine’s Tuscola team for a 7 p.m. opening kickoff.
“I’ve got nothing but excitement to say I’m coming back,” said VonLanken, who works with the Purple Riders’ linemen. “It’ll definitely be weird and bittersweet when I come back, but I’m definitely excited. I’m ready for it.”
On its face, VonLanken’s path to his first football coaching job is simple.
After being part of the McKendree University football program for about 21/2 years, he stepped away from competition. Last May, he posted on Twitter that he sought to join a high school football coaching staff, listing some of his credentials.
And Lindsey is well aware of VonLanken’s pedigree, having coached against VonLanken in the 2018 version of Cola Wars.
“We kind of joked about Week 1 being tough,” Lindsey said. “But he’s really jumped in and has taken on a great role. He’s vocal and confident in what he’s coaching. ... The kids really seem to latch on to him.”
But there’s more to VonLanken’s story than meets the eye.
He dealt with shoulder inflammation during his senior year at Tuscola. That right shoulder again hindered him at McKendree following a redshirt season in 2019 and the subsequent arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had a bunch of shoulder pain and neck pain,” VonLanken said. “I had an MRI in the spring of my sophomore year, and it showed I had a torn labrum. I had a bunch of cysts inside my labrum.”
VonLanken underwent the second shoulder surgery of his life with plans of returning to the field.
“I was dealing with mental health stuff,” VonLanken said. “I knew it was time to make a business decision and hang it up. It’s what was best for me. It was definitely a hard decision, but I know I made the right one.”
VonLanken discontinued classwork at McKendree and returned home to Tuscola. He works in commercial lawn care by day and said “I’m doing a lot better, for sure” on both the physical and mental fronts.
Once his work shift is complete, he makes a short trip south to Arcola for practices with Lindsey and company.
VonLanken credits his father, Curtis, for first inspiring within him an interest in coaching.
“My dad coached Little League. ... I always looked up to my dad whenever he was a coach,” Brayden VonLanken said. “I’d help him with starting lineups and all that.”
VonLanken credits plenty of coaches he learned from at Tuscola, as well — guys like Romine, Warriors boys’ basketball coach Justin Bozarth and former Tuscola baseball coaches Duff Hoel and Adam Carver.
“I love it. I can relate to most of the players, too,” said VonLanken, who also played baseball and basketball at Tuscola. “It reminds me of playing the sport.”
VonLanken said one of his biggest adjustments has been learning that “you’ve got to coach kids certain ways, how they like to be coached, and it’s not just explaining (things) in a way that’s easy for you to understand.”
Romine feels VonLanken was meant to enter this line of work.
“Really, really sharp. He was really coachable himself,” Romine said. “One of the (coaches) I really respect said (VonLanken) is one of the best five-technique defensive ends he’s ever seen. ... That doesn’t always translate, but I think it’s going to with him.”
Here’s the big question: Will VonLanken predict an Arcola victory over Tuscola?
“We have a really good shot of winning the game,” VonLanken said, “as weird as that sounds for me to say with me graduating from Tuscola.”