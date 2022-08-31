Tuscola football has entered the Associated Press Class 1A top 10 this week after taking down rival Arcola the previous Friday, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin made a significant jump in Class 2A after throttling Clifton Central.
That information and more was released Wednesday with the second poll of the 2022 season. Six area teams are included within a top 10, while another four garnered mention in the "receiving votes" sections of their classes.
Here's a look at the complete post-Week 1 poll — Classes 8A through 1A — as selected by a group of media members that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (8)
|(1-0)
|115
|2
|2. Lincoln-Way East (3)
|(1-0)
|109
|1
|3. Glenbard West
|(1-0)
|92
|3
|4. Bolingbrook
|(1-0)
|80
|4
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(1-0)
|60
|5
|6. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1)
|(1-0)
|59
|6
|7. Maine South
|(1-0)
|43
|7
|8. O'Fallon
|(1-0)
|37
|9
|9. Naperville North
|(1-0)
|21
|T10
|10. Edwardsville
|(1-0)
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago (Marist) 13, Lockport 6, York 5, Glenbrook South 3, Palatine 2.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)
|(1-0)
|120
|1
|2. Batavia
|(1-0)
|108
|2
|3. Prospect
|(1-0)
|92
|4
|4. Glenbard North
|(1-0)
|64
|6
|5. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(0-1)
|60
|3
|6. Jacobs
|(1-0)
|57
|7
|7. Brother Rice
|(1-0)
|50
|8
|8. Wheaton North
|(1-0)
|34
|9
|9. Pekin
|(1-0)
|23
|NR
|(tie) Moline
|(1-0)
|23
|10
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 5, Lake Zurich 5, Geneva 4, Willowbrook 4, Yorkville 4, Normal Community 3, Hersey 3, Downers North 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (11)
|(0-1)
|120
|1
|2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (1)
|(1-0)
|115
|2
|3. Cary-Grove (1)
|(1-0)
|105
|5
|4. Lemont
|(1-0)
|74
|6
|5. Crete-Monee
|(0-1)
|73
|3
|6. Niles Notre Dame
|(1-0)
|45
|NR
|7. Chatham Glenwood
|(1-0)
|40
|NR
|8. Machesney Park Harlem
|(1-0)
|35
|10
|(tie) Chicago (Simeon)
|(1-0)
|35
|NR
|10. Kenwood
|(0-1)
|28
|7
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 24, Deerfield 13, Lake Forest 5, Carmel 2, Wauconda 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (12)
|(1-0)
|120
|2
|2. Kankakee
|(0-1)
|95
|1
|3. Mahomet-Seymour
|(1-0)
|92
|3
|4. Morris
|(1-0)
|89
|4
|5. Sycamore
|(1-0)
|46
|8
|6. Peoria
|(1-0)
|44
|6
|7. Rockford Boylan
|(1-0)
|43
|7
|8. Chicago (St. Patrick)
|(1-0)
|40
|NR
|9. Sterling
|(1-0)
|32
|9
|10. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(1-0)
|25
|10
Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Oak Park (Fenwick) 6, Glenbard South 6, Highland 4, Mascoutah 4, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (6)
|(1-0)
|114
|2
|(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6)
|(1-0)
|114
|1
|3. St. Francis
|(1-0)
|92
|4
|4. Richmond-Burton
|(1-0)
|74
|5
|5. Rochester
|(0-1)
|62
|3
|6. Genoa-Kingston
|(1-0)
|58
|6
|7. Stillman Valley
|(1-0)
|47
|NR
|8. Wheaton Academy
|(1-0)
|34
|10
|9. Breese Central
|(1-0)
|20
|NR
|10. Carterville
|(1-0)
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Freeburg 6, Cahokia 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, Chicago (Phillips) 5, Peoria Notre Dame 4, Coal City 3, St. Laurence 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (10)
|(1-0)
|127
|2
|2. Reed-Custer (2)
|(1-0)
|108
|T3
|3. Williamsville (1)
|(1-0)
|101
|T3
|4. Princeton
|(1-0)
|86
|6
|5. Byron
|(0-1)
|72
|1
|6. Mt. Carmel
|(1-0)
|63
|7
|7. Eureka
|(1-0)
|51
|8
|8. Prairie Central
|(1-0)
|49
|NR
|9. Durand-Pecatonica
|(1-0)
|23
|NR
|10. Hillsboro
|(1-0)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Unity 7, Peotone 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Greenville 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (10)
|(1-0)
|118
|1
|2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)
|(1-0)
|107
|2
|3. Downs Tri-Valley
|(1-0)
|94
|3
|4. Maroa-Forsyth
|(1-0)
|82
|7
|5. Nashville
|(1-0)
|66
|8
|6. Bismarck-Henning
|(1-0)
|51
|10
|7. Vandalia
|(1-0)
|43
|NR
|8. Mercer County
|(1-0)
|37
|NR
|9. Sterling Newman
|(1-0)
|25
|NR
|10. Knoxville
|(1-0)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 8, North Mac 6, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Farmington 2, Rockridge 1, Tremont 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (12)
|(1-0)
|121
|1
|2. Athens (1)
|(1-0)
|113
|2
|3. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(1-0)
|93
|4
|4. Ridgeview/Lexington
|(1-0)
|90
|3
|5. Forreston
|(1-0)
|72
|6
|6. Camp Point Central
|(1-0)
|69
|10
|7. Fulton
|(1-0)
|42
|8
|8. Tuscola
|(1-0)
|27
|NR
|9. Iroquois West
|(1-0)
|26
|7
|10. Hope Academy
|(1-0)
|12
|NR
|(tie) Jacksonville Routt
|(1-0)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 5, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 2, Salt Fork 2, Shelbyville 1.