Tuscola football has entered the Associated Press Class 1A top 10 this week after taking down rival Arcola the previous Friday, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin made a significant jump in Class 2A after throttling Clifton Central.

That information and more was released Wednesday with the second poll of the 2022 season. Six area teams are included within a top 10, while another four garnered mention in the "receiving votes" sections of their classes.

Here's a look at the complete post-Week 1 poll — Classes 8A through 1A — as selected by a group of media members that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (8)(1-0)1152
2. Lincoln-Way East (3)(1-0)1091
3. Glenbard West(1-0)923
4. Bolingbrook(1-0)804
5. Gurnee Warren(1-0)605
6. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1)(1-0)596
7. Maine South(1-0)437
8. O'Fallon(1-0)379
9. Naperville North(1-0)21T10
10. Edwardsville(1-0)15NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Marist) 13, Lockport 6, York 5, Glenbrook South 3, Palatine 2.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)(1-0)1201
2. Batavia(1-0)1082
3. Prospect(1-0)924
4. Glenbard North(1-0)646
5. Chicago (St. Rita)(0-1)603
6. Jacobs(1-0)577
7. Brother Rice(1-0)508
8. Wheaton North(1-0)349
9. Pekin(1-0)23NR
(tie) Moline(1-0)2310
    

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 5, Lake Zurich 5, Geneva 4, Willowbrook 4, Yorkville 4, Normal Community 3, Hersey 3, Downers North 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (11)(0-1)1201
2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (1)(1-0)1152
3. Cary-Grove (1)(1-0)1055
4. Lemont(1-0)746
5. Crete-Monee(0-1)733
6. Niles Notre Dame(1-0)45NR
7. Chatham Glenwood(1-0)40NR
8. Machesney Park Harlem(1-0)3510
(tie) Chicago (Simeon)(1-0)35NR
10. Kenwood(0-1)287

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 24, Deerfield 13, Lake Forest 5, Carmel 2, Wauconda 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (12)(1-0)1202
2. Kankakee(0-1)951
3. Mahomet-Seymour(1-0)923
4. Morris(1-0)894
5. Sycamore(1-0)468
6. Peoria(1-0)446
7. Rockford Boylan(1-0)437
8. Chicago (St. Patrick)(1-0)40NR
9. Sterling(1-0)329
10. Chicago (Morgan Park)(1-0)2510

Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Oak Park (Fenwick) 6, Glenbard South 6, Highland 4, Mascoutah 4, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (6)(1-0)1142
(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6)(1-0)1141
3. St. Francis(1-0)924
4. Richmond-Burton(1-0)745
5. Rochester(0-1)623
6. Genoa-Kingston(1-0)586
7. Stillman Valley(1-0)47NR
8. Wheaton Academy(1-0)3410
9. Breese Central(1-0)20NR
10. Carterville(1-0)15NR
    

Others receiving votes: Freeburg 6, Cahokia 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, Chicago (Phillips) 5, Peoria Notre Dame 4, Coal City 3, St. Laurence 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (10)(1-0)1272
2. Reed-Custer (2)(1-0)108T3
3. Williamsville (1)(1-0)101T3
4. Princeton(1-0)866
5. Byron(0-1)721
6. Mt. Carmel(1-0)637
7. Eureka(1-0)518
8. Prairie Central(1-0)49NR
9. Durand-Pecatonica(1-0)23NR
10. Hillsboro(1-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Unity 7, Peotone 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Greenville 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (10)(1-0)1181
2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)(1-0)1072
3. Downs Tri-Valley(1-0)943
4. Maroa-Forsyth(1-0)827
5. Nashville(1-0)668
6. Bismarck-Henning(1-0)5110
7. Vandalia(1-0)43NR
8. Mercer County(1-0)37NR
9. Sterling Newman(1-0)25NR
10. Knoxville(1-0)12NR

Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 8, North Mac 6, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Farmington 2, Rockridge 1, Tremont 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (12)(1-0)1211
2. Athens (1)(1-0)1132
3. Moweaqua Central A&M(1-0)934
4. Ridgeview/Lexington(1-0)903
5. Forreston(1-0)726
6. Camp Point Central(1-0)6910
7. Fulton(1-0)428
8. Tuscola(1-0)27NR
9. Iroquois West(1-0)267
10. Hope Academy(1-0)12NR
(tie) Jacksonville Routt(1-0)12NR

Others receiving votes: Carrollton 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 5, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 2, Salt Fork 2, Shelbyville 1.

 
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

