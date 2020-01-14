Listen to this article

Tuscola boys' basketball has joined the ranks of the ranked, as the latest Associated Press polls placed Justin Bozarth's program at No. 10 in Class 2A.

The polls, released Tuesday afternoon, bumped up the Warriors (14-0) from receiving votes status the previous week. Tuscola less than 24 hours ago was shifted to the No. 1 spot in News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas' local top 10.

On the girls' side, Ridgeview remains the only ranked area squad. Coach Scot Ghere's club is up two spots to a share of seventh in Class 1A.

Below are all four classes' top 10 in each gender, voted upon by a group that includes Likas.

BOYS

Class 4A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Curie (5)    15-1    59    1

2. Evanston Township    16-0    51    2

(tie) Collinsville (1)    16-0    51    3

4. Harvey Thornton    16-0    39    6

5. Homewood-Flossmoor    13-1    37    4

6. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)    16-4    27    5

7. Whitney Young    9-6    20    7

8. Joliet West    15-2    18    10

9. Lincoln Park    14-3    11    NR

10. Loyola    17-1    7    NR

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 5. Stevenson 2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Mundelein 1. Schaumburg 1.

Class 3A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Niles Notre Dame (7)    17-2    79    2

2. Bogan (1)    16-2    67    1

3. DePaul College Prep    15-2    61    4

4. Morgan Park    9-6    45    3

5. Kankakee    13-1    39    5

6. Lincoln    15-1    37    7

(tie) Peoria Notre Dame    15-1    37    6

(tie) Rock Island    14-2    37    8

9. Oak Forest    15-1    9    NR

10. Lisle (Benet Academy)    10-4    7    NR

Others receiving votes: Galesburg 6. Centralia 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 4. Geneseo 2.

Class 2A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Orr (9)    9-5    99    2

2. Corliss (1)    10-3    79    4

3. Pinckneyville    15-2    57    1

4. Nashville    15-3    53    10

5. Sterling Newman    17-2    42    7

5. Normal University    11-5    42    9

(tie) Crane    14-2    42    6

8. Breese Mater Dei    14-4    40    3

9. Marshall    16-1    37    5

10. Tuscola    14-0    13    NR

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 11. Teutopolis 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7. Fairfield 6. Riverton 5. Bismarck-Henning 4. Fieldcrest 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Massac County 1. Dunbar 1.

Class 1A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Roanoke-Benson (5)    16-0    75    2

2. Moweaqua Central A&M (3)    11-2    72    3

3. Goreville    17-0    57    4

4. Indian Creek    15-0    48    5

5. Payson Seymour    16-0    39    6

6. Winchester-West Central    14-1    37    1

7. East Dubuque    10-2    31    9

8. Effingham St. Anthony    13-2    30    7

9. Quest Academy    13-3    20    8

10. Woodlawn    12-2    12    NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 6. Leo 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. Altamont 2. Princeville 2. Okawville 1. Christopher 1. Calhoun 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Benet (1)    17-2    52    1

2. Edwardsville (1)    15-1    48    3

(tie) Maine West (1)    17-1    48    2

4. Evanston Township (3)    15-2    47    4

5. Lincoln Way West    17-2    32    6

6. Marist    17-3    31    7

7. Lake Forest    16-3    26    8

8. Fremd    13-5    11    9

9. Whitney Young    14-6    8    10

(tie) Homewood-Flossmoor    15-4    8    5

Others receiving votes: Libertyville 6. Bolingbrook 6. Geneva 4. Hersey 1. Moline 1. O’Fallon 1.

Class 3A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Morton (6)    19-0    60    1

2. Montini    18-3    49    2

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial    17-2    48    3

4. Richwoods    17-5    35    T5

5. Geneseo    15-2    28    9

(tie) Peoria Central    14-3    28    7

7. Kankakee    18-4    24    10

8. Simeon    18-2    22    T5

9. Rich South    17-3    9    4

10. Kenwood    18-3    6    NR

 (tie) Decatur MacArthur    16-2    6    NR

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 5. Rock Island 3. Glenbard South 2. Mattoon 2. Dixon 1. Washington 1. Burlington Central 1.

Class 2A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Paris (8)    21-0    89    1

2. Carterville    19-1    65    2

3. Knoxville    21-1    64    3

4. Chicago Marshall (1)    11-6    59    4

5. Quincy Notre Dame    12-0    54    5

6. Harrisburg    19-2    43    6

7. Riverdale    13-2    39    7

8. Teutopolis    14-4    19    8

9. Rock Falls    16-5    17    10

10. Normal University    13-6    12    NR

Others receiving votes: Lisle 9. Carlinville 6. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Stanford Olympia 4. Fieldcrest 3. Sullivan 3. Fairbury Prairie Central 2. Nashville 1. Petersburg PORTA 1.

Class 1A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Lewistown (8)    19-0    80    1

2. Amboy    16-1    66    3

3. Brimfield    19-1    60    4

4. Lanark Eastland    19-2    55    2

5. Aquin    14-3    41    5

6. Altamont    17-3    34    8

7. Jacksonville Routt    18-2    23    6

(tie) Colfax Ridgeview    18-1    23    9

9. Hope Academy    13-1    14    NR

10. Princeville    17-3    13    10

Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 9. Aurora Christian 8. Illini Bluffs 4. Father McGivney Catholic 4. Tri-County 3. Marissa 3.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

