Tuscola boys' basketball has joined the ranks of the ranked, as the latest Associated Press polls placed Justin Bozarth's program at No. 10 in Class 2A.
The polls, released Tuesday afternoon, bumped up the Warriors (14-0) from receiving votes status the previous week. Tuscola less than 24 hours ago was shifted to the No. 1 spot in News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas' local top 10.
On the girls' side, Ridgeview remains the only ranked area squad. Coach Scot Ghere's club is up two spots to a share of seventh in Class 1A.
Below are all four classes' top 10 in each gender, voted upon by a group that includes Likas.
BOYS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (5) 15-1 59 1
2. Evanston Township 16-0 51 2
(tie) Collinsville (1) 16-0 51 3
4. Harvey Thornton 16-0 39 6
5. Homewood-Flossmoor 13-1 37 4
6. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 16-4 27 5
7. Whitney Young 9-6 20 7
8. Joliet West 15-2 18 10
9. Lincoln Park 14-3 11 NR
10. Loyola 17-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 5. Stevenson 2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Mundelein 1. Schaumburg 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Niles Notre Dame (7) 17-2 79 2
2. Bogan (1) 16-2 67 1
3. DePaul College Prep 15-2 61 4
4. Morgan Park 9-6 45 3
5. Kankakee 13-1 39 5
6. Lincoln 15-1 37 7
(tie) Peoria Notre Dame 15-1 37 6
(tie) Rock Island 14-2 37 8
9. Oak Forest 15-1 9 NR
10. Lisle (Benet Academy) 10-4 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Galesburg 6. Centralia 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 4. Geneseo 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Orr (9) 9-5 99 2
2. Corliss (1) 10-3 79 4
3. Pinckneyville 15-2 57 1
4. Nashville 15-3 53 10
5. Sterling Newman 17-2 42 7
5. Normal University 11-5 42 9
(tie) Crane 14-2 42 6
8. Breese Mater Dei 14-4 40 3
9. Marshall 16-1 37 5
10. Tuscola 14-0 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 11. Teutopolis 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7. Fairfield 6. Riverton 5. Bismarck-Henning 4. Fieldcrest 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Massac County 1. Dunbar 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Roanoke-Benson (5) 16-0 75 2
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (3) 11-2 72 3
3. Goreville 17-0 57 4
4. Indian Creek 15-0 48 5
5. Payson Seymour 16-0 39 6
6. Winchester-West Central 14-1 37 1
7. East Dubuque 10-2 31 9
8. Effingham St. Anthony 13-2 30 7
9. Quest Academy 13-3 20 8
10. Woodlawn 12-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 6. Leo 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. Altamont 2. Princeville 2. Okawville 1. Christopher 1. Calhoun 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Benet (1) 17-2 52 1
2. Edwardsville (1) 15-1 48 3
(tie) Maine West (1) 17-1 48 2
4. Evanston Township (3) 15-2 47 4
5. Lincoln Way West 17-2 32 6
6. Marist 17-3 31 7
7. Lake Forest 16-3 26 8
8. Fremd 13-5 11 9
9. Whitney Young 14-6 8 10
(tie) Homewood-Flossmoor 15-4 8 5
Others receiving votes: Libertyville 6. Bolingbrook 6. Geneva 4. Hersey 1. Moline 1. O’Fallon 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morton (6) 19-0 60 1
2. Montini 18-3 49 2
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 17-2 48 3
4. Richwoods 17-5 35 T5
5. Geneseo 15-2 28 9
(tie) Peoria Central 14-3 28 7
7. Kankakee 18-4 24 10
8. Simeon 18-2 22 T5
9. Rich South 17-3 9 4
10. Kenwood 18-3 6 NR
(tie) Decatur MacArthur 16-2 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Fenwick 5. Rock Island 3. Glenbard South 2. Mattoon 2. Dixon 1. Washington 1. Burlington Central 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Paris (8) 21-0 89 1
2. Carterville 19-1 65 2
3. Knoxville 21-1 64 3
4. Chicago Marshall (1) 11-6 59 4
5. Quincy Notre Dame 12-0 54 5
6. Harrisburg 19-2 43 6
7. Riverdale 13-2 39 7
8. Teutopolis 14-4 19 8
9. Rock Falls 16-5 17 10
10. Normal University 13-6 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Lisle 9. Carlinville 6. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Stanford Olympia 4. Fieldcrest 3. Sullivan 3. Fairbury Prairie Central 2. Nashville 1. Petersburg PORTA 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lewistown (8) 19-0 80 1
2. Amboy 16-1 66 3
3. Brimfield 19-1 60 4
4. Lanark Eastland 19-2 55 2
5. Aquin 14-3 41 5
6. Altamont 17-3 34 8
7. Jacksonville Routt 18-2 23 6
(tie) Colfax Ridgeview 18-1 23 9
9. Hope Academy 13-1 14 NR
10. Princeville 17-3 13 10
Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 9. Aurora Christian 8. Illini Bluffs 4. Father McGivney Catholic 4. Tri-County 3. Marissa 3.