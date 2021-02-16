Five area high school basketball teams have been included in their respective top 10s during the first Associated Press voting session of the 2021 season.
Tuscola's boys rated highest of all local programs, slotting into the No. 3 spot in Class 2A. Tri-County's girls — who placed fourth in Class 1A in 2019 and third in 2020 — aren't far behind, ranking fourth in Class 1A.
There isn't much time for teams to move within these rankings, as the IHSA season outside of Chicago Public Schools is slated to conclude March 13. CPS programs have been given an extra week to play because of a late start to their practice and game schedules.
Below are the complete polls for each class. The voting members include News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
BOYS
Class 4A
RK., SCHOOL W-L PTS
1. Simeon (5) 0-0 59
2. Whitney Young 0-0 49
3. Evanston Township 4-0 47
4. Mundelein 4-1 40
5. Glenbard West (1) 3-0 33
6. Curie 0-0 30
7. Glenbrook South 7-0 24
8. Rolling Meadows 4-0 23
9. Bolingbrook 3-0 9
10. Belleville East 3-0 6
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 3. Lake Forest 3. Moline 2. Harvey Thornton 1. Rockford East 1.
Class 3A
RK., SCHOOL W-L PTS
1. Niles Notre Dame (5) 5-1 59
2. DePaul College Prep 1-0 47
3. Peoria Notre Dame (1) 5-0 40
4. Hillcrest 3-0 38
5. Fenwick 3-0 30
6. Peoria Manual 3-0 29
7. Galesburg 3-0 16
8. Kankakee 1-0 14
9. St. Patrick 2-0 13
10. Effingham 6-0 8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7. North Lawndale 6. Centralia 6. Kenwood 4. Mount Vernon 2. St. Rita 2. Ottawa 2.
Class 2A
RK., SCHOOL W-L PTS
1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (3) 4-1 48
2. Clark (3) 0-0 41
3. Tuscola 6-0 39
4. Mt. Carmel 1-1 37
5. Rockford Lutheran (1) 5-0 33
6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 3-1 32
7. Fairfield 5-0 28
8. Nashville 3-0 25
9. Eureka 5-0 20
10. Macomb 5-0 16
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 15. Pittsfield 8. Breese Mater Dei 6. Normal University 5. Corliss 5. Massac County 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5. Columbia 4. Sterling Newman 4. Orr 3. Breese Central 3. Benton 2. Princeton 1.
Class 1A
RK., SCHOOL W-L PTS
1. Yorkville Christian (5) 2-1 66
2. Indian Creek (2) 5-0 54
3. Casey-Westfield 2-0 52
4. Cobden 2-0 34
5. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 5-0 25
6. Roanoke-Benson 5-0 23
7. Macon Meridian 3-0 21
8. Concord Triopia 5-0 18
9. Winchester-West Central 1-0 14
10. Payson Seymour 0-1 10
Others receiving votes: Iroquois West 9. Griggsville-Perry 7. Brimfield 7. Farina South Central 7. Quest Academy 7. Cumberland 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Fulton 5. Lena-Winslow 4. Okawville 4. Altamont 3. Liberty 2. Monmouth United 2.
GIRLS
Class 4A
RK., SCHOOL W-L PTS
1. Hersey (4) 3-0 56
2. Fremd (2) 2-0 52
3. Marist 0-0 48
4. Bolingbrook 3-0 40
5. Loyola 6-0 37
6. Stevenson 3-0 27
7. Benet 2-0 17
8. Mother McAuley 2-1 13
9. York 1-0 11
10. Homewood-Flossmoor 2-0 8
Others receiving votes: Belleville East 7. Normal Community 6. Nazareth 3. Libertyville 3. Rockford Guilford 1. Edwardsville 1.
Class 3A
RK., SCHOOL W-L PTS
1. Simeon (6) 0-0 60
2. Kenwood 0-0 47
3. Peoria Central 4-0 44
4. Burlington Central 4-0 39
5. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 5-0 36
6. Galesburg 6-0 33
7. Rock Island 2-0 18
(tie) Chicago Heights Marian 2-2 18
9. Dunlap 4-0 17
10. Kankakee 1-0 15
Others receiving votes: Springfield Lanphier 2. Geneseo 1.
Class 2A
RK., SCHOOL W-L PTS
1. Riverdale (1) 3-0 66
2. Carterville (2) 4-0 52
3. Quincy Notre Dame (2) 2-1 49
4. Paris 4-0 38
5. Winnebago 4-1 34
6. Pleasant Plains (1) 1-1 28
(tie) Chicago Marshall (1) 0-0 28
8. Clinton 5-1 26
9. Tuscola 5-0 23
10. Fieldcrest 5-0 22
Others receiving votes: Seneca 17. Sullivan 12. Carlinville 10. Eureka 8. Sherrard 7. Massac County 7. Teutopolis 7. West Carroll 6. Knoxville 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Petersburg PORTA 2. Watseka 2. Nashville 1.
Class 1A
RK., SCHOOL W-L PTS
1. Amboy (8) 3-0 80
2. Lanark Eastland 6-0 61
3. Brimfield 5-0 60
4. Tri-County 4-0 58
5. Aurora Christian 5-0 32
6. Jacksonville Routt 1-0 26
7. Greenfield 2-0 22
8. Abingdon-Avon 3-0 17
9. Salt Fork 3-0 16
10. Stockton 3-0 15
Others receiving votes: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 11. Mendon Unity 9. Fulton 7. Winchester 7. Neoga 6. Altamont 4. Princeville 3. Nokomis 2. Lewistown 2. Aquin 1. Gardner-South Wilmington 1.