TUSCOLA — One of the area’s most successful high school football coaches is holding out hope the season starts on time in late August.
But Tuscola coach Andy Romine is “not optimistic” prep football teams across the state will get to kick off their seasons as scheduled the final weekend in August because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m really hopeful, but I’m not optimistic on it,” said Romine, who has guided the Warriors to a 52-8 record in his five seasons in charge that includes a Class 1A state runner-up finish in 2017. “When the NFHS came out with these guidelines a couple weeks ago and they talked about football being one of the most at-risk and it’s the first one in the school year, I just got the feeling that there might have to be a vaccine for us to play.”
The Illinois High School Association has issued several statements in the last week, but no official return-to-play guidelines. A statement on Tuesday from IHSA executive director Craig Anderson indicated those guidelines have been developed, in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health, but have not been revealed publicly.
“For me, I just wish the IHSA would, instead of everybody anticipating a decision and them delaying it, say, ‘Hey, you won’t hear anything from us until we know,’” Romine said. “I really wish that is what is going on.”
Tuscola is scheduled to open the season on Saturday, Aug. 29 with a 5 p.m. game against Eureka at Millikin University in Decatur. The Warriors’ home opener is slated for Sept. 4 against Sangamon Valley.
This week was supposed to feature Tuscola holding its first team camp of the summer from Monday through Thursday.
That, obviously, did not take place because of health concerns related to the ongoing pandemic.
“If you get started here at the end of June or at the beginning of July, you can ramp up preparation,” Romine said. “To think we’re going to come out and do things like we would normally be doing them, I don’t think that’s realistic because kids are going to have to have time to adjust and get their legs back underneath them. We’re not going to go in with the mindset that we’ve got to get back everything we lost or we didn’t gain in two weeks over something that we’ve lost in the course of the last 11 weeks. That’s not realistic. I’d say within 2 1/2 to three weeks, we’d be back to a normal pace.”
Romine said his program has 65 students involved in football, which makes up almost 20 percent of the high school’s enrollment. He shudders thinking about what it would mean if a high school football season doesn’t take place.
Not only for his program, but for the Douglas County town that has become accustomed to successful football seasons. A Friday night football game at Memorial Field in Tuscola turns into a community event to back the Warriors, who have reached the playoffs during 25 of the last 26 seasons, capped off by 1A state championships in 2006 and 2009.
“That’s scary,” Romine said. “I worry about what high school looks like in Tuscola if you’ve got 65 kids and they can’t do what they’re accustomed to doing. I say this to my own kids: When you’re not doing something constructive, you’re usually doing something else. From an educator standpoint, that gets a little worrisome to me. I just don’t want to know what school looks like without the fun stuff of school.”