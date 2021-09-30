TUSCOLA — Andy Romine felt his Tuscola football team had turned a corner for its 2021 fall season when the Warriors stunned a state-ranked Central A&M squad 21-14 last Friday.
Tuscola improved to 2-3 and ended a three-game losing streak with that thrilling outcome — achieved during the Warriors' homecoming week, no less.
"I felt like this group had been snake-bit," Romine said Thursday afternoon. "We thought we had the ship righted last week."
Instead, Tuscola is forfeiting its next two games and pausing all team activities until Oct. 11 because of a COVID-19 outbreak among both the team and school.
School officials announced the decision to pause the football program on Thursday morning. It was followed later on Thursday by Tuscola announcing its volleyball program is pausing its season until Oct. 11 as well because of COVID-19 issues, and Tuscola superintendent Gary Alexander announcing the high school will transition to remote learning beginning next week with a planned return to in-person learning on Oct. 12.
Romine said his team was preparing for Friday's 7 p.m. kickoff at Clinton with the knowledge it'd be shorthanded because of some positive COVID-19 tests and players within the program having to quarantine.
But he was informed of even more positive cases Thursday morning, running the total to "double figures."
"It became inevitable," the eighth-year coach said. "If we didn't do this, our football season was effectively going to be over."
Romine wanted the Warriors to compete, if at all possible, both for the benefit of his healthy players and because he didn't want to negatively affect any fellow Central Illinois Conference members. St. Teresa is Tuscola's scheduled Week 7 opponent.
CIC football has been hit hard by a variety of problems this fall. Sullivan/Okaw Valley football decided to cancel its varsity season after two games because of low athlete turnout, and Clinton has forfeited each of its last two games because of COVID-19 issues.
"There's an obligation to the people in your league to play," Romine said. "We had a team meeting with what we have left at school, which is a number we're not used to seeing. ... Our kids are crushed."
On top of the aforementioned CIC matters, Urbana and Watseka have canceled the remainder of their varsity seasons because of low athlete turnout, while Argenta-Oreana has forfeited its previous two games because of COVID-19 issues.
Tuscola's football program started the week by canceling its junior varsity game on Monday versus Central A&M "out of an abundance of caution," according to Romine.
The coaching staff then began working out a revised offensive plan on Tuesday as well as an altered defensive strategy on Wednesday. But, Romine said, new COVID-19 developments between Tuesday's practice and Wednesday's workout required the staff to yet again revise its offensive setup.
"Going into Wednesday night, we have our practice ... and we feel like, 'This is our plan,'" Romine said. "And by 8:30 (Thursday) morning we have a number of positive cases again — both football-related and not. I'm teaching three classes (Thursday) morning, and I'm trying to figure out if we have enough kids in certain places to even play."
The Warriors now find themselves with five losses, which typically would end their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.
But if Tuscola is able to defeat Warrensburg-Latham in Week 8 and Meridian in Week 9, there is a chance it could find a spot in the playoffs.
The Warriors already possess 31 playoff points — the cumulative win total of their five opponents thus far — and will gain even more despite the forfeits. Romine said he believes this mark ties for the current lead across all eight classes with Montini.
When asked if a 4-5 team could qualify for the playoffs, IHSA assistant executive director Sam Knox told The News-Gazette "yes, (because) we take the top 256 total schools based on wins and playoff points."
Tuscola will need to first resolve its COVID-19 issues, then win its last two games and hope there's a shortage of five-win teams in its class to extend its campaign past Week 9. Tuscola hasn't missed out on the playoffs since 2012 and the program has played in six state championship games since 2006, winning two Class 1A state titles in 2006 and 2009.
"There's an opportunity that it does drop into the four-win range, and if it does, I think we'll be the first 4-5 team in in the state," Romine said. "When we get back on the 11th of October, the playoffs have started for us. Quite frankly, we've felt that way for a couple weeks."
Romine also acknowledged "safety of the kids has to come before anything." He's well aware of how the pandemic can affect a prep football program, with the Warriors temporarily pausing activities back in July 2020 because of contact tracing issues.
"We'll salvage it the best we can," Romine said. "This doesn't end Tuscola football by any stretch of the imagination. It's a hurdle we're going to have to deal with."