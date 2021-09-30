TUSCOLA — Not only is Tuscola High School's football program pausing for 10 days in response to COVID-19 issues, but the high school is reverting back to remote learning starting next week.
A Facebook post from Tuscola Superintendent Gary Alexander on Thursday afternoon confirmed the decision, saying the high school will send out information on Friday about the switch. Alexander wrote in-person learning at the high school will resume on Oct. 12, with students at North Ward Elementary School and East Prairie Middle School in the Douglas County community continuing with in-person learning next week.
Alexander said 20 percent of students at Tuscola High School are in quarantine at the moment. The high school has an enrollment of 290 students.
"I am sure you have heard that our positive cases and our quarantine numbers at (Tuscola High School) have risen," Alexander wrote. "TCHS is considered an outbreak by state guidelines. Working in conjunction with the Douglas County Health Department, the decision has been made to put Tuscola High School on an adaptive pause."
***
TUSCOLA — The Tuscola football team is pausing all activities until Oct. 11 in response to COVID-19 issues.
School officials announced this decision Thursday morning, less than 48 hours before a scheduled Week 6 Central Illinois Conference game at Clinton.
"Due to a surge in COVID-positive cases among our players and many others in quarantine as a result of contact tracing, we are shutting down all football activities for 10 days, starting (Thursday)," reads a post on the Tuscola athletics Twitter account. "We will resume practice on Columbus Day and plan to complete the remaining schedule.
"Our hearts are broken for our players, coaches and the families of both groups. We hate it for our opponents at all levels who will lose opportunities to play as well. We look forward to recovering and resuming activities on 10/11."
The Warriors (2-3) may be unable to qualify for the IHSA postseason as a result of this decision. They'll forfeit their Week 6 game with Clinton as well as their Week 7 showdown with St. Teresa and can max out at four victories if they win in Weeks 8 and 9 upon returning to activity. Teams typically are required to win five games in order to crack the playoffs.
Tuscola's news is the latest in a series of troubles for some local prep football teams.
Urbana, Sullivan/Okaw Valley and Watseka all are forgoing the reminder of their varsity schedules because of athlete turnout concerns. Multiple area programs have lost games because of COVID-19 issues — either among their team or with the opposition. In fact, Clinton and Argenta-Oreana each have forfeited their previous two contests for that reason.