Tuscola and Salt Fork girls' basketball each moved up in their respective Associated Press polls on Tuesday.
The second version of the 2021 season's rankings includes coach Tim Kohlbecker's Warriors slotting up to No. 6 in Class 2A and coach Brian Russell's Storm moving ahead to No. 8 in Class 1A. And they're not the only local programs either ranked or receiving votes.
Below are the complete AP polls for each class, voted upon by a statewide media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
BOYS
Class 4A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Simeon (7) 0-0 79 1
2. Whitney Young (1) 3-0 69 2
3. Evanston Township 7-0 68 3
4. Mundelein 7-1 54 4
5. Glenbard West 7-0 37 5
6. Glenbrook South 9-0 33 7
7. Belleville East 5-0 25 10
(tie) Rolling Meadows 7-0 25 8
9. Curie 0-0 22 6
10. DeKalb 9-0 12 —
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 8. Downers North 2. Lake Forest 2. Moline 1. Brother Rice 1. Rockford East 1. Barrington 1.
Class 3A
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Niles Notre Dame (8) 8-1 80 1
2. DePaul College Prep 3-0 68 2
3. Hillcrest 5-0 59 4
4. Peoria Notre Dame 8-0 58 3
5. Fenwick 5-1 44 5
6. Galesburg 5-0 33 7
7. Kankakee 1-0 28 8
8. Peoria Manual 4-1 24 6
9. Effingham 9-0 13 10
10. St. Patrick 3-1 9 9
Others receiving votes: Kenwood 5. Centralia 5. Rock Island 4. Washington 2. Mount Vernon 2. Springfield Lanphier 2. Lincoln 1. Burlington Central 1. North Lawndale 1. St. Rita 1.
Class 2A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Clark (3) 0-0 47 2
(tie) Mt. Carmel (2) 4-1 47 4
3. Rockford Lutheran (1) 7-0 46 5
4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (1) 6-2 44 1
5. Elmhust Timothy Christian 5-1 42 6
6. Fairfield 7-0 35 7
7. Tuscola 7-1 23 3
8. Nashville 5-0 18 8
(tie) Eureka 8-0 18 9
10. Macomb 6-0 15 10
Others receiving votes: Massac County 9. Orr 8. Corliss 7. Breese Mater Dei 6. Breese Central 5. Trenton Wesclin 4. Fieldcrest 4. Carterville 3. Pinckneyville 2. Hillsboro 1. Sterling Newman 1.
Class 1A
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Yorkville Christian (5) 3-0 71 1
2. Indian Creek (2) 6-0 59 2
3. Roanoke-Benson 8-1 52 6
4. Casey-Westfield (1) 3-1 49 3
5. Cobden 5-0 32 4
(tie) Concord Triopia 8-0 32 8
7. East Dubuque 7-0 23 —
(tie) Monmouth United 8-0 23 —
9. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 8-1 21 5
10. Macon Meridian 4-2 12 7
Others receiving votes: Griggsville-Perry 11. Winchester-West Central 9. Cumberland 8. Fulton 8. Okawville 7. Altamont 6. LeRoy 5. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Farina South Central 4. Pecatonica 3.
GIRLS
Class 4A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Hersey (7) 6-0 79 1
2. Fremd (1) 4-0 71 2
3. Marist 3-0 66 3
4. Loyola 9-0 55 5
5. Stevenson 5-0 46 6
7. Hononegah 6-0 19 —
8. York 3-0 17 9
9. Bolingbrook 4-1 15 4
(tie) Edwardsville 5-0 15 —
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 10. Libertyville 5. Maine South 2. O'Fallon 1. Mother McAuley 1. Evanston Township 1.
Class 3A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Simeon (5) 0-0 77 1
2. Peoria (3) 7-0 70 3
3. Kenwood 0-0 64 2
4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 8-0 55 5
5. Burlington Central 6-0 51 4
6. Galesburg 8-0 42 6
7. Chicago Heights Marian 6-2 28 T7
8. Dunlap 7-1 20 9
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial 6-1 11 —
10. Decatur MacArthur 3-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 6. Geneseo 4. Rock Island 2. St. Ignatius 2.
Class 2A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Riverdale (7) 6-0 88 1
2. Paris (1) 5-0 71 4
3. Carterville 6-1 61 3
4. Winnebago 6-2 57 5
5. Pleasant Plains 2-1 40 T6
6. Tuscola 9-0 37 9
7. Nashville (1) 5-0 36 —
8. Sullivan 7-1 26 —
9. Seneca 7-0 17 —
10. Quincy Notre Dame 2-2 11 2
Others receiving votes: Petersburg PORTA 10. Tremont 9. Eureka 9. Sherrard 4. Clinton 4. Fieldcrest 3. Massac County 2. Watseka 2. Teutopolis 2.
Class 1A
RK., SCHOOL REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Amboy (8) 7-0 90 1
2. Lanark Eastland 8-0 75 2
3. Aurora Christian 6-0 65 5
4. Brimfield 9-0 61 3
5. Jacksonville Routt 3-0 49 6
6. Tri-County 5-1 47 4
7. Abingdon-Avon 8-0 26 8
8. Salt Fork 7-0 23 9
9. Neoga 9-0 18 —
10. Stockton 6-0 13 10
Others receiving votes: Brown County 8. Winchester 7. Greenfield 4. Gardner-South Wilmington 3. Nokomis 1. Mendon Unity 1.