MONTICELLO — Tim Kohlbecker admits he’s often more concerned with his Tuscola girls’ basketball team’s defensive abilities than with what happens on the offensive side of the ball.
“I’ve always been a defensive coach first — maybe at the expense of our offense,” the 18th-year Warriors coach said with a chuckle on Tuesday night. “This year I’ve kind of done the opposite.”
That’s because Kohlbecker’s athletes are more than adept at preventing the opposition from putting the ball in the net.
Tuscola qualified for the Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship game by defeating Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40-19 in Tuesday’s pool-play finale. The Warriors (12-5) knocked off Ridgeview 46-33 earlier in the day and beat Stark County 60-12 on Monday.
“We always say we want to play for championships. This kind of validates the work they put in,” said Kohlbecker, whose team last won the Hoopla title in 2018. “It’s important for these kids and younger kids to realize if you put in the work, good things will happen.”
Tuscola used scoring advantages of 14-8 in the second quarter and 12-4 in the fourth quarter to dispatch Ridgeview (9-5) before meeting up with PBL (8-4).
The Warriors’ defensive intensity showed in Mustangs standout Peyton Rinkenberger managing just four points under the pressure of Tuscola senior Taylor Musgrave.
“She does an outstanding job for us,” Kohlbecker said of Musgrave. “The defensive player never gets much credit, and she’s that unsung hero for us.”
Senior Sophie Kremitzki’s 13 points and junior Ella Boyer’s 12 points paced the Warriors’ offense versus the Mustangs, who were led by Mackenzie Wesson’s nine points.
Against PBL, Tuscola again used a lopsided scoring ledger — 17-3 in the second quarter — to pull away. Musgrave this time was draped on Panthers junior Emily Robidoux, who put up just three points.
The Warriors’ offense was powered by Boyer’s 13 points, Musgrave’s seven points and six points apiece from junior Harley Woodard and sophomore Sydney Moss. PBL was led by six points from senior Lorena Arnett and four points from sophomore Bailey Bruns.
“We’re relying heavily on our defense — knock on wood, hope it’s there (Wednesday),” Kohlbecker said. “We’ve spent a lot of time working on our offense. It’s still not where I want it to be.”
Tuscola will need its shooting to be on point in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. title game, in which Kohlbecker’s crew will face somewhat of an unexpected foe.
Clinton carried a 13-2 record into the Hoopla and defeated Tuscola 45-26 on Dec. 2 in a Central Illinois Conference game. But the Maroons were stunned by Neoga 36-26 in another pool-play tilt Tuesday afternoon.
So instead it will be Tuscola versus Neoga for the tournament’s top prize. The Indians (13-2) haven’t raised the Hoopla trophy since 2006.
“They’ve got some height — it seems like everybody here has height except us — and we just do what we’ve got to do,” Kohlbecker said. “They’re going to be a load.”
While he’s certainly looking for plenty of offense from his girls against Neoga, he also knows another statistical advantage will be important if the Warriors are to come out ahead.
“One thing that’s helped us these two days, every game we’ve won the battle on the boards,” Kohlbecker said. “Especially (against Ridgeview) it was a masterpiece how hard everyone crashed the boards. I’m so excited and happy to see what they’ve done.”