MONTICELLO — Eleven days before his Tuscola girls’ basketball team was slated to open the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament against Neoga, Warriors coach Tim Kohlbecker offered this opinion: the the Indians are a better team this season than they were in the previous campaign.
Neoga, by the way, placed third at the 2022 Class 1A state tournament.
So what did that make the Warriors after they knocked off the Indians 49-43 on Monday afternoon inside Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium?
“I think we’re pretty good,” Kohlbecker said after chuckling. “(Monday) we were, anyway.”
Each team entered this opening Gold Pool game with a 14-0 record.
Neoga was ranked third in the most recent Associated Press Class 1A state poll, and Tuscola was slotted sixth.
Ultimately, the final difference proved to be the Warriors (15-0) limiting the Indians (14-1) to just two points in the second quarter.
“Neoga’s a really good team, and we prepped for them quite a bit,” Kohlbecker said. “I think that makes us a pretty good team, but there could be other nights — you know how it is in 1A basketball. But that was a high-caliber basketball game.”
No single player could harbor all the credit for Tuscola, which earned a measure of revenge after losing last year’s Holiday Hoopla championship game to Neoga.
Senior sharpshooter Ella Boyer recorded a team-best 13 points.
Senior Harley Woodard and junior Sydney Moss each tallied 11 points, with Moss boasting a double-double courtesy 10 rebounds.
Senior Izzy Wilcox (six points) and sophomores Ava Boyer (five points) and Lia Patterson (three points) added scoring.
That quintet also contributed strongly to the Warriors’ aggressive defense effort, along with any other player who checked in for Tuscola.
“We wanted this — especially this year after we lost to them twice last year,” said Moss, also referencing a 41-34 sectional semifinal defeat at the Indians’ hands. “This was the game we were going all out for.”
Moss acquired two early fouls on Monday, causing Kohlbecker some consternation. The second of those fouls came with more than five minutes remaining in the first quarter, sending Moss to the bench.
“I tend to go out and get fouls early,” the 5-foot-11 Moss said. “I don’t exactly know why. I think it’s because I’m getting excited to play. But I try to just calm down and not foul anymore, to help my team, because I really know I want to be in for them.”
Moss contributed six points and four rebounds in the second quarter, then added a 5-of-6 free throw ledger plus five more rebounds in the second half.
“What really, I think, won it for us is free throws. We shot 85 percent (as a team),” Kohlbecker said. “We’ve been at 50 percent all year, and we’ve been practicing, practicing, and for whatever reason they went in.”
Kohlbecker said he wanted his players to limit Neoga senior Sydney Richards.
The 6-foot Richards finished with 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting, snaring seven rebounds as well.
Neoga sophomore Brynn Richards led all scorers with 16 points, and junior Haylee Campbell posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“We could see these guys again in the future,” Neoga coach Kim Romack said. “They’re a good team. Credit to them. Credit to Coach Kohlbecker — he had a good game plan. Worked out fantastically.”
Romack felt her team gained one victory on Monday in getting to see an opponent it might encounter again during the IHSA postseason.
“(The Warriors) amped it up on their defensive end,” Romack said, “and they were ready to go. We knew it was coming. … We just didn’t execute the way they did.”
Tuscola will face both Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (11:30 a.m.) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6 p.m.) on Tuesday, attempting to qualify for another Holiday Hoopla final.
“We know that we’re a good team,” Moss said. “We just try to keep it together and really push. We all play for each other really well.”
Maroons prevail twice. Clinton might not possess the 1-2 punch of Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch these days. But coach Josh Williams’ Maroons can still win some ball games.
They proved as much Monday when they defeated Ridgeview 57-27 and Stark County 55-35 in a pair of Purple Pool games.
“Great start for us,” Williams said. “We’ve kind of been bouncing around lately with a win and a loss, a win and a loss. So it’s nice to put a little win streak together, and hopefully we can come back (Tuesday) and get that third one.”
Versus the Mustangs, Clinton generated at least 11 points in each quarter and was led by freshman Clara Dempsey’s 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. The Maroons also picked up 10 points from sophomore Regan Filkin and eight points from junior MaKayla Koeppel, and they wrangled 13 steals from Ridgeview defensively.
The Mustangs were paced by senior Brinley Stevens’ 13 points.
Clinton (9-7) topped Stark County (4-9) behind 21 points from Dempsey. Filkin (11 points and five rebounds), freshman Avery Smith (nine points, four rebounds, three assists, four steals) and Koeppel (eight points, six rebounds, two blocks) also made their presence felt.
“If you would’ve seen us early to where we are now, completely different team,” Williams said. “We still have a long way to go, but the freshmen have been fantastic.”
Should the Maroons beat host Monticello on Tuesday, they’ll reach Wednesday’s tournament title game, likely against Central Illinois Conference rival Tuscola.
“We play them so many times … and I wouldn’t be surprised if we do it again,” Williams said. “It’d be a fun game, but we’ve got to take care of business (Tuesday).”
Falcons stave off Panthers. Ross Harden can appreciate the Ford County rivalry between his Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley team and coach Jeff Sinn’s Paxton-Buckley-Loda outfit.
But Monday’s Holiday Hoopla Gold Pool meeting — each team’s tournament opener — served as the third matchup between GCMS and PBL already this season. Plus the second in the last eight days.
“I don’t like that,” Harden said, “because (Sinn) knows what I’m going to do and I know what he’s going to do. But really proud of the girls. They fought really hard.”
Three Falcons finished in double figures as GCMS off the Panthers 41-37.
“We put the ball in the hole this time,” said Harden, whose squad dropped the second GCMS-PBL matchup 38-22 after winning the first 36-27. “We shot the ball a lot better, rebounded the ball a lot better, and our defense … kind of stopped (Emily) Robidoux and Trixie Johnson there. That was key for us.”
Junior Mindy Brown scored 14 points for the Falcons (5-8) to go with junior Cally Kroon’s 12 points and sophomore Mallory Rosendahl’s 10 points. Brown also had nine rebounds, Kroon collected eight rebounds, Rosendahl chipped in six steals and junior Sophia Ray added five points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
GCMS senior Raegan Tompkins corralled another seven rebounds before fouling out, though PBL (8-4) was unable to take significant advantage of that with Robidoux also fouling out.
Robidoux, a senior, potted 16 points, bested only by senior teammate Johnson’s 17 points. Johnson shot 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and added four steals.
“Any time Gibson City plays PBL, it’s going to be a dog fight. Everybody knows that,” Harden said. “Fifteen miles away from each other, good old rivalry game.”
Mustangs top Sages. Ridgeview overcame being held scoreless in the first quarter to top host Monticello 27-21 in another Purple Pool game on Monday evening.
Stevens again showed the way for the Mustangs (6-10), this time by tallying 11 points and making four steals. Junior Mackenzie Wesson chipped in seven points and six rebounds.
The Sages (4-10) claimed seven points and 10 rebounds from freshman Maia High along with six points and four rebounds from sophomore Pearl Glaze.
Earlier on Monday, Monticello was outscored 16-6 in the fourth quarter by Stark County and dropped a 35-34 decision to the Rebels.
The Sages led 25-11 at halftime but mustered just nine points across the final two quarters, committing 31 turnovers for the game to Stark County’s 13.
High logged a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double for Monticello, which saw five other players tally at least three points apiece. Freshman Isa Beery and and junior Tavey Young each finished with five points, and Young hauled in seven rebounds.
Kylee Frisby’s 14 points and nine rebounds paced the Rebels, who received 11 points five rebounds, three assists and seven steals from senior Lindley Johnston.