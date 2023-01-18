Both the Tuscola girls and Prairie Central boys are one spot away from topping their respective Associated Press high school basketball polls.
The latest rankings were released Wednesday and feature Tim Kohlbecker's Warriors and Darin Bazzell's Hawks at the No. 2 spots among Class 1A girls and Class 2A boys, respectively. Prairie Central briefly was ranked No. 1 earlier in the season but since has been replaced by Princeton.
Below are the complete rankings for this week, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kenwood (15)
|16-2
|150
|1
|2. Whitney Young
|15-4
|120
|2
|3. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|20-1
|118
|3
|4. Moline
|18-2
|105
|4
|5. Rolling Meadows
|19-2
|84
|6
|6. Curie
|13-6
|46
|7
|7. Brother Rice
|19-2
|40
|9
|8. Quincy
|17-2
|37
|10
|(tie) Joliet West
|15-5
|37
|5
|10. Lyons
|17-2
|23
|8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 19. Belleville East 11. Proviso East 7. Geneva 7. Libertyville 5. New Trier 5. Wheaton Warrenville South 4. Yorkville 3. Oswego East 2. O'Fallon 1. Bolingbrook 1.
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (10)
|17-1
|145
|2
|2. Metamora (4)
|16-2
|125
|4
|3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1)
|18-1
|117
|1
|4. Hillcrest
|19-2
|99
|6
|5. Decatur MacArthur
|18-1
|93
|5
|6. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|18-2
|81
|3
|7. East St. Louis
|11-4
|52
|7
|8. Hyde Park
|16-4
|29
|9
|9. Grayslake Central
|18-2
|22
|10
|(tie) Burlington Central
|17-4
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 13. St. Ignatius 10. Richwoods 5. Herrin 5. Lemont 5. St. Laurence 2.
Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Princeton (14)
|20-0
|166
|1
|2. Prairie Central (2)
|17-1
|149
|2
|3. Columbia (1)
|19-2
|134
|3
|4. Breese Central
|19-2
|121
|5
|5. DePaul College Prep
|13-6
|73
|8
|6. Rockford Christian
|19-1
|57
|4
|7. Beecher
|19-1
|39
|NR
|8. St. Joseph-Ogden
|14-4
|35
|6
|9. Pontiac
|14-5
|33
|NR
|10. Massac County
|17-2
|27
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 25. Williamsville 18. Eureka 16. Pinckneyville 10. Normal University 9. Vienna 8. Phillips 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Iroquois West 4. Reed-Custer 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jacksonville Routt (13)
|19-1
|157
|1
|2. Decatur Lutheran (2)
|18-0
|132
|2
|3. Altamont (1)
|16-3
|116
|4
|4. Waterloo Gibault
|18-3
|105
|5
|5. Centralia Christ Our Rock
|18-0
|63
|10
|6. Illini Bluffs
|17-4
|48
|7
|7. Casey-Westfield
|13-4
|44
|NR
|8. Pecatonica
|16-3
|40
|3
|9. Augusta Southeastern
|13-4
|30
|6
|(tie) Salt Fork
|18-1
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 29. New Berlin 23. Scales Mound 17. North Clay 14. Manley 11. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 4. Lovejoy 4. Lexington 4. Tuscola 2. South Beloit 1.
|———
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bolingbrook (7)
|19-2
|97
|3
|2. Alton (2)
|21-0
|88
|4
|3. Fremd (1)
|19-2
|79
|2
|4. Geneva
|16-3
|74
|1
|5. Maine South
|18-3
|57
|6
|6. Normal Community
|20-2
|37
|5
|7. Whitney Young
|16-4
|28
|NR
|8. O'Fallon
|20-3
|27
|8
|9. Loyola
|17-4
|16
|NR
|10. Hersey
|17-5
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8. Lake Zurich 6. Kenwood 6. St. Charles North 5. Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Benet 2. Libertyville 2.
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (10)
|19-1
|100
|1
|2. Peoria Central
|18-2
|78
|2
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|19-1
|75
|3
|(tie) Lincoln
|23-0
|75
|4
|5. Montini
|17-4
|60
|6
|6. Carmel
|17-4
|45
|5
|(tie) Washington
|18-2
|45
|7
|8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|20-3
|30
|8
|9. Galesburg
|19-4
|13
|9
|10. Deerfield
|17-4
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 8. Dixon 6. Geneseo 2. Rockford Boylan 2. Dunlap 1.
|Class 2A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (13)
|20-1
|130
|1
|2. Petersburg PORTA
|20-0
|91
|T3
|3. Teutopolis
|19-3
|84
|2
|4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|20-3
|74
|T3
|5. Peotone
|18-0
|69
|5
|6. Byron
|20-2
|56
|T6
|7. Central Southeastern
|19-2
|53
|9
|8. Paris
|20-2
|39
|T6
|9. Breese Mater Dei
|16-3
|29
|NR
|(tie) Princeton
|18-2
|29
|10
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16. DePaul College Prep 11. Eureka 11. Freeburg 7. Breese Central 6. Pana 4. Piasa Southwestern 2. Canton 2. Watseka 1. Sherrard 1.
|Class 1A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (7)
|22-1
|106
|1
|2. Tuscola (4)
|23-0
|103
|3
|3. Okawville (1)
|18-3
|99
|4
|4. Brown County
|20-3
|67
|5
|5. Effingham St. Anthony
|18-4
|59
|8
|6. Mendon Unity
|19-3
|54
|2
|7. Havana
|18-3
|53
|7
|8. Christopher
|18-1
|37
|9
|9. Elmwood
|19-4
|17
|NR
|10. Father McGivney Catholic
|19-2
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Amboy 11. Neoga 11. Nokomis 11. Brimfield 6. Woodlawn 3. Carrollton 3. Orangeville 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Tri-County 1.
|———