Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.