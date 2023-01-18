Both the Tuscola girls and Prairie Central boys are one spot away from topping their respective Associated Press high school basketball polls.

The latest rankings were released Wednesday and feature Tim Kohlbecker's Warriors and Darin Bazzell's Hawks at the No. 2 spots among Class 1A girls and Class 2A boys, respectively. Prairie Central briefly was ranked No. 1 earlier in the season but since has been replaced by Princeton.

Below are the complete rankings for this week, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A Boys
1. Kenwood (15)16-21501
2. Whitney Young15-41202
3. Lisle (Benet Academy)20-11183
4. Moline18-21054
5. Rolling Meadows19-2846
6. Curie13-6467
7. Brother Rice19-2409
8. Quincy17-23710
(tie) Joliet West15-5375
10. Lyons17-2238

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 19. Belleville East 11. Proviso East 7. Geneva 7. Libertyville 5. New Trier 5. Wheaton Warrenville South 4. Yorkville 3. Oswego East 2. O'Fallon 1. Bolingbrook 1.

Class 3A Boys
1. Simeon (10)17-11452
2. Metamora (4)16-21254
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1)18-11171
4. Hillcrest19-2996
5. Decatur MacArthur18-1935
6. Chicago Mt. Carmel18-2813
7. East St. Louis11-4527
8. Hyde Park16-4299
9. Grayslake Central18-22210
(tie) Burlington Central17-422NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 13. St. Ignatius 10. Richwoods 5. Herrin 5. Lemont 5. St. Laurence 2.

Class 2A Boys

1. Princeton (14)20-01661
2. Prairie Central (2)17-11492
3. Columbia (1)19-21343 
4. Breese Central19-21215
5. DePaul College Prep13-6738
6. Rockford Christian19-1574
7. Beecher19-139NR
8. St. Joseph-Ogden14-4356
9. Pontiac14-533NR
10. Massac County17-227NR

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 25. Williamsville 18. Eureka 16. Pinckneyville 10. Normal University 9. Vienna 8. Phillips 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Iroquois West 4. Reed-Custer 1.

Class 1A Boys
1. Jacksonville Routt (13)19-11571
2. Decatur Lutheran (2)18-01322
3. Altamont (1)16-31164
4. Waterloo Gibault18-31055
5. Centralia Christ Our Rock18-06310
6. Illini Bluffs17-4487
7. Casey-Westfield13-444NR
8. Pecatonica16-3403
9. Augusta Southeastern13-4306
(tie) Salt Fork18-130NR

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 29. New Berlin 23. Scales Mound 17. North Clay 14. Manley 11. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 4. Lovejoy 4. Lexington 4. Tuscola 2. South Beloit 1.

Class 4A Girls
1. Bolingbrook (7)19-2973
2. Alton (2)21-0884
3. Fremd (1)19-2792
4. Geneva16-3741
5. Maine South18-3576
6. Normal Community20-2375
7. Whitney Young16-428NR
8. O'Fallon20-3278
9. Loyola17-416NR
10. Hersey17-5127

Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8. Lake Zurich 6. Kenwood 6. St. Charles North 5. Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Benet 2. Libertyville 2.

Class 3A Girls
1. Nazareth (10)19-11001
2. Peoria Central18-2782
3. Peoria Notre Dame19-1753
(tie) Lincoln23-0754
5. Montini17-4606
6. Carmel17-4455
(tie) Washington18-2457
8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic20-3308
9. Galesburg19-4139
10. Deerfield17-410NR

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 8. Dixon 6. Geneseo 2. Rockford Boylan 2. Dunlap 1.

Class 2A Girls
1. Quincy Notre Dame (13)20-11301
2. Petersburg PORTA20-091T3
3. Teutopolis19-3842
4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)20-374T3
5. Peotone18-0695
6. Byron20-256T6
7. Central Southeastern19-2539
8. Paris20-239T6
9. Breese Mater Dei16-329NR
(tie) Princeton18-22910

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16. DePaul College Prep 11. Eureka 11. Freeburg 7. Breese Central 6. Pana 4. Piasa Southwestern 2. Canton 2. Watseka 1. Sherrard 1.

Class 1A Girls
1. Galena (7)22-11061
2. Tuscola (4)23-01033
3. Okawville (1)18-3994
4. Brown County20-3675
5. Effingham St. Anthony18-4598
6. Mendon Unity19-3542
7. Havana18-3537
8. Christopher18-1379
9. Elmwood19-417NR
10. Father McGivney Catholic19-21610

Others receiving votes: Amboy 11. Neoga 11. Nokomis 11. Brimfield 6. Woodlawn 3. Carrollton 3. Orangeville 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Tri-County 1.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

