Tuscola's girls and the boys' teams from Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden continue to be slotted into their respective Associated Press prep basketball top 10 rankings.

The latest version of those polls was released Wednesday. Below are the complete rankings, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (12)22-11203
2. Moline20-3944
3. Joliet West18-584T8
4. Kenwood17-5831
5. Whitney Young18-5792
6. Brother Rice21-3527
7. Rolling Meadows20-3445
8. Quincy19-318T8
(tie) Belleville East20-318NR
10. Hinsdale Central20-311NR

Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O'Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.

Class 3A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (10)20-11181
2. Metamora (2)20-21062
3. Hillcrest22-2894
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)19-2823
5. Decatur MacArthur21-1625
6. Chicago Mt. Carmel20-2556
7. East St. Louis15-4507
8. Hyde Park19-5358
9. Richwoods17-322NR
10. Burlington Central20-414T9

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 11. Grayslake Central 6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4. Kaneland 3. Centralia 3.

Class 2A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Princeton (14)23-01461
2. Columbia (1)22-21323
3. Prairie Central19-21092
4. Rockford Christian22-1766
(tie) Breese Central20-3764
6. DePaul College Prep14-7595
7. St. Joseph-Ogden17-4348
8. Teutopolis16-533NR
9. Rockridge17-428NR
10. Pontiac15-6259

Others receiving votes: Beecher 19. Macomb 18. Pinckneyville 17. Massac County 16. Normal University 15. Iroquois West 10. Phillips 9. Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Carterville 1.

Class 1A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Jacksonville Routt (12)20-11381
2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (1)20-01182
3. Altamont (1)17-3923
4. Centralia Christ Our Rock21-0895
5. Waterloo Gibault19-4714
6. Illini Bluffs20-4606
7. Casey-Westfield14-5547
8. New Berlin18-430NR
9. Augusta Southeastern15-526T9
10. Camp Point Central18-420NR

Others receiving votes: Manley 18. Pecatonica 16. Salt Fork 12. Scales Mound 9. Tuscola 8. Fulton 5. Lexington 2. Hinckley-Big Rock 1. Effingham St. Anthony 1.

 ———
Class 4A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Alton (7)24-0792
2. Fremd22-2693
3. Geneva (1)19-3594
4. Bolingbrook21-3581
5. Normal Community23-2376
6. Whitney Young18-4367
7. Maine South19-4345
8. Kenwood20-417NR
9. O'Fallon22-4138
10. St. Charles North20-410NR

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 7. Benet 6. Lyons 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Hersey 3. Lake Zurich 2.

Class 3A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nazareth (7)20-1791
2. Lincoln (1)24-069T3
3. Peoria Central19-3522
4. Peoria Notre Dame19-250T3
5. Washington18-2477
6. Montini18-5435
7. Carmel18-5286
8. St. Ignatius19-419NR
9. Rockford Boylan21-416NR
10. Deerfield19-51510

Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13. Dunlap 5. Geneseo 3. Galesburg 1.

Class 2A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (10)22-11001
2. Petersburg PORTA21-0872
3. Teutopolis21-3703
4. Byron23-2586
5. Peotone21-0555
6. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)21-6444
7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw23-332NR
8. Central Southeastern21-3317
9. Princeton21-228T9
10. Paris22-3168

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 11. DePaul College Prep 10. Fieldcrest 4. Breese Central 2. Freeburg 1. Sherrard 1.

Class 1A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Galena (6)25-1881
2. Tuscola (3)25-0872
3. Okawville (1)20-4853
4. Brown County24-3644
5. Mendon Unity24-3606
6. Havana21-3557
7. Christopher21-1368
8. Neoga24-324NR
9. Elmwood22-4189
10. Effingham St. Anthony20-5165

Others receiving votes: Father McGivney Catholic 10. Orangeville 3. Carlyle 2. Brimfield 1. Tri-County 1.

 ———

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos