Tuscola's girls and the boys' teams from Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden continue to be slotted into their respective Associated Press prep basketball top 10 rankings.
The latest version of those polls was released Wednesday. Below are the complete rankings, as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (12)
|22-1
|120
|3
|2. Moline
|20-3
|94
|4
|3. Joliet West
|18-5
|84
|T8
|4. Kenwood
|17-5
|83
|1
|5. Whitney Young
|18-5
|79
|2
|6. Brother Rice
|21-3
|52
|7
|7. Rolling Meadows
|20-3
|44
|5
|8. Quincy
|19-3
|18
|T8
|(tie) Belleville East
|20-3
|18
|NR
|10. Hinsdale Central
|20-3
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O'Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (10)
|20-1
|118
|1
|2. Metamora (2)
|20-2
|106
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|22-2
|89
|4
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|19-2
|82
|3
|5. Decatur MacArthur
|21-1
|62
|5
|6. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|20-2
|55
|6
|7. East St. Louis
|15-4
|50
|7
|8. Hyde Park
|19-5
|35
|8
|9. Richwoods
|17-3
|22
|NR
|10. Burlington Central
|20-4
|14
|T9
Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 11. Grayslake Central 6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4. Kaneland 3. Centralia 3.
|Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Princeton (14)
|23-0
|146
|1
|2. Columbia (1)
|22-2
|132
|3
|3. Prairie Central
|19-2
|109
|2
|4. Rockford Christian
|22-1
|76
|6
|(tie) Breese Central
|20-3
|76
|4
|6. DePaul College Prep
|14-7
|59
|5
|7. St. Joseph-Ogden
|17-4
|34
|8
|8. Teutopolis
|16-5
|33
|NR
|9. Rockridge
|17-4
|28
|NR
|10. Pontiac
|15-6
|25
|9
Others receiving votes: Beecher 19. Macomb 18. Pinckneyville 17. Massac County 16. Normal University 15. Iroquois West 10. Phillips 9. Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Carterville 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jacksonville Routt (12)
|20-1
|138
|1
|2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (1)
|20-0
|118
|2
|3. Altamont (1)
|17-3
|92
|3
|4. Centralia Christ Our Rock
|21-0
|89
|5
|5. Waterloo Gibault
|19-4
|71
|4
|6. Illini Bluffs
|20-4
|60
|6
|7. Casey-Westfield
|14-5
|54
|7
|8. New Berlin
|18-4
|30
|NR
|9. Augusta Southeastern
|15-5
|26
|T9
|10. Camp Point Central
|18-4
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Manley 18. Pecatonica 16. Salt Fork 12. Scales Mound 9. Tuscola 8. Fulton 5. Lexington 2. Hinckley-Big Rock 1. Effingham St. Anthony 1.
|———
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alton (7)
|24-0
|79
|2
|2. Fremd
|22-2
|69
|3
|3. Geneva (1)
|19-3
|59
|4
|4. Bolingbrook
|21-3
|58
|1
|5. Normal Community
|23-2
|37
|6
|6. Whitney Young
|18-4
|36
|7
|7. Maine South
|19-4
|34
|5
|8. Kenwood
|20-4
|17
|NR
|9. O'Fallon
|22-4
|13
|8
|10. St. Charles North
|20-4
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 7. Benet 6. Lyons 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Hersey 3. Lake Zurich 2.
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (7)
|20-1
|79
|1
|2. Lincoln (1)
|24-0
|69
|T3
|3. Peoria Central
|19-3
|52
|2
|4. Peoria Notre Dame
|19-2
|50
|T3
|5. Washington
|18-2
|47
|7
|6. Montini
|18-5
|43
|5
|7. Carmel
|18-5
|28
|6
|8. St. Ignatius
|19-4
|19
|NR
|9. Rockford Boylan
|21-4
|16
|NR
|10. Deerfield
|19-5
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13. Dunlap 5. Geneseo 3. Galesburg 1.
|Class 2A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (10)
|22-1
|100
|1
|2. Petersburg PORTA
|21-0
|87
|2
|3. Teutopolis
|21-3
|70
|3
|4. Byron
|23-2
|58
|6
|5. Peotone
|21-0
|55
|5
|6. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|21-6
|44
|4
|7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|23-3
|32
|NR
|8. Central Southeastern
|21-3
|31
|7
|9. Princeton
|21-2
|28
|T9
|10. Paris
|22-3
|16
|8
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 11. DePaul College Prep 10. Fieldcrest 4. Breese Central 2. Freeburg 1. Sherrard 1.
|Class 1A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (6)
|25-1
|88
|1
|2. Tuscola (3)
|25-0
|87
|2
|3. Okawville (1)
|20-4
|85
|3
|4. Brown County
|24-3
|64
|4
|5. Mendon Unity
|24-3
|60
|6
|6. Havana
|21-3
|55
|7
|7. Christopher
|21-1
|36
|8
|8. Neoga
|24-3
|24
|NR
|9. Elmwood
|22-4
|18
|9
|10. Effingham St. Anthony
|20-5
|16
|5
Others receiving votes: Father McGivney Catholic 10. Orangeville 3. Carlyle 2. Brimfield 1. Tri-County 1.
|———