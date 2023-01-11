Tuscola girls' basketball continues to stand out this season.

Tim Kohlbecker's athletes locked down the No. 3 spot in the latest Associated Press Class 1A girls' rankings, which were released Wednesday afternoon. The Warriors (20-0), the only unbeaten local basketball team remaining this season, are up one spot from last week.

Below are the complete boys' and girls' polls from this week's voting, conducted by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Kenwood (8)14-21162
2. Whitney Young (4)14-41101
3. Lisle (Benet Academy)18-1933
4. Moline15-2835
5. Joliet West15-4676
6. Rolling Meadows17-2484
7. Curie12-4447
8. Lyons13-2288
9. Brother Rice16-2229
10. Quincy15-21610

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 12. Proviso East 8. Geneva 4. Libertyville 3. Belleville East 3. New Trier 2. O'Fallon 1.

Class 3A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7)15-01242
2. Simeon (6)14-11211
3. Chicago Mt. Carmel17-11004
4. Metamora14-2866
5. Decatur MacArthur16-1655
6. Hillcrest15-2513
7. East St. Louis9-3387
8. Lemont14-23310
9. Hyde Park15-2329
10. Grayslake Central15-121NR

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 21. Richwoods 12. Burlington Central 7. Mt. Zion 4.

Class 2A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Princeton (13)17-01542
2. Prairie Central (1)15-11261
3. Columbia (2)16-2993 
4. Rockford Christian18-0966
5. Breese Central16-2867
6. St. Joseph-Ogden13-2774
7. Williamsville13-168NR
8. DePaul College Prep10-6328
9. Rockridge12-32710
10. Teutopolis14-3269

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 21. Beecher 20. Normal University 14. Massac County 8. Rockford Lutheran 6. Seneca 6. Pinckneyville 5. Reed-Custer 4. Carterville 4. Vienna 1.

Class 1A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Jacksonville Routt (13)15-11471
2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (2)16-01143
3. Pecatonica14-21042
4. Altamont14-37110
5. Waterloo Gibault15-3618
6. Augusta Southeastern13-3525
7. Illini Bluffs16-344NR
8. New Berlin12-339T6
9. Camp Point Central14-337T6
10. Centralia Christ Our Rock15-033NR
(tie) Casey-Westfield11-433NR

Others receiving votes: Casey-Westfield 33. Scales Mound 26. Salt Fork 25. North Clay 18. Griggsville-Perry 5. Tuscola 4. South Beloit 3. Manley 3. Nokomis 2. Winchester-West Central 2. Beecher City 1. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.

 ———
Class 4A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Geneva (5)14-2722
2. Fremd (2)17-1671
3. Bolingbrook (1)14-1624
4. Alton17-0616
5. Normal Community18-0385
6. Maine South14-3337
7. Hersey16-4293
8. O'Fallon17-322NR
9. Kenwood14-3189
10. Naperville North14-61110

Others receiving votes: Lake Zurich 9. Loyola 5. Benet 4. Whitney Young 4. Libertyville 3. Hononegah 2.

Class 3A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nazareth (7)16-1881
2. Peoria Central16-2742
3. Peoria Notre Dame16-1673
4. Lincoln (2)21-0614
5. Carmel14-3536
6. Montini13-4455
7. Washington16-2447
8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic14-3258
9. Galesburg18-414T9
10. Geneseo14-46T9

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5. Dunlap 4. Rockford Boylan 3. St. Ignatius 3. Mahomet-Seymour 2. Taylorville 1.

Class 2A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (11)18-11191
2. Teutopolis17-2914
3. Petersburg PORTA (1)18-07710
(tie) Chicago (Noble Street(Butler)19-3773
5. Peotone16-0627
6. Paris19-1506
(tie) Byron15-2505
8. Fieldcrest17-2372
9. Central Southeastern16-2288
10. Princeton16-2259

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 21. Pana 5. Monmouth-Roseville 5. Eureka 3. Stillman Valley 3. Breese Central 3. DePaul College Prep 2. Sherrard 1. Canton 1.

Class 1A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Galena (9)18-01051
2. Mendon Unity16-2882
3. Tuscola (1)20-0864
4. Okawville (1)16-3793
5. Brown County19-2597
6. Neoga19-2375
7. Havana16-3366
8. Effingham St. Anthony16-4348
9. Christopher16-1279
10. Father McGivney Catholic16-215NR

Others receiving votes: Nokomis 12. Elmwood 8. Carrollton 7. Hardin Calhoun 4. Orangeville 2. Amboy 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Woodlawn 1. Tri-County 1. Woodland 1.

 ———

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

