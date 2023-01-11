Tuscola girls' basketball continues to stand out this season.
Tim Kohlbecker's athletes locked down the No. 3 spot in the latest Associated Press Class 1A girls' rankings, which were released Wednesday afternoon. The Warriors (20-0), the only unbeaten local basketball team remaining this season, are up one spot from last week.
Below are the complete boys' and girls' polls from this week's voting, conducted by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kenwood (8)
|14-2
|116
|2
|2. Whitney Young (4)
|14-4
|110
|1
|3. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|18-1
|93
|3
|4. Moline
|15-2
|83
|5
|5. Joliet West
|15-4
|67
|6
|6. Rolling Meadows
|17-2
|48
|4
|7. Curie
|12-4
|44
|7
|8. Lyons
|13-2
|28
|8
|9. Brother Rice
|16-2
|22
|9
|10. Quincy
|15-2
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 12. Proviso East 8. Geneva 4. Libertyville 3. Belleville East 3. New Trier 2. O'Fallon 1.
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7)
|15-0
|124
|2
|2. Simeon (6)
|14-1
|121
|1
|3. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|17-1
|100
|4
|4. Metamora
|14-2
|86
|6
|5. Decatur MacArthur
|16-1
|65
|5
|6. Hillcrest
|15-2
|51
|3
|7. East St. Louis
|9-3
|38
|7
|8. Lemont
|14-2
|33
|10
|9. Hyde Park
|15-2
|32
|9
|10. Grayslake Central
|15-1
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 21. Richwoods 12. Burlington Central 7. Mt. Zion 4.
|Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Princeton (13)
|17-0
|154
|2
|2. Prairie Central (1)
|15-1
|126
|1
|3. Columbia (2)
|16-2
|99
|3
|4. Rockford Christian
|18-0
|96
|6
|5. Breese Central
|16-2
|86
|7
|6. St. Joseph-Ogden
|13-2
|77
|4
|7. Williamsville
|13-1
|68
|NR
|8. DePaul College Prep
|10-6
|32
|8
|9. Rockridge
|12-3
|27
|10
|10. Teutopolis
|14-3
|26
|9
Others receiving votes: Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 21. Beecher 20. Normal University 14. Massac County 8. Rockford Lutheran 6. Seneca 6. Pinckneyville 5. Reed-Custer 4. Carterville 4. Vienna 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jacksonville Routt (13)
|15-1
|147
|1
|2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (2)
|16-0
|114
|3
|3. Pecatonica
|14-2
|104
|2
|4. Altamont
|14-3
|71
|10
|5. Waterloo Gibault
|15-3
|61
|8
|6. Augusta Southeastern
|13-3
|52
|5
|7. Illini Bluffs
|16-3
|44
|NR
|8. New Berlin
|12-3
|39
|T6
|9. Camp Point Central
|14-3
|37
|T6
|10. Centralia Christ Our Rock
|15-0
|33
|NR
|(tie) Casey-Westfield
|11-4
|33
|NR
Others receiving votes: Casey-Westfield 33. Scales Mound 26. Salt Fork 25. North Clay 18. Griggsville-Perry 5. Tuscola 4. South Beloit 3. Manley 3. Nokomis 2. Winchester-West Central 2. Beecher City 1. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.
|———
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Geneva (5)
|14-2
|72
|2
|2. Fremd (2)
|17-1
|67
|1
|3. Bolingbrook (1)
|14-1
|62
|4
|4. Alton
|17-0
|61
|6
|5. Normal Community
|18-0
|38
|5
|6. Maine South
|14-3
|33
|7
|7. Hersey
|16-4
|29
|3
|8. O'Fallon
|17-3
|22
|NR
|9. Kenwood
|14-3
|18
|9
|10. Naperville North
|14-6
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Lake Zurich 9. Loyola 5. Benet 4. Whitney Young 4. Libertyville 3. Hononegah 2.
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (7)
|16-1
|88
|1
|2. Peoria Central
|16-2
|74
|2
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|16-1
|67
|3
|4. Lincoln (2)
|21-0
|61
|4
|5. Carmel
|14-3
|53
|6
|6. Montini
|13-4
|45
|5
|7. Washington
|16-2
|44
|7
|8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|14-3
|25
|8
|9. Galesburg
|18-4
|14
|T9
|10. Geneseo
|14-4
|6
|T9
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5. Dunlap 4. Rockford Boylan 3. St. Ignatius 3. Mahomet-Seymour 2. Taylorville 1.
|Class 2A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (11)
|18-1
|119
|1
|2. Teutopolis
|17-2
|91
|4
|3. Petersburg PORTA (1)
|18-0
|77
|10
|(tie) Chicago (Noble Street(Butler)
|19-3
|77
|3
|5. Peotone
|16-0
|62
|7
|6. Paris
|19-1
|50
|6
|(tie) Byron
|15-2
|50
|5
|8. Fieldcrest
|17-2
|37
|2
|9. Central Southeastern
|16-2
|28
|8
|10. Princeton
|16-2
|25
|9
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 21. Pana 5. Monmouth-Roseville 5. Eureka 3. Stillman Valley 3. Breese Central 3. DePaul College Prep 2. Sherrard 1. Canton 1.
|Class 1A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (9)
|18-0
|105
|1
|2. Mendon Unity
|16-2
|88
|2
|3. Tuscola (1)
|20-0
|86
|4
|4. Okawville (1)
|16-3
|79
|3
|5. Brown County
|19-2
|59
|7
|6. Neoga
|19-2
|37
|5
|7. Havana
|16-3
|36
|6
|8. Effingham St. Anthony
|16-4
|34
|8
|9. Christopher
|16-1
|27
|9
|10. Father McGivney Catholic
|16-2
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nokomis 12. Elmwood 8. Carrollton 7. Hardin Calhoun 4. Orangeville 2. Amboy 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Woodlawn 1. Tri-County 1. Woodland 1.
|———