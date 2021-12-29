MONTICELLO — Once the Tuscola boys’ basketball team won each of its first two pool-play games in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament, it seemed likely coach Justin Bozarth’s Warriors would advance to Wednesday night’s championship game.
After all, they had to close pool play against a Paxton-Buckley-Loda team they’d defeated 62-36 back on Nov. 23.
But coach Adam Schonauer’s Panthers weren’t about to roll over aginst the Warriors.
At all.
Case in point: a 10-4 lead by PBL after the first quarter in Tuesday night’s rematch.
“It was a slugfest is what it was,” Bozarth said. “We need those environments. We need to get down by nine points and look at each other and do a little soul searching.”
The Warriors found what they were looking for when all was said and done, though,
Tuscola will get to defend its 2019 Hoopla title after fending off PBL 58-57 despite trailing after each of the first three quarters.
The Warriors (11-2) will take on host Monticello (13-0) in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game at the Sievers Center, with the host Sages seeking their first Hoopla crown since 2012.
“(PBL) put us in a lot of difficult positions, but our kids found a way,” Bozarth said. “In the fourth quarter they dug to another level and found a way to stay composed and sneak out of there with a victory.”
Brothers Jalen and Jordan Quinn were scoring machines during those last eight minutes of play between the Warriors and Panthers (6-4), each of whom entered the game boasting a 2-0 pool-play record.
Jalen, a Loyola Chicago signee, produced 12 of his game-best 19 points in the fourth quarter, and Jordan, a sophomore, notched seven of his nine points in the same period.
Paired with 11 points from senior Haven Hatfield and eight points from senior Preston Brown, Tuscola was able to offset PBL’s trio of double-digit scorers in senior Keegan Busboom (14 points), senior Mason Bruns (11 points) and junior Kayden Snelling (10 points).
“(PBL) had guys back that didn’t play the first time,” Bozarth said. “The Bruns kid is one that sticks out at the top. He just makes winning plays for them all the time.”
Jalen Quinn dealt with foul trouble in the first half as well, accumulating three fouls before halftime.
That meant other Warriors were required to step up in critical moments when the elder Quinn couldn’t be on the floor.
“We were really balanced across the board,” Bozarth said. “There was a stretch in the second quarter Haven Hatfield kept us in the game. Preston Brown, Easton Cunningham and Josiah Hortin, those guys hit big shots. And Jordan Quinn kept so many possessions alive (with) offensive rebounding that led to stick-backs for himself.”
Earlier Tuesday, Tuscola easily defeated Ridgeview 62-38 behind Brown’s 20-point, 10-rebound double-double and Jalen Quinn’s 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Mustangs were led by 14 points from Cale Hoffman.
Coach Kevin Roy’s Monticello squad didn’t deal with nearly as much pressure in its last pool-play game. The Sages routed Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 67-34 on Tuesday afternoon to qualify for the championship matchup.
Senior Ben Cresap continued his torrid offensive production with another 16 points for Monticello against the Falcons (6-6), including a 5-of-8 shooting mark from the field and a 4-of-4 free throw ledger.
Seniors Tanner Buehnerkemper and Joey Sprinkle each added nine points for the Sages, fellow seniors Dylan Ginalick and Triston Foran each finished with seven points and both Sprinkle and junior Drew Sheppard hauled in seven rebounds as Monticello enjoyed a 37-20 halftime lead.
Monticello has been on a tear through November and December, winning each of its games by double-digit points. The Sages’ average margin of victory in their three Hoopla pool-play games was nearly 29 points.
GCMS was paced in the loss by freshman Brayden Elliott’s eight points on top of six points apiece from senior Awstace Grauer and junior Seth Barnes.