DANBURY, Conn. — Logan Tabeling was “on top of the world” last fall. Those are his words.
The Tuscola graduate had made it through a tough freshman season at Wright State — battling a crisis of confidence — and put those struggles in his rear view.
Tabeling was spinning it for the Raiders. It was one of the “best falls” of his life. Then, roughly three weeks before the 2022 season started, the 6-foot-1 right-handed pitcher suffered a shoulder injury that would turn out to cost him most of his sophomore year.
“I was mentally distraught and wasn’t all there,” Tabeling said. “Then coming back, I tried to be more than I was, and that’s what hurt me. I’m kind of stepping back right now and trying to go back to having fun, like I’m playing catch in Little League. I’m trying to chase that.”
Tabeling just won’t be chasing that at Wright State. The Tuscola standout and 2019 News-Gazette baseball All-Area Player of the Year entered the transfer portal after the end of the Raiders’ season and announced his commitment to Illinois on Sunday night.
“I would say Wright State just wasn’t working out,” said Tabeling, who is in Connecticut and will play for the Danbury Westerners in the Northeast Collegiate Baseball League this summer. “It wasn’t what we thought it was going to be, so I put my name in the portal.
“(Illinois) had always been the dream school. Whenever they gave me that opportunity, I couldn’t pass it up. I’m really excited to get going this fall.”
Tabeling appeared in nine games out of the bullpen in 2021 for Wright State and posted an 8.31 earned run average with eight 10 strikeouts and eight walks in 8 2/3 innings. The shoulder injury he suffered in late January pushed back his 2022 debut until March 30, and he finished with a 16.20 ERA and one save with nine strikeouts and six walks in 6 2/3 innings.
“That cost me half the season if not three quarters of the season,” Tabeling said about his injury. “From there on, I never got back to top shape. I’m hoping to get that restart.”
The restart will happen at Illinois with Tabeling's role still to be defined after pitching as a reliever at Wright State. With the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out his senior season in 2020, the last time Tabeling started came in 2019, when he posted a 1.27 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 60-plus innings as a high school senior.
Tabeling said he’s at least had preliminary discussions with Illinois pitching coach Mark Allen to define his role. Allen’s presence on the Illini staff helped reinforce Tabeling’s decision to transfer back closer to home.
“He seems like one of those guys you want to go to war for,” Tabeling said. “That’s what really got me. … I think the biggest thing for me is just getting back to the way I threw in high school with my confidence, getting that back with Coach Allen.
“I went through a (bullpen throwing session) for him, and he was already critiquing some stuff and trying to help me out. Knowing he’s going to do everything he can — and he’s told me that straight to my face that he’s going to do everything he can to get me back — is something I look forward to.”
Tabeling said he lost some of that confidence that spurred him throughout a stellar high school career during his first season at Wright State. It was the quintessential “welcome to college baseball” moment. Finding his way back has changed how he approaches his craft.
“I think I’ve definitely matured a lot going through as much adversity as I had the first year confidence-wise and realizing that I had to be more of a pitcher and not a thrower,” Tabeling said. “I think in high school I got away with being able to throw it hard right by people. Then I got to college, and it was a big change. Adapting to that was pretty much my whole freshman year.”
Tabeling intends to use his time in the NECBL this summer to recoup the innings he lost this spring after injuring his shoulder.
He’s always been able to rely on his fastball, curveball and slider, so refining his changeup is also part of his summer to-do list. The level of competition in the NECBL, he said, will also aid his transition from playing in the Horizon League with Wright State to playing in the Big Ten next spring.
When he’ll be on the field in orange and blue. Teaming up again with Champaign Central grad Connor Milton, who was his teammate dating back to when they were both 10 years old. And playing much closer to home.
“I’m just happy to be around my family,” Tabeling said. “My family and I were so excited when the opportunity showed up. I’ve got a 30-minute drive instead of 4 1/2 hours. It will be nice to have the family be able to go to games.”