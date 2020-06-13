What is your assessment of the 2019 season?
We were kind of a younger team in general. We learned a lot about each other, and a lot of good things came out of it. We had some good player development. I know losing the seniors that we had will make an impact on our team going forward, but we have six seniors returning. ... Our season ended a little different than we anticipated with the loss to Monticello (in a Class 2A regional semifinal).
What are your expectations for the 2020 season?
This is going to be a challenging year for every coach in the state of Illinois. That’s really where I think we’re at. Not being able to do any skill or sports-specific activity right now is going to be the biggest challenge. I know several of the girls that use this time to play club, that those options aren’t completely available for them and they’ve missed out (on) the couple months where they didn’t have tournaments. My biggest thing is I hope they realize a lot of people are at the same place — like they’re not behind because everyone was in the same boat. So hopefully those girls will feel confident going in and just trust their teammates, that they can do some big things this year.
Who are some girls you’re looking forward to seeing in action?
Kate Dean, she’ll be returning as a junior and (is) going to be a big contributor. Amelia Bosch will be moving to the middle. I played her there a little bit last year. She’ll also be a junior. Kendyl Ring was my outside last year. She’ll be a senior, and we’ll see some really good things from her. And then Hope Dietrich will be a senior, so hopefully she’s going to do a nice job stepping in as the libero. ... Then I have Jessie Martin with the experience the last two years setting. She just played a little back row last year instead of setting. And then Marissa Russo on the right side.
What has it meant for you to lead this Tuscola volleyball program?
I’ve definitely enjoyed being part of the Warriors. I love it. It’s a great feeling to have the team, the whole school and everything behind you. Watching the program grow has been a lot to do with the players and the trust they have in me to make good decisions for them, and the trust they have in each other. I’m glad that I made the move there, and I’m happy that I’ve gotten to see them make the strides and changes that they’ve made.
What’ll it mean when you’re able to get back to volleyball-specific activities?
(Wednesday) was our first workout with the girls, and we tried to make them understand that their time is very important. So (girls’ basketball) Coach (Tim) Kohlbecker tried to plan our workouts so that the basketball girls and the volleyball players don’t have to be at the school every single day. They can make use of their time. So Tim and I were really excited, along with our assistants, to get back with the girls (Wednesday), and then we had another workout with them (Thursday). Being with them in such small groups actually has helped. It gives us a chance to reconnect with the girls especially since we haven’t had as much contact with them over the last few months.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.