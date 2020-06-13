Kate Dean
Class of 2022, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... being in the gym every day, because with the pandemic restrictions I’ve had limited opportunities to play.
Being involved with Tuscola athletics ... means a lot to me, because my dad also grew up and played in Tuscola and now I get to do that, too.
The ongoing pandemic ... has changed my mindset entirely. I used to take everything I had for granted, but now I take any chance that I can to get into a gym. From this point on, I will be forever grateful for every opportunity to play and compete.
Jayden Gaines
Class of 2022, boys’ golf
He is most looking forward to ... getting back on the course and being with my teammates.
Thinking about his time in high school ... Tuscola is a huge sports town, and it means a lot to represent our town and school on the golf course.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made it more difficult to get to the course, so I’ve been practicing in my yard. Now that the courses are open, I’ll be working on my game as much as I can.
Makenna Fiscus
Class of 2023, girls’ golf
She is most looking forward to ... seeing what our team will be capable of this year. This year we have a really young group of girls, just sophomores and freshmen. It will be very interesting to see how much we can improve as a team and as individuals from the beginning of the season to the end.
Thinking about her time with Tuscola athletics ... I am very proud to be a part of a school with such strong tradition in both athletics and academics.
Considering the ongoing pandemic ... I am very fortunate that golf is an independent sport compared to the other fall sports. The restrictions for playing golf have been minimal. I’ve been able to go out to the course, hit in my garage daily or practice chipping in the Forty Martyr’s lot, play rounds with my teammates and play in tournaments all over Illinois. I am looking forward to organized practices with my team and going back to school with my friends.