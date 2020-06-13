TUSCOLA — College basketball is in Brynn Tabeling’s future.
The Tuscola senior-to-be holds offers from women’s programs at Cornell and Parkland. She’s been in contact with, among others, staffs at Northern Illinois, Kent State, Drury and Lincoln Land.
Tabeling isn’t just a basketball player, though. She’s also a distance runner, readying for her fourth fall with the Warriors cross-country program.
So is she looking for some dual-sport action at the college level?
“Well, I don’t know if I’d want to run,” she said with a laugh. “But I sure will miss (it).”
Being held out of competitive athletics throughout the last three months because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, activities now are ramping up for the 5-foot-4 point guard.
Strength and conditioning is allowed to resume under recently-released IHSA guidelines, and Tabeling also is back to practicing with her AAU basketball team, Example Sports out of Bourbonnais, ahead of a June 27 tournament.
Tabeling is the top returning runner for the Tuscola girls, who advanced to a Class 1A sectional meet as a team last year. Tabeling’s time of 22 minutes in an event hosted by Effingham St. Anthony was nearly three minutes quicker than the clocking of any fellow Warriors.
“I thought it was decent,” Tabeling said of her 2019 running campaign. “I think I could’ve done a little better, but it wasn’t that bad. Our team was able to still make sectionals, which is pretty good. So that’s an accomplishment for us.”
Tabeling was drawn to running by her older sister, 2015 Tuscola graduate Amber Tabeling. Before that, Brynn Tabeling never before had participated in competitive distance running with a team.
“I just have the joy of running,” Tabeling said, “and I like to stay in shape.”
Tabeling’s personal-best time is 19 minutes, 50 seconds. She’s hoping to blow past that this year, perhaps at one of her two favorite local races — those hosted by Monticello and St. Joseph-Ogden.
“We go through hard workouts, and in the end we know what we have to do,” Tabeling said. “The people are great. I’ll for sure miss the people.”
Cross-country creates some benefits for Tabeling, she believes, when she arrives back on the hardwood.
“Being able to run for a long time and have my endurance,” she said. “Whenever I started basketball (with Example Sports last week), I feel like I’m already in decent shape because I’m used to running cross-country.”
Even during the fall, Tabeling’s primary focus is basketball. It makes sense, given she plans to attend college to play the sport.
Of course, that means balancing workouts. In addition to her AAU efforts right now, Tabeling receives running plans from Tuscola distance coach Michael Rosenbaum.
“For right now, mine are kind of shorter because I’m also doing basketball,” Tabeling said, “so about three miles or to run about 25 minutes (a day).”
Tabeling managed to keep herself moving during the earlier stages of the pandemic, too. Her father, Ryan Tabeling, owns and operates The Cage out of Tolono. It’s primarily used by baseball and softball players, but Brynn Tabeling temporarily called it a basketball home as well
“He put a hoop up for me. I’ve been going Monday, Wednesday and Friday, lifting (weights) and shooting,” Tabeling said. “I’ve been able to just get in my own head and know if I miss a shot it’ll be OK. I actually get to focus mentally ... because no one’s there watching me, and I can get better by myself.”
Accordingly, Tabeling said her shooting improved during the spring months.
That’s a scary prospect for future basketball opponents, given past video of Tabeling in action shows her cutting and weaving to the rim with ease. Improving her longer-distance looks just adds another threat to her offensive arsenal.
And colleges were taking notice of Tabeling even before she started putting in this work, and even before her upcoming AAU slate.
“It’s good for me just to know there’s at least (interest) out there,” Tabeling said.
No doubt it’d still be the case if Tabeling wasn’t also a cross-country runner. But perhaps that’s added just a bit to the intrigue surrounding her college hoops potential.
“That could be a possibility,” Tabeling said. “Cross-country, you have to go through a lot of mental things. I think it’ll show them I’m mentally tough.”