What is your assessment of the 2019 season?
I was pretty happy with our season last year. I didn’t get to finish it out all the way, but the games that I was there, we had a lot of JV kids stepping up making plays when we had seniors get hurt. I felt like that really put us at depth getting ready for this season. And I feel like we got into positions to make plays and execute, just like (coach Andy) Romine always wants us to. I feel like we executed to our best ability to win games and be better football players.
Do you have any concerns about preparing for the 2020 season?
My biggest concern is if we’re going to be able to play any football, really. I have no doubt in my mind that Tuscola football players, especially our seniors and juniors this year, are going to be ready to play football. We always want to get out there and start work, and we’re going to work as hard as we can in the time we’ve got to make sure we’re ready whenever football does start.
What are your expectations for the 2020 season?
I know we’ve lost some depth with the seniors that graduated last year, but I feel like we can expect a fairly good, competitive year going against new teams. I know we’re starting out playing against Eureka this year, when we do play our first football game. I don’t know much about them, but I’m pretty sure we should be able to execute just like we always do.
What’s your favorite moment from your time with Tuscola football so far?
Probably the Arcola game last year. It was a big step-up game coming out of being sick, and I got to be a starter, starting at right tackle. It was just a battle that entire game, and we pulled it off. ... Ever since I was a freshman, I’ve been battling this non-classified IBD disease. Here in these past couple months I’ve undergone surgeries to try and fix it, and finally we’re all sorted out, ready to go. ... It’s meant a lot to me (to be playing) because Romine and all the people on the team know how much I’ve been sick and how much I’m hurting, but I still love to be out there, trying to do my best. So now that I’m not sick and I finally don’t hurt anymore, it’s honestly made me feel like I’m finally lifting off that burden, and I can finally get out there and just play, and I don’t have to worry about getting hurt even more with this illness.
